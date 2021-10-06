header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
66°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 6
2000 - Movie stuntman Richard Farnsworth, 2000 Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee, and Dr. Robert Rockwell, first COC president, die on the same day [Farnsworth story] [Rockwell story]
Farnsworth-Rockwell
SCVTV to Air ‘Finding Art’ TV Marathons for Artober Celebration
| Wednesday, Oct 6, 2021

SCVTV’s “Finding Art” production team is thrilled to announce weekly TV marathons on Wednesday for the month of October. First airing in 2017, Finding Art is a show that highlights the local arts and culture in the Santa Clarita Valley with collaborations from the local nonprofits, schools and government agencies that serve the community.

The marathon events kick off with airing Season 1 on Wednesday, October 6 starting at 6:30 p.m. Season 2 will air on Wednesday, October 13; Season 3 will air on Wednesday, October 20; and Season 4 will air on Wednesday, October 27, all at 6:30 p.m.

Viewers can tune in on SCVTV.com, Spectrum 20, AT&T 99, Roku, Apple TV, as well as SCVTV and Finding Art’s Facebook pages. Anyone interested is also welcome to join the Finding Art Artists Exchange Facebook group where individual artists, arts & cultural organizations, arts & cultural events, and community members can create a discussion about arts and culture in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Each season showcases up-and-coming local artists, installations, arts and cultural events, arts integration in schools, and much more; Season 4 will also showcase the great work local artists have been creating throughout 2020-2021.

Watch full episodes and segments on https://findingartsantaclarita.com; use the hashtag #FindingArtSantaClarita to share the art you see around the community; and keep checking SCVTV’s platforms for events and inside looks at local installations, performances, and cultural happenings in and around Santa Clarita.

More about SCVTV

The SCVTV Community Media Center is a space where the convergence of creatives, historians, educators, students, nonprofits, media professionals and businesses collaborate to create high-quality, localized tv and web programming for the Santa Clarita Valley. SCVTV’s mission is to operate the City of Santa Clarita’s Public, Educational, Governmental Access (PEG) cable channels (Spectrum 20 & AT&T 99) and Community Media Center under contract with the Santa Clarita Public Television Authority; to provide its platform and media services through community access and original programming opportunities that highlight local arts and culture, musicians, history, education, government, nonprofits and civic affairs; and to facilitate educational production and marketing training, opportunities, and resources.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

SCVTV to Air ‘Finding Art’ TV Marathons for Artober Celebration

SCVTV to Air ‘Finding Art’ TV Marathons for Artober Celebration
Wednesday, Oct 6, 2021
SCVTV’s “Finding Art” production team is thrilled to announce weekly TV marathons on Wednesday for the month of October.
FULL STORY...

SCV Senior Center Announces October Events Lineup

SCV Senior Center Announces October Events Lineup
Monday, Oct 4, 2021
The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida has announced its lineup of October events.
FULL STORY...

Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Star Trek Picard,’ ‘Meet the Browns,’ ‘Purple Hearts,’ Three More Productions

Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Star Trek Picard,’ ‘Meet the Browns,’ ‘Purple Hearts,’ Three More Productions
Monday, Oct 4, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Oct. 4 - Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021:
FULL STORY...

Carousel Ranch Supporters Celebrate the 25th Annual ‘Heart of the West’

Carousel Ranch Supporters Celebrate the 25th Annual ‘Heart of the West’
Friday, Oct 1, 2021
Carousel Ranch supporters enjoyed an evening of great food, impressive riding celebrations, and exciting auction items at the 25th annual Heart of the West Dinner, Auction, and Children’s Riding Demonstration on August 28th, 2021.
FULL STORY...

“Follow Your Art” With The City’s Newest Art Exhibit

“Follow Your Art” With The City’s Newest Art Exhibit
Wednesday, Sep 29, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita welcomes the newest art exhibit, “Follow Your Art,” at the First Floor Gallery of Santa Clarita City Hall. The art exhibit will be displayed at City Hall from Oct 4 through Dec 3.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Vaccination Proof For Bars and More Begins Thursday; Cases Total 36,172 in SCV
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 31 new deaths and 1,479 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 36,172 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital confirming one additional death.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Vaccination Proof For Bars and More Begins Thursday; Cases Total 36,172 in SCV
SCVTV to Air ‘Finding Art’ TV Marathons for Artober Celebration
SCVTV’s “Finding Art” production team is thrilled to announce weekly TV marathons on Wednesday for the month of October.
SCVTV to Air ‘Finding Art’ TV Marathons for Artober Celebration
City To Showcase Ideas For Old Town Newhall Specific Plan
The city of Santa Clarita will host a discussion at the Old Town Newhall Farmers Market on Saturday, Oct 9, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. that follows up on feedback received at a walking tour held by the City in June 2021.
City To Showcase Ideas For Old Town Newhall Specific Plan
County Allocates $5m To Combat Illegal Cannabis Grow And Dispensaries
The L.A. County Board of Supervisors approved nearly $5 million to address the illegal cannabis grow operations springing up in the Antelope Valley and the illegal dispensaries opening countywide.
County Allocates $5m To Combat Illegal Cannabis Grow And Dispensaries
City Offers Fire Prevention Tips To Keep Santa Clarita Safe
We love to keep our landscaping looking it’s best – whether you are trimming grass, pruning branches or maintaining a home garden, neat landscaping adds value to a sustainable lifestyle.
City Offers Fire Prevention Tips To Keep Santa Clarita Safe
Investigators Still Collecting Evidence, Conducting Interviews In death Of 2-Month-OId
Investigators said on Tuesday that they were continuing to conduct interviews and collect evidence in the death of a 2-month-old Canyon Country baby, but the preliminary autopsy results have been placed under security hold.  
Investigators Still Collecting Evidence, Conducting Interviews In death Of 2-Month-OId
$39.3B Final Budget For 2021-22 Approved By County Supes
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a $39.3 billion final budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 during Tuesday’s regular meeting.
$39.3B Final Budget For 2021-22 Approved By County Supes
Collision Near Shopping Center Draws Firefighter Response
A traffic collision was reported at 10 a.m. Wednesday involving a truck rolling on its side, according to Fire Department spokesman Johnathan Matheny.  
Collision Near Shopping Center Draws Firefighter Response
Today in SCV History (Oct. 6)
2000 - Movie stuntman Richard Farnsworth, 2000 Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee, and Dr. Robert Rockwell, first COC president, die on the same day [Farnsworth story] [Rockwell story]
Farnsworth-Rockwell
L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Awarded Grant From the Office of Traffic Safety
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will roll out a police traffic services program to deter dangerous and illegal driving behaviors that increase the risk of crashes in the community.
L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Awarded Grant From the Office of Traffic Safety
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: County Continues to See Downward Trend in Cases, Hospitalizations, Deaths; Cases Total 36,108 in SCV
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Tuesday confirmed 35 new deaths and 964 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 36,108 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: County Continues to See Downward Trend in Cases, Hospitalizations, Deaths; Cases Total 36,108 in SCV
Flair Cleaners Announces 3rd Annual Cancer Fundraiser
Flair Cleaners, Southern California’s leading eco-friendly dry cleaners, announced its 3rd Annual Cancer Fundraiser, which will take place throughout the month of October.
Flair Cleaners Announces 3rd Annual Cancer Fundraiser
Justice Department Commemorates National Domestic Violence Awareness Month
The Justice Department joins law enforcement partners, victim services professionals, advocates and communities across the country in observing October as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and announces more than $476 million in Office on Violence Against Women grants.
Justice Department Commemorates National Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Chamber Announces Nominations to Honor Local Veterans at Annual ‘Salute to Patriots’ Luncheon Now Open
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, announced nominations are officially open for their in-person "Salute to Patriots" event.
Chamber Announces Nominations to Honor Local Veterans at Annual ‘Salute to Patriots’ Luncheon Now Open
Oct. 9: Henry Mayo to Offer Free Flu Shots to the Community
On Saturday, Oct. 9, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will host a free drive-thru flu shot clinic.
Oct. 9: Henry Mayo to Offer Free Flu Shots to the Community
Today in SCV History (Oct. 5)
1970 - College of the Canyons' first on-campus classes held in portable buildings located just south of future Cougar Stadium [story]
portables
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 173rd Death; SCV Tops 36,000 Total Cases
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Monday announced an additional death, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 173, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 173rd Death; SCV Tops 36,000 Total Cases
In-Person Programs Return to L.A. County Library
L.A. County Library is excited to announce that in-person programs are returning to many of its locations starting in October.
In-Person Programs Return to L.A. County Library
Oct. 6: Santa Clarita Public Safety Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council Public Safety Committee will hold a meeting Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 10:00 a.m.
Oct. 6: Santa Clarita Public Safety Committee Meeting
SCV Senior Center Announces October Events Lineup
The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida has announced its lineup of October events.
SCV Senior Center Announces October Events Lineup
Learn About Perennials & Natives at SCV Water’s October Gardening Class
Want to find beauty in your yard year after year? Learn how to landscape using perennials and native plants! Perennials are plants that live two or more years.
Learn About Perennials & Natives at SCV Water’s October Gardening Class
Residents Encouraged to Participate in Rideshare Week
Santa Clarita residents are encouraged to use alternative modes of transportation during Rideshare Week beginning Monday, Oct. 4, lasting through Friday, Oct. 8.
Residents Encouraged to Participate in Rideshare Week
City Manager’s Monthly Message – October 2021
The culmination of a major project is always an exciting time.
City Manager’s Monthly Message – October 2021
Oct. 7: Parks, Recreation & Community Services Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Oct. 7, at 6:00 p.m.
Oct. 7: Parks, Recreation & Community Services Commission Regular Meeting
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: