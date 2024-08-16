Sept. 12: Non-Profit Council Flourish & Thrive Luncheon

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Non Profit Council will hold a lunch event on Thursday, Sept. 12 sponsored by LBW Insurance and Financial Services.

The Non-Profit Council luncheon, Flourish & Thrive, will be held at 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on the campus of College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The session will be focused on enhancing fundraising efforts for nonprofit organizations. This event will provide valuable insights, practical tips and strategies to help nonprofits maximize fundraising potential and achieve financial goals. Network with fellow nonprofit professionals, share experiences and learn from experts in the field, including Dan Hanley, Matt Kamin and Amanda Sattler.

Seminar and lunch are free to Non-Profit Board Chairs and Executive Directors.

Guest speakers include:

Matt Kamin – Co-Founder of Envision Consulting

Kamin has been a dedicated professional and volunteer in the nonprofit sector for close to 30 years, holding an MBA in Nonprofit Management. Throughout his career, he has served as Executive Director for several impactful organizations, including Palisades Emergency Residence Corporation in New York, Children’s Nature Institute in Los Angeles and Los Angeles Youth Network in Hollywood.

As a seasoned consultant, Kamin has provided expertise to organizations supporting diverse populations across the country. His passion for social impact is evident in his founding roles: co-founder of Youth for Charity, which unites teens of different faiths to raise awareness for families living in poverty and founder of Eleventh Commandment, which has evolved into JQ International.

Kamin’s commitment to the nonprofit world extends to his service on numerous boards both in the US and internationally. His extensive experience spans Southern California, the New York Metro area and the Middle East, reflecting his global perspective and dedication to making a difference.

Amanda Sattler, CFRE – Amanda Sattler Consulting

Sattler, brings over 20 years of experience leading high-performing fundraising teams and is a Doctoral Candidate in Philanthropic Leadership. She lives in the intersection of day-to-day fundraising practice and research-based evidence, understanding the critical balance between strategic short-term action and long-term planning. Sattler’s doctoral research is focused on decreasing burnout among non-profit leaders to enhance organizational sustainability.

Dan Hanley – Principal and Founder, Altrui Consulting

Hanley is the principal at Altrui Consulting based in Monrovia. He works with clients throughout the U.S. and Mexico in relationship building, fundraising and recruiting and is especially fond of human services and animal welfare organizations. He considers himself a human rights and animal rights activist and uses his passion for making the world a better place as an asset when wo.rking with clients. Hanley shares his home with his husband and three adopted furries and loves to read, ride his bike around town and create delicious vegan dishes.

For more information and to RSVP visit www.scvchamber.com/events/non-profit-council-lunch-flourish-thrive.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...