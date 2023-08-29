Sept. 10: Saugus High Cheer Clinic for K-8 Grades

The Saugus High School Cheer Squad will host a fundraising Cheer Clinic on Monday, Sept. 10 for all students age kindergarten to eighth grade.

Learn basic cheer skills and cheer at an upcoming Saugus football game.

The cheer clinic will be held 1:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Saugus High School, 21900 Centurion Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Early Bird Registration costing $45 is open now.

The cheer clinic will cost $55 starting Sept. 1.

The Saugus Cheer Clinic serves as an opportunity for individuals of all skill levels who are curious about the world of cheerleading to experience it firsthand.

The clinic is friendly toward beginners or those who have some experience. It is designed to help develop basic cheer skills, perfect jumps and chants and participate in team activities.

A Saugus Cheer Clinic T-shirt, photo opportunity with a cheerleader and snacks will be provided upon registration.

Participants will have the chance to showcase their cheer skills during the first quarter of the Saugus High School football game at the College of the Canyons stadium on Thursday, Sept. 14.

Those who are interested in participating can register at tinyurl.com/49xj3rku.

