Inside
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 25
1889 - Castaic School District established [story]
Castaic siding
SCV Water’s Virtual Class to Highlight Vegetable Gardening
| Thursday, Mar 25, 2021
SCV Water Gardening Class

Have your beauty and eat it, too! Learn how to integrate edible plants, fruits and vegetables into a water-wise landscape that does not sacrifice curb appeal.

Join SCV Water for its free virtual gardening class – Waterwise Vegetable Gardening on Saturday, April 3, from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. from the comfort of your own home.

What to Expect
SCV Water will host one virtual class per month on a Saturday starting at 9:00 a.m. Additionally, our instructors will still provide the same great content but in more condensed format. Classes will focus on the topic for 45 minutes to one hour, followed by a question-and-answer session at the end.

All presentations are recorded and available for viewing on our website one week after the live class. Participants will also be able to download the presentation.

Upcoming Classes
For our full schedule of 2021 virtual gardening classes or to register for a class, visit https://yourscvwater.com/gardening-classes/.

***

The instructor for the Saturday, April 3, class is Stephen Williams. Williams received his horticultural training at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, California. He honed his skills at Descanso and Huntington Botanical Gardens where he worked as garden staff and plant propagator/nursery manager for ten years. He has been affiliated with UCCE Master Gardeners since 1996. Williams recently retired from teaching at Mt. SAC.

###

SCV Water’s mission is to provide responsible water stewardship to ensure the Santa Clarita Valley has reliable supplies of high quality at a reasonable cost.

For more information, contact Event Coordinator Karen Denkinger at kdenkinger@scvwa.org or (661) 513-1230.
