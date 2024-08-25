Sept. 14: Tickets Available for Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

Tickets are available for purchase for the Big Bad Voodoo Daddy performance scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 14, at 8 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.

Together more than 30 years, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, famously named after an autograph by blues legend Albert Collins, has appeared in concert venues worldwide. Selling millions of records and having their music appear in hundreds of movies and television shows. With sold-out concerts from the Hollywood Bowl to Lincoln Center, appearances with many of the country’s finest symphony orchestras and television appearances ranging from Dancing with the Stars to Super Bowl XXXIII, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy continues its decades-long mission to celebrate and revitalize jazz and swing music, America’s original musical art form and bring joy to audiences around the world.

Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons is at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Tickets can be purchased online through the website or in-person at the PAC Box Office.

Ticket Prices range from $30 to $85.

For more information about the Spotlight Series, please visit the PAC website.

