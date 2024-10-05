‘Something Wicked This Way Comes’ at The Main

Eclipse Theatre LA presents Ray Bradbury’s “Something Wicked This Way Comes,” an adaptation of the classic novel by the legendary science fiction and horror author, on select dates in October in Old Town Newhall.

Performances run on weekends Oct. 11-13 and Oct. 18-20.

The play will be presented on stage at The Main, 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

“Something Wicked This Way Comes” follows two inseparable friends, Will and Jim, on the verge of adulthood. As contrasting as night and day, one yearns for adventure beyond their small town, while the other finds comfort in familiarity.

Their lives take an unsettling turn when a mysterious carnival, led by the enigmatic Mr. Dark, rolls into town under the cloak of darkness.

The carnival offers irresistible promises, but at a sinister cost. Will and Jim must confront their deepest desires and grapple with the consequences of wishing for things better left untouched.

Directed by Nancy Lantis, “Something Wicked This Way Comes” will offer a visually stunning production, blending high theatricality with captivating special effects. During the performance fog, strobe lights and a gunshot sound will be used.

This chilling yet whimsical adaptation is perfect for families and anyone who enjoys a good scare, said Lantis.

General admission tickets are $22 and can be purchased online at eventbrite.

For more information about the play, visit AtTheMain.org or email at eclipsetheatrela@gmail.com

