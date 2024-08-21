Sept. 13: The MAIN Hosts Zany Comedy ‘The Underpants’ Written by Steve Martin

The hit Off-Broadway play ‘The Underpants” is making its way to The MAIN for a night of crazy laughs and comedy.

“The Underpants” is a madcap romp about a conservative couple in 1910 Germany who face scandal when the wife’s bloomers fall down in public.

Suddenly, two infatuated men, a foppish poet and a whiny hypochondriac, arrive to rent their spare room.

Oblivious of their lusty intents, the husband rents to them both, igniting a riotous play on sexual conventions as the naïve wife explores her newfound power.

Presented by The Tavern Brawlers the play will run from 8 p.m. on Sept. 13, 14, 20, 21 and 2 p.m. on Sept. 15, 21, 22.

THE MAIN is lofted at 24266 Main St.

Tickets will be $18-$22 and available on the website or by searching on Eventbrite.

