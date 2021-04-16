Sheriff’s Station to Hold Additional Free Catalytic Converter Etching Events

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station announced plans Friday to hold two free “Catalytic Converter Etching” events next week for all local SCV residents.

The SCV Sheriff’s Station will work in partnership with Reeves Complete Auto Center and Canyon Muffler in Canyon Country to host a free ‘Catalytic Converter Etching Event’ on Wednesday, April 21 and Thursday, April 22.

Help #GuardThatAuto by getting your license plate etched onto your catalytic converter. Doing so helps deputies locate its original owner in the event it is stolen and recovered.

This event is offered to Santa Clarita Valley residents by appointment only, with limited availability, based on a first come first serve basis.

If you are interested in booking an appointment or would like to learn more, contact Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Deputy Borbon of Community Relations at ka1borbo@lasd.org.

Note: Appointments will only be scheduled by Deputy Borbon and NOT by the auto centers, so be sure to reach out to Deputy Borbon quickly before appointments book up.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...