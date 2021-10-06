SCVTV to Air ‘Finding Art’ TV Marathons for Artober Celebration

SCVTV’s “Finding Art” production team is thrilled to announce weekly TV marathons on Wednesday for the month of October. First airing in 2017, Finding Art is a show that highlights the local arts and culture in the Santa Clarita Valley with collaborations from the local nonprofits, schools and government agencies that serve the community.

The marathon events kick off with airing Season 1 on Wednesday, October 6 starting at 6:30 p.m. Season 2 will air on Wednesday, October 13; Season 3 will air on Wednesday, October 20; and Season 4 will air on Wednesday, October 27, all at 6:30 p.m.

Viewers can tune in on SCVTV.com, Spectrum 20, AT&T 99, Roku, Apple TV, as well as SCVTV and Finding Art’s Facebook pages. Anyone interested is also welcome to join the Finding Art Artists Exchange Facebook group where individual artists, arts & cultural organizations, arts & cultural events, and community members can create a discussion about arts and culture in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Each season showcases up-and-coming local artists, installations, arts and cultural events, arts integration in schools, and much more; Season 4 will also showcase the great work local artists have been creating throughout 2020-2021.

Watch full episodes and segments on https://findingartsantaclarita.com; use the hashtag #FindingArtSantaClarita to share the art you see around the community; and keep checking SCVTV’s platforms for events and inside looks at local installations, performances, and cultural happenings in and around Santa Clarita.

More about SCVTV

The SCVTV Community Media Center is a space where the convergence of creatives, historians, educators, students, nonprofits, media professionals and businesses collaborate to create high-quality, localized tv and web programming for the Santa Clarita Valley. SCVTV’s mission is to operate the City of Santa Clarita’s Public, Educational, Governmental Access (PEG) cable channels (Spectrum 20 & AT&T 99) and Community Media Center under contract with the Santa Clarita Public Television Authority; to provide its platform and media services through community access and original programming opportunities that highlight local arts and culture, musicians, history, education, government, nonprofits and civic affairs; and to facilitate educational production and marketing training, opportunities, and resources.

