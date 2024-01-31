LASD Announces Arrests, Rescues by California Law Enforcement

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert G. Luna held a press conference with various agencies detailing their recent efforts with Operation Reclaim and Rebuild.
This annual initiative, held every January, focuses on rescuing victims of human trafficking and connecting them with vital services to rebuild their lives.
Law enforcement agencies statewide came together to deliver a resounding message to pimps, exploiters, and buyers: the purchase of another human being for sexual purposes is utterly unacceptable.
Through coordinated efforts, including the diligent work of social workers, victim advocates, and service providers, trafficking victims were reached and provided with essential resources to empower them toward a safer future.
Operation Reclaim and Rebuild focuses on rescuing victims of sexual slavery and human trafficking, providing victims with much-needed services, identifying and arresting their captors, seeking successful prosecutions, and disrupting the demand for vulnerable victims by targeting their customers. Police agencies and other trafficking task forces throughout our state joined in the enforcement operation to send the clear message that California law enforcement shares a unified mandate:
The operation was widely successful in its endeavor, with 54 adult and 11 minor victims being recovered; 271 males arrested for the charge of Solicitation; and 40 suspected traffickers and exploiters were arrested. In total, 539 arrests were made.
“Human trafficking and child exploitation are devastating crimes that prey on some of the most vulnerable members of our community,” said Sheriff Luna. “This weeklong operation demonstrates that engaging in such activities will have consequences. There is no refuge for predators in California.”
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, in partnership with the LA Regional Human Trafficking Task Force and other law enforcement agencies, reaffirms its unwavering dedication to rescuing victims of human trafficking. Together, we remain committed to safeguarding vulnerable victims and bringing perpetrators to justice, ensuring a safer and more secure community for all.
