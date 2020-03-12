[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1928 - St. Francis Dam collapses at 11:57:30 PM, killing an estimated 411 people from Saugus to the sea. America's deadliest civil engineering failure of the 20th Century. [stories & photos]
St. Francis Dam Disaster Foundation Discusses Plans, Vision for Memorial
| Thursday, Mar 12, 2020
The "tombstone" was left standing when the dam collapsed. Colorization by Pony Horton.

 

Exactly one year ago, on the anniversary of the 1928 St. Francis Dam disaster in San Francisquito Canyon, Congress passed the St. Francis Dam Disaster National Memorial Act, agreeing to create a national memorial and monument to recognize the lives lost.

As the 440 acres that make up the area are owned by the U.S. Forest Service, it’s now the task of the St. Francis Dam Community Collaborative, a public entity, to work together to develop plans to create this memorial.

“We want to make it a place for people to come, not only just for the memorial, but for other reasons, as well,” said Dianne Erskine-Hellrigel, vice president of the St. Francis Dam Disaster National Memorial Foundation, a nonprofit whose mission is to raise money to help build the memorial.

Erskine-Hellrigel and Alan Pollack, president of the foundation, have a vision for the memorial, which goes beyond a monument and includes a visitor center, memorial plaza, recreating the 205-foot “tombstone” left behind by the collapse of the dam, a memorial wall for all the victims, as well as a memorial for the unknown victims, among other things.

“When the act was passed, Congress did not appropriate any money, so we’re hoping to be able to raise funds for the Forest Service to build the memorial,” Pollack said.

Now, the collaborative has to develop a plan for the memorial, which will then be approved by Congress in the next two years.

Anyone interested in helping the foundation collaborative develop the plans for the memorial are welcome to join them at their next meeting, scheduled 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday at The Centre, located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway.

The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society’s annual lecture and bus tour originally scheduled for Saturday has been rescheduled to June 6 due to rain and potential flooding of the site.

Though the event is currently sold out, organizers are expected to be creating a waiting list for those interested in attending, as they may expand the event to include a second bus.

For more information, visit bit.ly/39EhomH or call (661) 254-1275.
Princess Cruises Suspends Global Ship Operations for 60 Days
Thursday, Mar 12, 2020
In proactive response to the unpredictable circumstances evolving from the global spread of COVID-19 and in an abundance of caution, Princess Cruises announced that it will voluntarily pause global operations of its 18 cruise ships for two months (60 days), impacting voyages departing March 12 to May 10.
FULL STORY...
LA County Marks First COVID-19 Death, 6 New Cases
Wednesday, Mar 11, 2020
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed the first 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19 death along with six more new cases on Wednesday.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (March 12)
1928 - St. Francis Dam collapses at 11:57:30 PM, killing an estimated 411 people from Saugus to the sea. America's deadliest civil engineering failure of the 20th Century. [stories & photos]
Colleges Ramp Up Online Learning Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
College of the Canyons, CalArts, USC, UCLA and CSUN are among the nearly 100 U.S. colleges and universities canceling in-person classes and ramping up online learning due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.
Colleges Ramp Up Online Learning Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
Coronavirus Cases Top 1,100 in United States
Confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States surpassed 1,000 on Wednesday, continuing a massive surge through 38 states and causing panic over the weakening of the economy.
Coronavirus Cases Top 1,100 in United States
World Health Organization Calls Coronavirus Outbreak a ‘Global Pandemic’
The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic and urged all countries to do more to control the spread of the respiratory disease.
World Health Organization Calls Coronavirus Outbreak a ‘Global Pandemic’
County, City, School Officials Weigh in on Coronavirus COVID-19
There were no known cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley as of Tuesday, but the community is encouraged to take preventative steps as residents continue their regular activities, according to health officials.
County, City, School Officials Weigh in on Coronavirus COVID-19
Homicide Detectives Investigating Death of Valencia Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide investigators are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman in Valencia on Tuesday.
Homicide Detectives Investigating Death of Valencia Woman
Diamond Princess Cruise Ship: 1,406 Passengers Off So Far
A total of 1,406 people had disembarked the Grand Princess cruise ship docked in the Port of Oakland by Tuesday night as the multi-day process of clearing the ship of several hundred more passengers continued Wednesday, Valencia-based Princess Cruises confirmed.
Diamond Princess Cruise Ship: 1,406 Passengers Off So Far
California Freelancers Fight Restrictions in New Contractor Law
Freelance journalists in California have lost job opportunities and seen their First Amendment rights violated under a new law meant to help freelancers in the tech and ride-hail industries, but state officials argue any setbacks reporters experience are not attacks on anyone’s speech.
California Freelancers Fight Restrictions in New Contractor Law
Florida Couple Sues Princess Cruises Over Coronavirus Exposure
A Florida couple aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship carrying more than a dozen passengers and crew who tested positive for the coronavirus, or COVID-19, has filed a lawsuit against Santa Clarita-based Princess Cruise Lines, alleging the company exposed them to the disease.
Florida Couple Sues Princess Cruises Over Coronavirus Exposure
Today in SCV History (March 11)
1890 - Castaic Range War: Landowner William Chormicle brought to L.A. to stand trial for double murder [story]
Willliam Chormicle
March 11: Santa Clarita Community College District Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District’s Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting, Wednesday, March 11, at 5:00 p.m.
March 11: Santa Clarita Community College District Business Meeting
Trinity’s Historic Run Falls Short at State Championship
There has been no Trinity boys basketball team like this one.
Trinity’s Historic Run Falls Short at State Championship
Rain Forces Magic Mountain to Close Tuesday
Officials from Six Flags Magic Mountain announced that the theme park would be closed Tuesday, March 10, due to rain forecasted for the Santa Clarita Valley.
Rain Forces Magic Mountain to Close Tuesday
March 18: ‘Color Concepts’ Art Reception
The new group show, “Color Concepts” features colorful artwork by four talented artists.
March 18: ‘Color Concepts’ Art Reception
SENSES Revamps Lineup with Monthly Themed Block Parties
Mark your calendars and start digging through your closet to find the perfect outfit to wear to SENSES, the monthly themed block party in Old Town Newhall.
SENSES Revamps Lineup with Monthly Themed Block Parties
March 11: SCV Water Resources & Watershed Committee Meeting
The Water Resources and Watershed Committee is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, March 11, at 6:00 p.m.
March 11: SCV Water Resources & Watershed Committee Meeting
Hart District Issues Student Travel Restrictions
The William S. Hart Union High School District has decided to restrict student travel for the next two weeks amidst concerns over the coronavirus.
Hart District Issues Student Travel Restrictions
Waiver Safeguards State’s School Food Program During Coronavirus-Related Closure
SACRAMENTO — The California Department of Education (CDE) has received a special waiver called CA COVID19 from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) that will enable a school district that had previously been approved to operate the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) or Seamless Summer Option (SSO) to provide meals to students during a coronavirus-related closure.
Waiver Safeguards State’s School Food Program During Coronavirus-Related Closure
County Confirms 1 New Coronavirus Case; Brings Total to 17
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) is investigating one additional case of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County; the total number of cases reported by Public Health is now 17.
County Confirms 1 New Coronavirus Case; Brings Total to 17
Sponsors Needed for Relay for Life SCV
The American Cancer Society (ACS) invites local businesses to sponsor the 22nd Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley, which will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 2 at Central Park.
Sponsors Needed for Relay for Life SCV
Today in SCV History (March 10)
2012 - John Hobbs, Hart Class of 1968, inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame [story]
John Hobbs
