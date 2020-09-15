Students Encouraged to Participate in ‘Can the Trash’ Beach Poster Contest (Video)

The Department of Beaches and Harbors encourages kids to celebrate Coastal Cleanup month by learning how ocean pollution begins in their neighborhood, no matter where they live. Plus, third through fifth grade students have the chance for their environmentally-themed original posters to appear on trash barrels across the County’s beaches.

Now in its third year, the Can the Trash! Clean Beach Poster Contest and educational campaign aims to teach kids how trash from all over Los Angeles County — no matter if it’s left in the South Bay, San Fernando Valley, the Gateway Cities or East L.A. — can travel through the watershed and end up on beaches like Dockweiler, Venice and Zuma and in the ocean.

Third through fifth grade students can enter the poster contest by submitting artwork containing environmental messages about keeping the beaches and ocean clean. Five winners from each grade will have their artwork wrapped around beach trash barrels on some of Southern California’s most popular beaches. The deadline for entries is Jan. 10, 2021.

The educational campaign includes the animated “Clean and Blue” music video, as well as the the “Ocean Heroes” activity guide, developed in partnership with Heal the Bay and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works. The video and other materials are available above.

For more information, visit beaches.lacounty.gov/postercontest. An electronic media kit containing the “Clean and Blue” video, “Ocean Heroes” activity guide, previous winning posters, related images and more is available at bit.ly/CanTheTrashMedia.