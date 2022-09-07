Sept 22: Valencia Based Olive Branch Theatricals Opens House to Public

Olive Branch Theatricals, an performing arts organization based in Santa Clarita, is inviting the public to attend an open house on Thursday, Sept 22 at 6 -7:30 p.m. at OBT’s rehearsal space at the Westfield Valencia Mall, 24201 Valencia Boulevard, Suite 3412.

The open house is free to the public. OBT’s President and Chief Executive Officer Musette Caing Hart says musical performances by OBT’s community singing group The Collective, prize drawings and a ribbon-cutting ceremony will highlight the special event.

“This is a fun opportunity for us to share our exciting plans for expanding the fun experience of attending and participating in community theater”, said Caing Hart. She added, “Our new leadership team is dedicated to reinforcing the positive legacy of OBT’s founders by providing

local theater fans with high quality entertainment.”

Among the musical performances planned is a preview of OBT’s next production. “We have started casting and we will formally announce the name of the show that night”, said Caing Hart. She added,

“We feel the community will be extremely excited to hear and meet the cast they will see on stage in November.” Olive Branch Theatricals is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. To learn more about upcoming productions, donations, and volunteer opportunities, visit www.olivebranchtheatricals.com

