Sept. 15: Artist’s Reception for Leire Baztarrica at The MAIN

Artist Leire Baztarrica will exhibit her work at The MAIN Theater in Newhall now through Monday, Sept. 26.

An artist’s reception will be held Thursday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The exhibit is titled “I Want to Believe” and is an exhibition which focuses on experiences of migrant women represented within an extraterrestrial aesthetic based on Baztarrica’s personal experiences.

The MAIN

24266 Main St.,

Newhall, CA 91321

For more information about programs at The MAIN visit At The MAIN.

