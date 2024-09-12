Sept. 13: Celebrate Germany in Last Series Event of Season

Grab your passport one more time because the Celebrate series is wrapping up the 2024 season on Friday, Sept. 13 6-9 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center.

This free event is fun for all ages. The final event of 2024 will Celebrate Germany.

Get ready to create German-themed arts & crafts, feast with The Berlin Truck and Wetzel Pretzels.

The Berlin truck offers Berlin sausages and gourmet grilled cheese as it brings the best authentic German cuisine from the Atlantic side to the streets of Los Angeles and surrounding areas since early 2013.

The Santa Clarita Sister Cities invite attendees to enjoy the beer garden to raise a toast.

Grab photos with a classic German car, Polka with Die Sauerkrauts and more.

There will be a beer stein holding competition and a beer barrel rolling competition.

Craft an Alpine hat, construct a paper castle or paint clay gingerbread hearts.

Die Sauerkrauts is Los Angeles’ premier polka ensemble comprised of world-class musicians who offer audiences a unique experience that blends modern hits with a polka twist, as well as unique show-stopping performances. The zany mix of tunes and an infectious sense of zest packed into every show are just a few of things to expect from Die Sauerkrauts.

Canyon Country Community Center

18410 Sierra Highway,

Santa Clarita, CA 91351

For more information visit https://santaclarita.gov/arts-and-culture/events/celebrate-series/.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...