Sept. 11: Inaugural Community Skate Day at The Cube

Join the city of Santa Clarita and The Cube, located at 27745 Smyth Drive, for the inaugural Community Skate Day! Residents are invited to join us at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, powered by FivePoint | Valencia on Sunday, Sept. 11, from 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. during public skate for a family-friendly event! First responders, veterans and up to four of their family members will have admission and skate fees waived. The public will also be able to skate at a reduced rate of $5, which includes admission and rentals.

Attendees will have the opportunity to join free skate lessons, meet the Los Angeles Kings Crew and Bailey, enter to win a raffle for Kings tickets, take holiday family photos on the Zamboni and so much more! All day long, The Grille at The Cube will be serving up Maria’s Deli fan-favorite meals, while the pro-shop will be offering a variety of deals! Also stop by the City Store for all of your city of Santa Clarita merch like hats, shirts, sweatshirts and more. For every purchase, receive a free skate pass.

For more information about the Community Skate Day, please contact Jessica Terzian at jessica.terzian@thecubesantaclarita.com or call The Cube at (661) 257-2823.

