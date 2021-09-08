header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
94°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 8
1946 - Dedication of newly constructed William S. Hart High School [story]
dedication
SCV’s Heritage Junction Becomes New Home For Original Southern Pacific Caboose
Courtesy of The Signal, signalscv.com
| Wednesday, Sep 8, 2021
Los Angeles County
A vintage steam era Southern Pacific caboose is lifted from its trailer to join Mogul Engine 1629 on display at the Heritage Junction Historical Park in Newhall on Tuesday, 090721. Dan Watson/The Signal

A Southern Pacific caboose is now latched to the 1900 steam locomotive at Heritage Junction in William S. Hart Park. The 1942 caboose was set on the tracks adjacent to the Saugus Train Depot Tuesday afternoon following a short journey from Filmore.

A large crane – transported to Santa Clarita on three separate trucks and reassembled at Hart Park – slowly lowered the 40-foot-long, 60,000-pound caboose, which also arrived by truck.

Laurene Weste, a board member of the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society, asked Leon Worden, the society’s vice president, to find a caboose for Heritage Junction.

Weste said the caboose – which was found by Mike Jarel, a retired 40-year Southern Pacific engineer – fits with the area’s history since Southern Pacific trains once serviced the SCV.

“This is about bringing it alive so you’re not just reading in a book,” she said of the stories of the eras represented by the caboose and several historical buildings at Heritage Junction.

A vintage steam era Southern Pacific caboose is lowered onto the tracks behind the Mogul Engine 1629 to join the railroad display at the Heritage Junction Historical Park in Newhall on Tuesday, 090721. Dan Watson/The Signal

Weste said children will benefit from the caboose, where they can engage with the past and host birthday parties and gatherings.

“I think that this will be one of those pieces that starts to make this like our own kind of mini-Knott’s Berry Farm, where we can have people come and the kids can learn everything they need to learn and they’ll have a good time,” she said.

Worden said the Historical Society has been using the time that Heritage Junction has been closed during the pandemic to conduct deferred maintenance.

“We decided to make some improvements and additions and have some exciting things for people to see when we open back up,” he said, noting Heritage Junction may reopen as soon as early next year.

The cupola caboose, Worden said, came from the private collection of Dave Wilkinson, the owner of the Filmore and Western Railway Co. He said the caboose, which had been in a rail yard in Filmore since it was decommissioned in the mid-1980s, is the perfect one for the SCV.

“It actually ran on our line through Newhall and Saugus, the L.A.-Mojave run, and unlike most old cabooses it’s in its original condition,” Worden said. “What’s really weird is it hasn’t been gutted. Most old cabooses have been gutted and converted into construction trailers, tiny houses. This has most of its interior features.”

Jarel, who found the caboose, chalked it up to luck.

“It was just a pure lucky chance,” he said of the acquisition, noting the owner of the Filmore and & Western Railway Co. was the first stop on his search. “He just happened to say, ‘Well, you know I got one I can get rid of.’”

Jarel said this caboose would’ve travelled on a line that was parallel to Magic Mountain Parkway, on the current site of the Westfield Valencia Town Center and the auto dealerships, on its way to the original site of the Saugus Depot.

“It’s at home,” he said of the caboose. “It’s really a treasure and rare.”

Michael Jarel, who is known as the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society’s “Train Guy”, watches the wheels seat into the rails as the vintage, steam era Southern Pacific caboose is lowered onto the tracks behind the Mogul Engine 1629 to join the railroad display at the Heritage Junction Historical Park in Newhall on Tuesday, 090721. Dan Watson/The Signal

Bo Golson, of Redlands, and a small group of retired Southern Pacific conductors and engineers were present to watch the caboose lowered into place.

Golson, a retired train conductor, remembers the experience of serving in the caboose, which functioned as a conductor’s office.

“It had more personality,” he said of the kind of the World War II-era caboose now at Heritage Junction. “Riding up high in the cupola, which we call the crow’s nest, you can see the train better than a bay window.”

From the cupola, Golson said, he could ensure the train’s safety by keeping an eye on all of the train cars from one end of the train to the other.

“Cabooses had their places, but technology, you can’t stop it,” he said, noting all cabooses were phased out by the early 1990s. “This is a piece of railroad history and the condition of this Caboose is just incredible.”

Worden and others will now work to restore the caboose, which is fitted with its original conductor’s desk, coal-powered cast iron stove, ice box, sink, toilet and other features, back to its former glory.

“It’s in nice condition. It’s not all roached out, and it’ll look really awesome when I redo the interior in the nice shiny Southern Pacific seafoam green. It will look stellar,” Worden said.

He said the caboose will be a lot of fun for the community.

“We’re reinterpreting our history in exciting ways that people in Santa Clarita haven’t seen in Santa Clarita,” he said.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
SCV’s Heritage Junction Becomes New Home For Original Southern Pacific Caboose
Wednesday, Sep 8, 2021
SCV’s Heritage Junction Becomes New Home For Original Southern Pacific Caboose
A Southern Pacific caboose is now latched to the 1900 steam locomotive at Heritage Junction in William S. Hart Park. The 1942 caboose was set on the tracks adjacent to the Saugus Train Depot Tuesday afternoon following a short journey from Filmore.  
FULL STORY...
Full-Auto Weapons, Magazines And Drugs Recovered In Surveillance Operation
Wednesday, Sep 8, 2021
Full-Auto Weapons, Magazines And Drugs Recovered In Surveillance Operation
A surveillance operation and investigation carried out in North Hollywood, but connected to a previous incident in Valencia, led to deputies reportedly recovering a number of weapons, high-capacity magazines, drugs and other contraband, officials said in a statement distributed Tuesday.  
FULL STORY...
Caltrans Issues Traffic Advisory for I-5 Between Castaic/Lebec Area
Tuesday, Sep 7, 2021
Caltrans Issues Traffic Advisory for I-5 Between Castaic/Lebec Area
The California Department of Transportation advises motorists that some lanes will be closed at night on Interstate 5 in northern Los Angeles County for pavement work through late 2021.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Deputy DA Files Lawsuit Against Gascón
A Santa Clarita Valley-based deputy district attorney announced Tuesday he has filed a defamation lawsuit against Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, alleging his boss has called him derogatory names that negatively impacted him both professionally and personally.  
Deputy DA Files Lawsuit Against Gascón
SCV’s Heritage Junction Becomes New Home For Original Southern Pacific Caboose
A Southern Pacific caboose is now latched to the 1900 steam locomotive at Heritage Junction in William S. Hart Park. The 1942 caboose was set on the tracks adjacent to the Saugus Train Depot Tuesday afternoon following a short journey from Filmore.  
SCV’s Heritage Junction Becomes New Home For Original Southern Pacific Caboose
Full-Auto Weapons, Magazines And Drugs Recovered In Surveillance Operation
A surveillance operation and investigation carried out in North Hollywood, but connected to a previous incident in Valencia, led to deputies reportedly recovering a number of weapons, high-capacity magazines, drugs and other contraband, officials said in a statement distributed Tuesday.  
Full-Auto Weapons, Magazines And Drugs Recovered In Surveillance Operation
Today in SCV History (Sept. 8)
1946 - Dedication of newly constructed William S. Hart High School [story]
dedication
Mission Orchestra Begins Inaugural Season
Mission Orchestra opens its doors tonight, Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 7:00 p.m. for all interested players in and around the Santa Clarita Valley.
Mission Orchestra Begins Inaugural Season
Cougars Best Antelope Valley in Season Opener
After 18 months of practice and preparation, College of the Canyon Cougars quarterback Colton Doyle’s first touchdown, a 50-yard hail mary to wide receiver Tim Wiggins, was erased by an illegal chop block.
Cougars Best Antelope Valley in Season Opener
National Science Foundation Awards COC’s STEM Program $1.49M Grant
College of the Canyons has received a $1,493,379 grant award from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to fund a new scholarship program to increase retention, transfer, and graduation rates among science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) majors in key student populations, including Black, Latinx, women, first-generation college students, and low-income students.
National Science Foundation Awards COC’s STEM Program $1.49M Grant
Filming This Week in Santa Clarita: ‘Wipeout,’ ‘S.W.A.T.,’ ‘Star Trek Picard,’ 7 More Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 10 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 6 - Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021:
Filming This Week in Santa Clarita: ‘Wipeout,’ ‘S.W.A.T.,’ ‘Star Trek Picard,’ 7 More Productions
Sept. 9: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting in City Council Chambers, Thursday, Sept. 9, at 6:00 p.m.
Sept. 9: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
Caltrans Issues Traffic Advisory for I-5 Between Castaic/Lebec Area
The California Department of Transportation advises motorists that some lanes will be closed at night on Interstate 5 in northern Los Angeles County for pavement work through late 2021.
Caltrans Issues Traffic Advisory for I-5 Between Castaic/Lebec Area
Foster Youth Nonprofit Marks End of Summer With Annual Camping Retreat
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence ended the summer with its annual retreat in Big Bear, designed to create camaraderie, experiences and inspiration among the organization’s local foster youth.
Foster Youth Nonprofit Marks End of Summer With Annual Camping Retreat
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 161st Death; SCV Cases Total 34,360
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported an additional death Tuesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 161 since the pandemic began, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 161st Death; SCV Cases Total 34,360
Caltrans Announces Yet Another I-210 Full Closure
The California Department of Transportation announces another a 55-hour weekend full closure of westbound Interstate 210 in Sylmar for paving work.
Caltrans Announces Yet Another I-210 Full Closure
Today in SCV History (Sept. 7)
1933 - Birth of the late John Fuller, local banker, co-founder of Henry Mayo Hospital, and VP of CalArts [obituary]
John Fuller
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 34,293; Public Health Shares Statistics from the Last 7 Days
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 11 new deaths and 1,540 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 34,293 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 34,293; Public Health Shares Statistics from the Last 7 Days
Sept. 9: SCVi to Host Virtual Information Session On Dual Language Immersion For Grades TK-3
SCVi, iLEAD’s founding school serving learners in grades TK through 12, invites families and interested members of the community to a Virtual Information Session on its newly expanded Dual Language Immersion Program (Spanish/English) for grades TK-3 on Thursday, Sept. 9 at 4 p.m.
Sept. 9: SCVi to Host Virtual Information Session On Dual Language Immersion For Grades TK-3
Child & Family Center CEO Announces Retirement, Board to Search for Successor
The Child & Family Center's Board of Directors announced it will create a CEO search committee to help find possible candidates who could supersede Joan Aschoff, PsyD, after she announced her intended retirement at their September meeting.
Child & Family Center CEO Announces Retirement, Board to Search for Successor
Hart District Governing Board Approves Two New Administrators
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of two new assistant principals, Tanis Burleson and Jason Marshall.
Hart District Governing Board Approves Two New Administrators
Sept. 8: Free Drive-Thru Food Distribution Scheduled in Castaic
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office is again partnering with the L.A. Regional Food Bank to host a free food distribution event at Castaic Lake Wednesday.
Sept. 8: Free Drive-Thru Food Distribution Scheduled in Castaic
Garcia, Congressional Staff Help Evacuate More Than 100 Americans, Allies from Afghanistan
More than 100 people have departed Afghanistan in the last three weeks with the support of Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, whose office has helped or is in the process of helping nearly 300 people evacuate the country.
Garcia, Congressional Staff Help Evacuate More Than 100 Americans, Allies from Afghanistan
Today in SCV History (Sept. 6)
1975 - Saugus High School opens [yearbook]
1976 yearbook photo
Today in SCV History (Sept. 5)
1876 - Charles Crocker drives 9.25-oz. golden spike at Lang (Canyon Country), uniting L.A. with nation by rail [story]
golden spike
Today in SCV History (Sept. 4)
1867 - Harald Sandberg born in Norway; built Sandberg's Summit Hotel on the Ridge Route [story]
Sandberg's Summit Hotel
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Continues to Monitor Delta, Mu Variants; 34,056 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 37 new deaths and 2,673 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 34,056 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Continues to Monitor Delta, Mu Variants; 34,056 Total SCV Cases
%d bloggers like this: