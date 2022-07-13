header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly clear
Mostly clear
81°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 13
1884 - Hardison & Stewart start drilling Star No. 1 oil well in Pico Canyon; later form Union Oil Co. [story]
Lyman Stewart
Sept 12: Santa Clarita, CalArts Offering After-School Arts Program
| Wednesday, Jul 13, 2022
Water drop


The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to collaborate with the California Institute of the Arts to bring a brand-new, after-school arts program for students in grades fourth through sixth for free.

This four-week workshop will be taught by CalArts alumni and students and will go over animation and zine-making. This program will allow children to get world-class instruction in exciting art fields at no cost.

The program will start on Sept. 12 and run until Oct. 3. All of the classes will be held from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Public Library’s Valencia Branch, located at 23743 West Valencia Boulevard, with a culmination event for the students and their families on Oct 7.

For the zine-making workshop, students will cover image creation, creative writing, printing and copying techniques, zine binding techniques and more. During the animation workshops, students will learn stop motion animation, drawn animation, character design, puppet fabrication, editing, sound design and lighting. Classroom art supplies will be available for every student at no cost.

There are capacities for each of the classes, so it is recommended to register as soon as possible. The last day to register is on Aug. 13. Some students may be placed on a waitlist. Eligible participants must live in the Santa Clarita Valley, and past experience is not required.

This fall program is presented by a partnership between the CalArts Community Arts Partnership and the Santa Clarita Public Library. CAP is a program of CalArts that offers free after-school and school-based arts programs for youth in every discipline taught at the Institute.

If you would like more information on the program or would like to register your child, please visit the website or contact Program Manager Annapurna Kumar at akumar@calarts.edu or (661) 554-0798.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Sept 12: Santa Clarita, CalArts Offering After-School Arts Program

Sept 12: Santa Clarita, CalArts Offering After-School Arts Program
Wednesday, Jul 13, 2022
The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to collaborate with the California Institute of the Arts to bring a brand-new, after-school arts program for students in grades fourth through sixth for free.
FULL STORY...

July 12: Expansion of Eternal Valley, Louis Brathwaite Street Naming on Council Agenda

July 12: Expansion of Eternal Valley, Louis Brathwaite Street Naming on Council Agenda
Friday, Jul 8, 2022
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet Tuesday, July 12 at 6 p.m. in open session to discuss expansion of Eternal Valley Memorial Park and street naming recognition for the late Louis Brathwaite.
FULL STORY...

July 14: City Requests Input for Via Princessa Park Project

July 14: City Requests Input for Via Princessa Park Project
Friday, Jul 8, 2022
The city of Santa Clarita invites community members to offer their feedback at a Community Engagement Open House for the proposed Via Princessa Park on Thursday, July 14, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center located at 18410 Sierra Highway.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 12-28: Can You Solve the ‘Murder on the Newhall Express’?

Aug. 12-28: Can You Solve the ‘Murder on the Newhall Express’?
Thursday, Jul 7, 2022
FULL STORY...

City of Santa Clarita Receives Award for City Hall Ceremonies Program

City of Santa Clarita Receives Award for City Hall Ceremonies Program
Thursday, Jul 7, 2022
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Sept 12: Santa Clarita, CalArts Offering After-School Arts Program
The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to collaborate with the California Institute of the Arts to bring a brand-new, after-school arts program for students in grades fourth through sixth for free.
Sept 12: Santa Clarita, CalArts Offering After-School Arts Program
July 14: “Community Conversation” With LASD Sheriff Alex Villanueva, SCV Sheriffs Captain Diez
Santa Clarita residents and business owners are invited to join Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and SCV Captain Diez for a “Community Conversation”.
July 14: “Community Conversation” With LASD Sheriff Alex Villanueva, SCV Sheriffs Captain Diez
July 20: L.A. County to Launch New Aging and Disabilities Department
LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn will join Dr. Laura Trejo, Director of the new LA County Aging and Disabilities Department, and other state and local leaders in launching L.A. County’s first department dedicated to providing aging and disability services.
July 20: L.A. County to Launch New Aging and Disabilities Department
Sept 9: DrinkPAK CEO to Speak at SCVEDC Economic Outlook
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation is excited to announce that the final panelist at the 2022 Economic Outlook will be DrinkPAK CEO Nate Patena.
Sept 9: DrinkPAK CEO to Speak at SCVEDC Economic Outlook
SCV Deputies Investigating Traffic Collision Involving a Pedestrian
On Monday at approximately 9:15am, SCV deputies responded to Bouquet Canyon Road and Soledad Canyon Road in Saugus regarding a traffic collision involving a pedestrian. 
SCV Deputies Investigating Traffic Collision Involving a Pedestrian
Board of Supervisors Support SB616 to Improve Child Safety in Child Custody Cases
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion authored by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to support Senate Bill 616 which will prioritize child safety during custody hearings in the family court system. 
Board of Supervisors Support SB616 to Improve Child Safety in Child Custody Cases
Wednesday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Reports Over 6,000 New Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday a total of 15 new deaths and 6,530 new cases countywide, with 181 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Reports Over 6,000 New Cases
Today in SCV History (July 13)
1884 - Hardison & Stewart start drilling Star No. 1 oil well in Pico Canyon; later form Union Oil Co. [story]
Lyman Stewart
Marsha McLean | Opportunities for Santa Clarita Seniors
The city of Santa Clarita has long been admired for the enviable quality of life our residents enjoy.
Marsha McLean | Opportunities for Santa Clarita Seniors
Valencia-Based H2scan Names David Meyers President, CEO
H2scan, a world leader in hydrogen sensing solutions for the energy, industrial and emerging hydrogen markets, today announced that its current Chief Operating Officer, David Meyers, was named the company’s President and Chief Executive Officer.
Valencia-Based H2scan Names David Meyers President, CEO
Air Resources Board to Launch Program for Trucking Transition to e-Fleets
The California Air Resources Board is set to launch a new pilot program that aims to help small trucking fleets make the transition to zero-emission technologies.
Air Resources Board to Launch Program for Trucking Transition to e-Fleets
Today in SCV History (July 12)
1900 - Pacific Telephone & Telegraph establishes Newhall exchange; SCV gets first phone [story]
old telephone
Monday COVID-Roundup: L.A. Records More Than 18k New Cases Over the Weekend
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday a total of 39 new deaths and 18,158 new cases countywide over the weekend, with 535 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-Roundup: L.A. Records More Than 18k New Cases Over the Weekend
July 25: SCV Water Invites Public for Sustainability Plan Workshop
During their July 25 workshop, SCV Water will be taking input from the public on their Sustainability Plan. 
July 25: SCV Water Invites Public for Sustainability Plan Workshop
Supervisor Proposes Transfer of Hart Park to City
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is slated to begin the process of transferring control of William S. Hart Park to the city of Santa Clarita.
Supervisor Proposes Transfer of Hart Park to City
Homebound Vaccines Available In L.A. County
The Los Angeles County of Public Health is informing communities they are now eligible to have COVID vaccines administered at home. 
Homebound Vaccines Available In L.A. County
WalletHub: Santa Clarita Ranks Within Top 50 Least Stressed Cities
With 87% of Americans feeling stressed because of inflation, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022's Most & Least Stressed Cities in America, finding Santa Clarita ranked 43 of 182 cities in being least stressed. 
WalletHub: Santa Clarita Ranks Within Top 50 Least Stressed Cities
SCV Charity Chili Cook-Off Announces 2022 Beneficiary
The 10th Annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-Off returns 2022 and has announced this year's beneficiary; Fix N Fido.
SCV Charity Chili Cook-Off Announces 2022 Beneficiary
Public Works Announces Construction Delays For Two Roads
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works announce that San Francisquito Canyon Road and Sierra Highway will experience delays for driver starting Monday.
Public Works Announces Construction Delays For Two Roads
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: