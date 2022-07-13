Sept 12: Santa Clarita, CalArts Offering After-School Arts Program

The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to collaborate with the California Institute of the Arts to bring a brand-new, after-school arts program for students in grades fourth through sixth for free.

This four-week workshop will be taught by CalArts alumni and students and will go over animation and zine-making. This program will allow children to get world-class instruction in exciting art fields at no cost.

The program will start on Sept. 12 and run until Oct. 3. All of the classes will be held from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Public Library’s Valencia Branch, located at 23743 West Valencia Boulevard, with a culmination event for the students and their families on Oct 7.

For the zine-making workshop, students will cover image creation, creative writing, printing and copying techniques, zine binding techniques and more. During the animation workshops, students will learn stop motion animation, drawn animation, character design, puppet fabrication, editing, sound design and lighting. Classroom art supplies will be available for every student at no cost.

There are capacities for each of the classes, so it is recommended to register as soon as possible. The last day to register is on Aug. 13. Some students may be placed on a waitlist. Eligible participants must live in the Santa Clarita Valley, and past experience is not required.

This fall program is presented by a partnership between the CalArts Community Arts Partnership and the Santa Clarita Public Library. CAP is a program of CalArts that offers free after-school and school-based arts programs for youth in every discipline taught at the Institute.

If you would like more information on the program or would like to register your child, please visit the website or contact Program Manager Annapurna Kumar at akumar@calarts.edu or (661) 554-0798.

