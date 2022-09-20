community hike922cro

Sept. 22: Guided Hike to Watch the Sunset Over the SCV

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

By City of Santa Clarita

Join the city of Santa Clarita on Thursday, Sept. 22 for a guided hike to watch the sunset over the Santa Clarita Valley.

This out-and-back hike is considered to be of moderate difficulty. It will cover 1.7 miles with an elevation gain of 240 feet.

Notebooks, pens and pencils will be provided for journaling.

Please meet at 6 p.m. at the Quigley Canyon Open Space trailhead parking lot on Placerita Canyon Road off of Sierra Highway.

For more information, contact Sean Tuber at (661) 250-3754 or email OutdoorRecreation@santa-clarita.com.

For more information visit Hike Santa.

community hike

