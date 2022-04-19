Emily Tian Awarded First Place $1,000 Scholarship Award by SCAA

Emily Tian was named the award winner of the Santa Clarita Artists Association first place scholarship of $1,000.
Tian is a senior at Saugus High School. She has chosen to attend the University of California, Santa Barbara.
“I currently hope to double major, with one of the majors being art. I plan to become a freelance digital illustrator and concept artist,” she said.
“Not only is Emily’s art exceptional, she also presented herself during the interview with the committee with poise, intelligence and explained her art beautifully,” said Laurie Morgan, Scholarship Chair.
The SCAA gives annual scholarship awards to qualifying high school students who are planning to continue their art education.
The 37th Women in Service Celebration will be hosted by the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, May 14 at 11 a.m. The event will honor 19 women who have worked tirelessly to improve the lives of women and girls in the SCV. The honorees were nominated by SCV nonprofits.
Santa Clarita Artists Association has cancelled the April 18 oil painting demo with Annie Hoffman and will reschedule the event on Oct. 17, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at The MAIN, located at 24266 Main St., Newhall 91321.
Get your DeLoreans ready and dust off your Flux Capacitor we’re going Back to the Auction! Chairs Pam and Dennis Verner invite you Back to the Auction to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley. The 50th Annual Boys & Girls Club of SCV Benefit Auction, Santa Clarita’s premier charitable event, will be held on Saturday, June 4 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
Building on the success of the award-winning series, "Ocean Treks," Princess Cruises announced the debut of a new digital series titled "Ocean Treks Conservation Connections," featuring short stories of environmental management, wildlife conservation, and sustainability.
The search for blood donors continues as blood banks all over the country experience one of the worst blood shortages in over a decade. In hopes of encouraging the Santa Clarita Valley community to donate blood, Houchin Community Blood Bank will host its Second Annual Community Blood Drive on Saturday, April 23.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement after L.A. County’s Chief Executive Officer presented a $38.5 billion budget proposal to the Board of Supervisors. The recommended budget for fiscal year 2022-23 gets a number of things right. The $12M to fund an additional Sheriff’s academy is an investment in creating a new generation of deputies and protecting public safety.
Are you a fan of old Western history and crime? On Thursday, April 21, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Old Town Newhall Library, you are invited to a free event with J.R Sanders, a local author who has stories based in Santa Clarita.
The SCV Potters will hold a Spring Pottery Sale Saturday, April 30 at 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find one-of-a-kind items for Spring, Mother's Day, gifts and for yourself. The event will feature multiple potters. This is an outdoor event and will be held rain or shine.
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide investigators are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the drowning death of two juveniles in Lake Hughes. The incident was reported Monday, April 18, 2022, at approximately 6:55 p.m., near the 43100 block of Lake Hughes Road.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 21 new deaths, 829 new positive cases for Monday countrywide, 1,012 cases for Sunday and 1,510 cases for Saturday, with 122 new cases over the weekend in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,872, county case totals to 2,853,706 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 72,834 since March of 2020. There are 221 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park series, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, returns with free, live entertainment on Saturdays this summer. Join thousands of your closest friends and neighbors each week and enjoy concerts on Saturday nights from July 9 to Aug. 27 at Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Alzheimer’s Los Angeles, L.A. Found and the L.A. County Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services are hosting a home safety virtual presentation for caregivers of people with dementia on Wednesday, April 20 from noon to 1 p.m. This free educational event will provide important safety information and information on the L.A. Found Project Lifesaver bracelets.
In an effort to expand COVID-19 vaccine access for youth, the California Department of Public Health is offering $10 million in grant funding through the newly launched KidsVaxGrant. This makes healthcare providers enrolled in the state’s Vaccines for Children program eligible to receive funding of up to $25,000 per site to expand operating hours.
As the weather continues to heat up, the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District joins public health officials, agencies and cities statewide to promote California Mosquito Awareness Week from April 17 through April 23. This statewide campaign raises awareness about the public health threat mosquitoes pose to our communities and encourages residents to prevent mosquito breeding year-round.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department is among the very best in the nation. With 177 fire stations and 4,741 personnel, the brave members of the department protect people and property every day. And more than ever before, we're seeing women step up to serve in our Fire Department.
All alumni from the College of the Canyons track & field and cross country programs are invited to come cheer on their fellow Cougars during the Western State Conference Track & Field Prelims beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 22 at Cougar Stadium.
The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District recognized cadets from the Golden Valley High School and Valencia High School Air Force Junior ROTC programs at the board's regular meeting on April 13.
