Sept. 5: The MAIN Hosts ‘Decades Flashback: Hits From The 80’S & 90’S’

“Decades Flashback: Hits From The 80’s & 90’s” a production, directed by Olga Kramarova and featuring Laura Ellis and Todd Honeycutt will be featured at The MAIN Theatre in Old Town Newhll on Thursday, Sept. 5, 8-10 p.m.

This show invites guests to “tune in to Radio Nostalgia 567.8 and catch your favorite hosts Laura Ellis and Todd Honeycutt bringing you the ultimate hits from the 80s and 90s.”

Directed by Olga Kramarova and featuring a cast of seven dancers and singers, this show is “a blast from the past!”

General admission is $27.51.

The MAIN is located at 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

For for tickets and information visit www.eventbrite.com/e/decades-flashback-hits-from-the-80s-90s-tickets-966706965557.

