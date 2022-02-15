header image

February 14
1939 - Newhall Elementary School burns down; pupils rejoice [story]
Newhall school
Small Earthquake Shakes SCV
| Monday, Feb 14, 2022
Earthquake

A magnitude 3.2 earthquake rattled the Santa Clarita Valley Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The small temblor struck around 8:41 a.m., 10 kilometers southwest of Valencia.

Bruce Fortine, one of the original founders of College of the Canyons, felt the earthquake. But managed to find some levity in the minor shaking.

“Just had a 3.2 earthquake six miles southwest of Valencia, California where I live!,” Fortine said in a social media post. “Not bad, just a little shake!!! Just mother nature celebrating the Rams Super Bowl victory!!”

There were no immediate reports of injury or damage.

