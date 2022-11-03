State Board of Education Approves $58 Million in Contracts to Create Statewide Community School Support System

The California State Board of Education today approved $58 million in contracts to build a network of support for community schools, campuses where every classroom is focused on high-quality teaching and learning, every student is connected to the services they need to thrive, and every family is empowered to partner in decision-making.
The $4 billion California Community Schools Partnership Program is the nation’s largest investment in the success of high-needs students through a whole-child approach. Community schools partner with education, county, and nonprofit entities to provide integrated health, mental health, and social services alongside high-quality, supportive instruction with a strong focus on community, family, and student engagement.
Research shows that community schools can result in better school attendance, better grades and test scores, higher enrollment in college-prep classes, and higher graduation rates.
“Today’s vote approving the Regional Technical Assistance Centers is another critical investment in California’s initiative to build the best community schools program in the nation,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said. “These RTACs will work on the ground with local educational agencies and school sites to provide essential guidance. This is the moment for us to double down on our commitment to transform public education through the implementation of the CCSPP.”
Community schools are a key initiative of California’s historic transformation of public schools that includes universal free school meals; universal transitional kindergarten; before- and after-school learning; and investments in teacher training, coaching, recruitment, and retention.
At a June event with educators, Governor Gavin Newsom called the support provided by community schools “essential to helping our kids achieve. Community schools provide those resources for local communities to bolster support services. This strategy is the nation’s most ambitious proposal to improve student learning, health, and well-being—full-service schools centered on the lived realities of students and families that deliver whatever students need to help them thrive in the classroom.”
The SBE today approved contracts to eight county offices of education (Shasta, Sacramento, Santa Clara, Monterey, Fresno, Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Bernardino) that will serve as RTACs in eight regions:
-Northern California (Butte, Del Norte, Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Lassen, Mendocino, Modoc, Plumas, Shasta, Siskiyou, Tehama, and Trinity)
-Capitol Area (Alpine, Colusa, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Sierra, Solano, Sutter, Yolo, and Yuba)-
-Bay Area (Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, and Sonoma)
-Central Coast (Monterey, San Benito, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Cruz, and Ventura)
-Central Valley (Amador, Calaveras, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Stanislaus, Tulare, and Tuolumne)
-Greater Los Angeles (Los Angeles)
-Southern Coast (Imperial, Orange, and San Diego)
-Southern Inland (Inyo, Mono, Riverside, and San Bernardino)
RTACs will work closely with the State Transformational Assistance Center (Alameda County Office of Education in partnership with the UCLA Center for Community Schooling, Californians for Justice, and the National Education Association) to help emerging and existing community schools create support networks with like campuses, share best practices, plan for success, leverage funding, and coordinate services.
The California Department of Education will be instrumental in overseeing the RTAC contracts and working with the counties to ensure fidelity to the community schools vision shared by California’s collective education community.
“I am grateful to CDE, our county offices of education, districts, and schools for stepping up to take on this important work to support students, families, and educators,” SBE President Linda Darling-Hammond said. “Every school must be a joyful, healthy, instructionally supportive learning environment for children. The Board’s action today moves California one step closer to achieving schools that enable all students to thrive and succeed.”
The contracts awarded today build on the SBE’s action in May to approve $649 million in grants to 268 school districts, county offices of education, and charter schools to assist in planning for new community schools and supporting existing initiatives. Additional planning and implementation grants will be allocated in the 2022–23 school year, and implementation grants will be allocated in subsequent school years.
In January, the SBE approved a California Community Schools Framework that added four commitments to center the initiative on equity: a commitment to a willingness to share power, to using racially just restorative practices, to culturally relevant teaching practices, and to approaching school communities through the positive lens of assessing strengths versus focusing on challenges.
Governor Newsom’s Master Plan for Kids’ Mental Health further highlights the critical importance of multi-sector collaboration to support youth mental health and wellbeing. The Master Plan includes the $4.7 billion investment in the Children and Youth Behavioral Health Initiative and lifts up the critical connections to community schools, Medi-Cal reforms under CalAIM, and workforce development.
At Wednesday’s SBE presentation, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly explained the urgent need to address student health and wellness needs in low-income neighborhoods and communities with scant access to doctors and clinics.
Community schools have existed for years, but the CCSSP is California’s first statewide initiative to provide funding, support, and standardization of the program through common guiding pillars: integrated services, including trauma-informed health services; expanded learning time and opportunities; collaborative leadership and practices for educators and administrators to support school climate; and engaging students, families, and the community.
The Valencia High School Pride of the Vikings Band and Color Guard competed at the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association Simi Valley Band Spectacular in Simi Valley, CA, on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion written by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that declares the month of November 2022 as Chinese American Film Festival and Chinese American Television Festival Month in Los Angeles County.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today announced the availability of $4 billion in funding to county offices of education, school districts, and charter schools for learning recovery initiatives.
Many a young child has spent a lazy sunny afternoon watching in awe as a gecko journeyed across the landscape. Its adhesive-like toepads keeping the lizard upright and moving regardless of the surface gravel, a tree branch, a stucco wall or even a glass window.
College of the Canyons has been ranked nationally No. 17 and 35 in The Hispanic Outlook in Higher Education Magazine for enrolling the largest number of Hispanic students and granting the most degrees, respectively.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has appointed retired Judge Songhai Armstead as interim director of the new Justice Care and Opportunities Department, driving forward its Care First, Jails Last vision.
Seventeen finalists for California State University Hispanic Serving Institutions Community Grants were announced on Tuesday, Nov. 1 as part of the California State University-wide initiative of the Global Hispanic Serving Institutions Equity Innovation Hub.
The Master's men's soccer team did what it was supposed to and defeated the William Jessup Warriors 4-2 Oct. 29 on Senior Day at Reese Field. Unfortunately they didn't get they help they needed to qualify for the GSAC post-season tournament, and so their season is over.
Sharlene Coleal, Assistant Superintendent-Vice President of Business Services for College of the Canyons, received the 2022 Association of Chief Business Officials (ACBO) Achievement of Excellence Award on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the ACBO Fall 2022 Conference.
Today, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn that seeks to curb spikes in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections that most seriously impact young children.
Santa Clarita company NewHydrogen, Inc. (OTC: NEWH), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce low-cost green hydrogen, has announced that it has executed an agreement to further expand the existing sponsored research agreement with the University of California at Los Angeles to develop technology to reduce the cost of green hydrogen production.
In the middle of Old Town Newhall, there is a tranquil plaza on a half-acre of land. You no doubt have driven by it or maybe walked past on your way to William S. Hart Park, but have you ever taken the time to appreciate all the history captured in the plaza? To study the names inscribed on the hundreds of bricks lining the pathway? Or read the bronze plaque sharing the story of Willie, the Drummer Boy?
Six Flags Magic Mountain is no longer a 365-day park. Beginning Nov. 1, Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, will be closed on select weekdays in November and December, a change to the park’s 365-day operating schedule.
Hoping to create a platform where activists and nonprofits can gather, connect and share information and a place where individuals can find volunteer opportunities and nonprofits can tap into the potential of volunteers and donors, California State University at Northridge political science professor Nicholas Dungey has created Reluvotion (pronounced Ree-Luv-oo-Shun.)
A "Holiday Stress and Anger Management Workshop," hosted by the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, will help participants “reduce stress, recognize anger triggers, de-escalate with compassion and find ways to cope with family conflict and parenting challenges during the holidays."
The Master's University continued its hot play on the pitch as the Lady Mustangs Soccer Team defeated the William Jessup Warriors 2-1 on Senior Day Saturday to secure a spot in the Golden State Athletic Conference Tournament.
