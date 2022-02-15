Small Earthquake Shakes SCV

A magnitude 3.2 earthquake rattled the Santa Clarita Valley Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The small temblor struck around 8:41 a.m., 10 kilometers southwest of Valencia.

Bruce Fortine, one of the original founders of College of the Canyons, felt the earthquake. But managed to find some levity in the minor shaking.

“Just had a 3.2 earthquake six miles southwest of Valencia, California where I live!,” Fortine said in a social media post. “Not bad, just a little shake!!! Just mother nature celebrating the Rams Super Bowl victory!!”

There were no immediate reports of injury or damage.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...