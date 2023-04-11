header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
69°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 11
1987 - Ramona Chapel and Red Schoolhouse relocated to Santa Clarita History Center in Hart Park [story]
Red Schoolhouse
SCV Sheriff’s Station Warns SCV Residents of Fraudulent Calls
| Tuesday, Apr 11, 2023
Scam-Alert-Graphic-1080x675

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department has issued a warning through the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station about scammers impersonating deputies while calling people to demand payment of fines for failing to respond to jury duty summons or outstanding warrants.

Many of the victims targeted by the scammers are elderly and all of the victims were coerced into making payments in the form of gift cards, Bitcoin or pre-paid credit cards out of fear of arrest, sheriff’s officials said.

The scammers often use the names of real LASD personnel.

The scammers have also pretended to be from other government or law enforcement agencies.

People are urged not to comply with a demand for payment by telephone, email or other means of communication from anyone claiming to be an LASD employee. The LASD will never ask for payment over the phone or by email.

People are urged not to feel pressured by a threatening caller. Hang up and verify their story through an independent source, not contact details provided by the impersonator.

Never send money or give bank account, credit card or personal information to anyone you do not know or trust, including date of birth or social security number.

A government agency or trusted business will never ask for payment by unconventional methods such as gift or store cards, Apple gift cards, wire transfers or Bitcoin, sheriff’s officials said.

Officials are asking local residents to keep the following tips in mind:

No legitimate police agency will ever ask you to verify your information over the phone. You should never provide your social security number, address, middle name or any other information to anyone calling you.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will never demand an immediate payment in lieu of an arrest. Often times, scammers will use the sense of urgency to rush you to make a payment, threatening to arrest you if you don’t pay immediately. That is not how we work.
You will never be asked to pay for any legal matter with a Western Union account, prepaid card, ITunes card or any other form of pre paid card.

If you ever receive a call from anyone identifying themselves as a peace officer, make sure you ask for their employee number and what station they work out of. You can search for the public telephone number for that station and call back. Do not call the number provided to you by the caller, this may be part of the scam.

The LASD is investigating and encourages anyone who has been a victim of these calls, been contacted by these scammers, or has any information on the scam urged to call the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at (661)260-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

SCV Sheriff’s Station Warns SCV Residents of Fraudulent Calls

SCV Sheriff’s Station Warns SCV Residents of Fraudulent Calls
Tuesday, Apr 11, 2023
The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department has issued a warning through the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station about scammers impersonating deputies while calling people to demand payment of fines for failing to respond to jury duty summons or outstanding warrants.
FULL STORY...

Ocean Water Use Warning Issued for L.A. County Beaches

Ocean Water Use Warning Issued for L.A. County Beaches
Monday, Apr 10, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.
FULL STORY...

Storm Damage Results in Ongoing Castaic Road Closures

Storm Damage Results in Ongoing Castaic Road Closures
Monday, Apr 10, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works announced ongoing road closures in Castaic due to storm damage.
FULL STORY...

LASD Seeks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Castaic Man

LASD Seeks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Castaic Man
Saturday, Apr 8, 2023
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person Milton Eduardo Kingsli Nunez, Jr. He is an 18 year-old male Hispanic who was last seen on April 3 at noon on the 9600 block of Hunstock Street in Castaic.
FULL STORY...

Public Health Launches Gun Violence Prevention Platform

Public Health Launches Gun Violence Prevention Platform
Friday, Apr 7, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has released a 40-point Gun Violence Prevention Platform to address gun violence impacting communities in Los Angeles County and across the United States.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCV Sheriff’s Station Warns SCV Residents of Fraudulent Calls
The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department has issued a warning through the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station about scammers impersonating deputies while calling people to demand payment of fines for failing to respond to jury duty summons or outstanding warrants.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Warns SCV Residents of Fraudulent Calls
Today in SCV History (April 11)
1987 - Ramona Chapel and Red Schoolhouse relocated to Santa Clarita History Center in Hart Park [story]
Red Schoolhouse
April 13: Tri Source International Grand Opening
Tri Source International is excited to announce the grand opening of its world headquarters and U.S. contact center in Valencia to be celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony April 13, from 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.
April 13: Tri Source International Grand Opening
April 15: Casino Night Fundraiser Benefiting Hart High Baseball
The Hart Dugout Club, the baseball booster club, will be hosting a “Casino Night” fundraiser Saturday, April 15, from 5:30 p.m. - 11 p.m., at the Santa Clarita Boys & Girls Club, 24909 Newhall Ave., Newhall CA, 91321.
April 15: Casino Night Fundraiser Benefiting Hart High Baseball
DrinkPAK Hosts Plant Tour for Boys & Girls Club STEM Program
\DrinkPAK, a next-generation canned beverage manufacturer in Santa Clarita, hosted the Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club STEM Program for a plant tour and mock experience to further support STEM educational opportunities.
DrinkPAK Hosts Plant Tour for Boys & Girls Club STEM Program
April 13: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission is holding its regular meeting Thursday, April 13, at 6 p.m., in the Orchard Room at City Hall.
April 13: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Five Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the five productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, April 10 – Sunday, April 16.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Five Productions
Saugus High Band, Color Guard Holding Fundraiser
The Saugus High School Band and Color Guard program is still in need of donations to help reach its goal.
Saugus High Band, Color Guard Holding Fundraiser
Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative Announces New Schedule
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative is pleased to announce a new office schedule for Veteran Service Officers to support our Santa Clarita Valley veteran community.
Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative Announces New Schedule
April 12: COC Board Regular Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet for a regular business meeting in open session on Wednesday, April 12, at 5 p.m., in the University Center, Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons.
April 12: COC Board Regular Business Meeting
April 11: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, April 11, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
April 11: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
Ocean Water Use Warning Issued for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.
Ocean Water Use Warning Issued for L.A. County Beaches
Storm Damage Results in Ongoing Castaic Road Closures
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works announced ongoing road closures in Castaic due to storm damage.
Storm Damage Results in Ongoing Castaic Road Closures
June 3: Women’s Introduction to Fly Fishing Class
The Santa Clarita Casting Club, Santa Clarita’s only fly fishing club, is sponsoring a first-ever “Introduction to Fly Fishing” class for women of all ages on Saturday, June 3, at Chesebrough Park, 23505 Sunset Hills Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91354.
June 3: Women’s Introduction to Fly Fishing Class
Today in SCV History (April 10)
1909 - Oil Pioneer Wallace L. Hardison killed in collision with train [story]
Wallace Hardison
Finally Family Homes Seeks Volunteer Life Skills Coaches
The nonprofit Finally Family Homes is seeking volunteers to help young adults with a self-paced life skills program.
Finally Family Homes Seeks Volunteer Life Skills Coaches
Today in SCV History (April 9)
1937 - Pioneer aviator E.B. Christopher and passenger killed in crash of light plane on Ridge Route near Gorman [story]
wreckage
LASD Seeks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Castaic Man
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person Milton Eduardo Kingsli Nunez, Jr. He is an 18 year-old male Hispanic who was last seen on April 3 at noon on the 9600 block of Hunstock Street in Castaic.
LASD Seeks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Castaic Man
Today in SCV History (April 8)
1874 - Work completed at Lyon's Station (now Eternal Valley) on first version of Pioneer Oil Refinery [story]
Pioneer Oil Refinery
April 26: VIA After Five at Jersey Mike’s Subs
If you are looking for a great way to connect with other businesses attend the Valley Industry Association After Five event on Wednesday, April 26 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Jersey Mike's Subs, 24453 Magic Mountain Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355.
April 26: VIA After Five at Jersey Mike’s Subs
April 16: COC Foundation Inaugural 3 X 3 Basketball Tourney
The College of the Canyons Foundation will host its inaugural 3 X 3 Basketball Tournament on Sunday, April 16 beginning at 9 a.m.
April 16: COC Foundation Inaugural 3 X 3 Basketball Tourney
Cameron Smyth | Events, Activities this Spring!
Spring has officially returned to Santa Clarita, and with the warmer weather and colorful hillsides in bloom come a wave of free, family-fun events this month. A community favorite, which my kids loved when they were younger, is the Eggstravaganza Event at Central Park.
Cameron Smyth | Events, Activities this Spring!
April 8: Eggstravaganza, Splash n’ Dash Family Fun
The city of Santa Clarita will host two fun, family-friendly events on Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m. Eggstravaganza and Splash n' Dash.
April 8: Eggstravaganza, Splash n’ Dash Family Fun
SCV Native Opens Billionaire Barbers Club in Valencia
The newest Santa Clarita Valley barbershop, Billionaire Barbers Club, will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, April 22 at 9 a.m.
SCV Native Opens Billionaire Barbers Club in Valencia
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: