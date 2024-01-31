LASD Announces Arrests, Rescues by California Law Enforcement

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Jan 31, 2024

By Press Release

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert G. Luna held a press conference with various agencies detailing their recent efforts with Operation Reclaim and Rebuild.

This annual initiative, held every January, focuses on rescuing victims of human trafficking and connecting them with vital services to rebuild their lives.

Law enforcement agencies statewide came together to deliver a resounding message to pimps, exploiters, and buyers: the purchase of another human being for sexual purposes is utterly unacceptable.

Through coordinated efforts, including the diligent work of social workers, victim advocates, and service providers, trafficking victims were reached and provided with essential resources to empower them toward a safer future.

Operation Reclaim and Rebuild focuses on rescuing victims of sexual slavery and human trafficking, providing victims with much-needed services, identifying and arresting their captors, seeking successful prosecutions, and disrupting the demand for vulnerable victims by targeting their customers. Police agencies and other trafficking task forces throughout our state joined in the enforcement operation to send the clear message that California law enforcement shares a unified mandate:

The operation was widely successful in its endeavor, with 54 adult and 11 minor victims being recovered; 271 males arrested for the charge of Solicitation; and 40 suspected traffickers and exploiters were arrested. In total, 539 arrests were made.

“Human trafficking and child exploitation are devastating crimes that prey on some of the most vulnerable members of our community,” said Sheriff Luna. “This weeklong operation demonstrates that engaging in such activities will have consequences. There is no refuge for predators in California.”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, in partnership with the LA Regional Human Trafficking Task Force and other law enforcement agencies, reaffirms its unwavering dedication to rescuing victims of human trafficking. Together, we remain committed to safeguarding vulnerable victims and bringing perpetrators to justice, ensuring a safer and more secure community for all.

L.A. Regional Human Trafficking Task Force

Operation Reclaim & Rebuild

2024 Participants

Human Trafficking Task Forces

Contra Costa County Human Trafficking Task Force

Antioch Police Department

Brentwood Police Department

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (Parole)

California Department of Industrial Relations

California Employment Development Division

California Highway Patrol

Concord Police Department

Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office

Contra Costa County Probation Department

Contra Costa County, Office of the Sheriff

FBI Safe Streets Task Force (Contra Costa County)

Hercules Police Department

Homeland Security Investigations

Martinez Police Department

Northern California Regional Information Center (NCRIC)

Oakley Police Department

Pittsburg Police Department

Richmond Police Department

San Pablo Police Department

Walnut Creek Police Department

Los Angeles Regional Human Trafficking Task Force

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (Parole)

California Highway Patrol

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Homeland Security Investigations

Los Angeles Airport Police Department

Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services

Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office

Los Angeles County Probation Department

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Los Angeles Police Department

Los Angeles School Police Department

United States Attorney’s Office

Orange County Human Trafficking Task Force

Anaheim Police Department

California Highway Patrol

Irvine Police Department

Orange County District Attorney’s Office

Orange County Sheriff’s Department

Santa Ana Police Department

Placer Special Operation Unit

Lincoln Police Department

Placer County Sheriff’s Office

Rocklin Police Department

Riverside County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force

Homeland Security Investigations

Murrieta Police Department

Riverside County District Attorney’s Office

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department

Riverside Police Department

San Bernardino County Human Trafficking Task Force

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (Parole)

California Highway Patrol

Homeland Security Investigations

San Bernardino County Probation Department

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department

San Bernardino Police Department

San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (Parole)

California Department of Justice – Attorney General’s Office

California Highway Patrol

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Homeland Security Investigations

National City Police Department

San Diego – Imperial HIDTA

San Diego City Attorney’s Office

San Diego County Child and Family Well-Being

San Diego County District Attorney’s Office

San Diego County Probation Department

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department

San Diego Police Department

United States Attorney’s Office

San Luis Obispo County Human Trafficking Task Force

California Department of Justice

California Highway Patrol – Coastal Division

Federal Bureau of Investigation

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office

San Luis Obispo County Probation Department

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office

San Luis Obispo Police Department

Santa Barbara County Human Trafficking Task Force

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Homeland Security Investigations

Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department

Santa Barbara Police Department

Santa Maria Police Department

Ventura County Human Trafficking Task Force

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Homeland Security Investigations

Oxnard Police Department

Simi Valley Police Department

Ventura County District Attorney’s Office

Ventura County Sheriff’s Office

Ventura Police Department

Agencies

Bakersfield Police Department

Carlsbad Police Department

Ceres Police Department

Dixon Police Department

Fairfield Police Department

Fresno Police Department

Huntington Beach Police Department

Kern County Department of Human Services

Kern County District Attorney’s Office

Kern County Probation Department

Long Beach Police Department

Los Angeles Police Department**

Merced County District Attorney’s Office

Merced Police Department

Modesto Police Department

Napa County Sheriff’s Department

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Oakdale Police Department

Pomona Police Department

Sacramento Police Department

San Francisco Police Department

Santa Ana Police Department**

Solano County District Attorney’s Office

Solano County Sheriff’s Department

Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department

Suisun City Police Department

Turlock Police Department

United States Marshals Service

Vacaville Police Department

**Agency participated with task force and independently

