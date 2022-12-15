header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Cloudy
Cloudy
54°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 15
1987 - Incorporation: Santa Clarita officially becomes a city [story]
first City Council
Study Notes Dramatic Rise in Fentanyl Deaths
| Thursday, Dec 15, 2022
Face of Fentanyl Wall_0

The percentage of adolescents reporting substance use in 2022 largely held steady after significantly declining in 2021, according to the latest results(link is external) from the Monitoring the Future survey(link is external) of substance use behaviors and related attitudes among eighth, 10th, and 12th graders in the United States. Reported use for almost all substances decreased dramatically from 2020 to 2021 after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and related changes like school closures and social distancing. In 2022, reported use of any illicit drug within the past year remained at or significantly below pre-pandemic levels for all grades, with 11% of eighth graders, 21.5% of 10th graders, and 32.6% of 12th graders reporting any illicit drug use in the past year.

The Monitoring the Future survey is conducted each year by researchers at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, and funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), part of the National Institutes of Health.

“The Monitoring the Future Survey is one of the best and most timely tools we have to monitor and understand changes in substance use among young people over time, including through historic events such as the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Nora Volkow, M.D., NIDA director. “It is encouraging that we did not observe a significant increase in substance use in 2022, even as young people largely returned to in-person school, extracurricular activities, and other social engagements.”

The Monitoring the Future survey is given annually to students in eighth, 10th, and 12th grades who self-report their substance use behaviors over various time periods, such as past 30 days, past 12 months, and lifetime. The survey also documents students’ perception of harm, disapproval of use, and perceived availability of drugs. Notably, the survey results are released the same year the data are collected.

From February through June 2022, the Monitoring the Future investigators collected 31,438 surveys from students enrolled across 308 public and private schools in the United States. The completed survey from 2022 is nationally representative and represents about 75% of the sample size of a typical year’s data collection. The Monitoring the Future investigators noted that schools opt-in to participate in the survey, and some schools that normally participate opted-out this year as they continued to operationally recover from the pandemic. All participating students took the survey via the web – either on tablets or on a computer – with between 95-99% of respondents taking the survey in-person in school.

The survey found that adolescents most commonly reported use of alcohol, nicotine vaping, and cannabis in the past year, and levels generally held steady with those reported in 2021. For substances where reported past-year use did increase between 2021 and 2022, the vast majority of reported use remained at or below the pre-pandemic levels observed in 2020. Compared to levels observed in 2021, data reported in 2022 show:
 – Nicotine vaping remained stable for all three grades surveyed, with 12% of eighth graders, 20.5% of 10th graders, and 27.3% of 12th graders reporting vaping nicotine in the past year.
 – Cannabis use also remained stable for all three grades surveyed, with 8.3% of eighth graders, 19.5% of 10th graders, and 30.7% of 12th graders reporting cannabis use in the past year. Of note, 6.0% of eighth graders, 15.0% of 10th graders, and 20.6% of 12th graders reported vaping cannabis within the past year, reflecting a stable trend at the pre-pandemic level among eighth and 12th graders, and a small increase in reported use among 10th graders, though reported use among 10th graders in 2022 is still significantly below pre-pandemic levels.
 – Alcohol use remained stable for eighth and 10th graders (with 15.2% and 31.3% reporting use in the past year, respectively) but returned to pre-pandemic levels for 12th graders in 2022 (with 51.9% of 12th graders reporting alcohol use in the past year).
 – Any illicit drug use other than marijuana also remained stable for all three grades surveyed, with 4.9% of eighth graders, 5.7% of 10th graders, and 8.0% of 12th graders reporting any illicit drug use other than marijuana in the past year. These data build on long-term trends documenting low and fairly steady use of illicit substances reported among teenagers – including past-year use of cocaine, heroin, amphetamines, and nonmedical use of prescription drugs, generally.
 – Use of narcotics other than heroin (including Vicodin, OxyContin, Percocet, etc.) increased slightly among 12th graders between 2021 and 2022 (with 1.7% of 12th graders reporting use within the past year), consistent with the pre-pandemic levels observed in 2019 and 2020 (2.7% and 2.1%, respectively).

When asked a range of questions about the perceived harmfulness of occasionally taking specific prescription medications (such as OxyContin and Vicodin), or the risk of “narcotics other than heroin” overall, the percentage of students who reported perceiving a “great risk” ranged from 22.9% among eighth graders to 52.9% among 12th graders. The percentage of respondents who reported perceiving a “great risk” associated with taking Adderall occasionally ranged from 28.1% among eighth graders to 39.6% among 12th graders.

Though the data have indicated stable or declining use of illicit drugs among young people over many years, other research has reported a recent dramatic rise in overdose deaths(link is external) among young people ages 14-18. This increase is largely attributed to illicit fentanyl, a potent synthetic drug, contaminating the supply of counterfeit pills made to resemble prescription medications like benzodiazepines, ADHD medications, and opioids.

“The proliferation of fentanyl in the drug supply is of enormous concern. Though the data indicate that drug use is not becoming more common among young people than it has been in the past, the tragic increase in overdose deaths among this population suggest that drug use is becoming more dangerous than ever before,” said Dr. Volkow. “It is absolutely crucial to educate young people that pills purchased via social media, given to someone by a friend, or obtained from an unknown source may contain deadly fentanyl.”

The results were gathered from a nationally representative sample, and the data were statistically weighted to provide national numbers. This year, 11% of the 12th grade students who took the survey identified as African American, 22% as Hispanic, 5% as Asian, 1% as American Indian or Alaska Native, 47% as white, 1% as Middle Eastern, and 14% as more than one of the preceding categories.  The survey also asks respondents to identify as male, female, other, or prefer not to answer. For the 2022 survey, 48% of 12th grade students identified as male, 47% identified as female, 1% identified as other, and 4% selected the “prefer not to answer” option.

“We were curious to see whether the significant decreases in substance use we observed last year would continue into the future, and we now see that there may indeed be a longer lasting impact for some substances,” said Richard A. Miech, Ph.D., team lead of the Monitoring the Future study at the University of Michigan. “The fact that cannabis use and nicotine vaping did not appear to return to pre-pandemic levels in 2022 is a fascinating data point. Moving forward, it will be important to continue to monitor these trends to understand the impact on future drug use behavior and outcomes.”

The 2022 Monitoring the Future data tables(link is external) highlighting the survey results are available online from the University of Michigan.

For more information on substance and mental health treatment programs in your area, call the free and confidential National Helpline 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or visit www.FindTreatment.gov(link is external).

About the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA): NIDA is a component of the National Institutes of Health, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. NIDA supports most of the world’s research on the health aspects of drug use and addiction. The Institute carries out a large variety of programs to inform policy, improve practice, and advance addiction science. For more information about NIDA and its programs, visit https://www.nida.nih.gov/.

About the National Institutes of Health (NIH): NIH, the nation’s medical research agency, includes 27 Institutes and Centers and is a component of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. NIH is the primary federal agency conducting and supporting basic, clinical, and translational medical research, and is investigating the causes, treatments, and cures for both common and rare diseases. For more information about NIH and its programs, visit www.nih.gov.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Henry Mayo Welcomes Long-Time SCV Physician James Weagley, MD
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022
Henry Mayo Welcomes Long-Time SCV Physician James Weagley, MD
James Weagley, MD, a long-time Santa Clarita family medicine physician, has joined Henry Mayo Newhall Primary Care.
FULL STORY...
Traffic Advisory Issued for Wiley Canyon, Orchard Village Roads
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022
Traffic Advisory Issued for Wiley Canyon, Orchard Village Roads
Beginning Monday, Dec. 19, crews will begin the construction of median modifications, paving, grinding and overlay operations along portions of the easterly side of Wiley Canyon Road near Orchard Village Road
FULL STORY...
Volunteers Needed for 2023 Greater L.A. Homeless Count
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022
Volunteers Needed for 2023 Greater L.A. Homeless Count
On Jan. 24, 2023, the city of Santa Clarita will partner with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority and local nonprofit, Bridge to Home, for the 2023 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Henry Mayo Welcomes Long-Time SCV Physician James Weagley, MD
James Weagley, MD, a long-time Santa Clarita family medicine physician, has joined Henry Mayo Newhall Primary Care.
Henry Mayo Welcomes Long-Time SCV Physician James Weagley, MD
Traffic Advisory Issued for Wiley Canyon, Orchard Village Roads
Beginning Monday, Dec. 19, crews will begin the construction of median modifications, paving, grinding and overlay operations along portions of the easterly side of Wiley Canyon Road near Orchard Village Road
Traffic Advisory Issued for Wiley Canyon, Orchard Village Roads
Volunteers Needed for 2023 Greater L.A. Homeless Count
On Jan. 24, 2023, the city of Santa Clarita will partner with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority and local nonprofit, Bridge to Home, for the 2023 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count.
Volunteers Needed for 2023 Greater L.A. Homeless Count
Study Notes Dramatic Rise in Fentanyl Deaths
The percentage of adolescents reporting substance use in 2022 largely held steady after significantly declining in 2021, according to the latest results(link is external) from the Monitoring the Future survey(link is external) of substance use behaviors and related attitudes among eighth, 10th, and 12th graders in the United States.
Study Notes Dramatic Rise in Fentanyl Deaths
Arrests Made in Black And Blue Lounge Shooting
On Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at approximately 1 a.m., Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's deputies responded to a restaurant on the 23400 block of Town Center Drive in Santa Clarita regarding reports of shots fired.
Arrests Made in Black And Blue Lounge Shooting
ARTree Mourns Passing of Teacher, Board Member Michael Powell
ARTree Community Arts Center is mourning the December passing of Michael Powell, teacher and member of ARTree's board.
ARTree Mourns Passing of Teacher, Board Member Michael Powell
Valencia-Based Lief Labs Honored with 2022 Innovator Award
Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce that the Los Angeles Business Journal honored Lief with the LABJ 2022 Disruptors “Miller Kaplan Innovator Award” and also ranked Lief Labs at No. 28 in LABJ’s 2022 list of 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in Los Angeles County.
Valencia-Based Lief Labs Honored with 2022 Innovator Award
California Restarts State’s School Dashboard
The 2022 California School Dashboard, restarted for the first time since 2019 and publicly available Thursday, shows that California’s four- and five-year high school graduation rates hit all-time highs in 2021–22 while the state’s chronic absenteeism rate mirrored national trends
California Restarts State’s School Dashboard
Today in SCV History (Dec. 15)
1987 - Incorporation: Santa Clarita officially becomes a city [story]
first City Council
All Aboard! Sammy Clarita is Back With a New Book, New Look
The popular 'I Found Sammy Clarita' campaign is back and Sammy Clarita has a new look and a new book.
All Aboard! Sammy Clarita is Back With a New Book, New Look
LASD Sheriff, Actor Danny Trejo, Others Speak Out on Dangers of Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna, the Association for Safe Online Pharmacies, the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy, Crimestoppers, LAPD, Homeland Security, HALT, The National Intellectual Property Rights Center, and actor Danny Trejo came together to bring awareness on counterfeit medicines that kill people daily.
LASD Sheriff, Actor Danny Trejo, Others Speak Out on Dangers of Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals
State Superintendent Visits Families, Taking Preemptive Measures to Battle Chronic Absenteeism
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and counselors from the Mt. Diablo Unified School District visited homes of families today whose students were identified as being chronically absent.
State Superintendent Visits Families, Taking Preemptive Measures to Battle Chronic Absenteeism
Caltrans Warns of Weekend Lane Closures for I-5 South
Caltrans advises motorists to expect weekend nighttime closures of some lanes and ramps on Interstate 5 for pavement repairs in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles starting this week and continuing through mid-2023.
Caltrans Warns of Weekend Lane Closures for I-5 South
Arrest Made in Connection To Battery Investigation
Santa Clarita Station detectives have been investigating a report of a battery that took place on Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Santa Clarita, the investigation has led to the arrest of a suspect. 
Arrest Made in Connection To Battery Investigation
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Adds 115 New Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 16new deaths throughout L.A. County, 4,211 new cases countywide and 115 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Adds 115 New Cases
DMV Unveils Online Feature to Help Californians to Renew Disabled Person Parking Placard
Californians who need to provide a signature to renew their Permanent Disabled Person Parking Placard can do it online in the latest expansion of digital services by the Department of Motor Vehicles.
DMV Unveils Online Feature to Help Californians to Renew Disabled Person Parking Placard
SmartAsset: Santa Clarita Ranks 9th Happiest in Nation
SmartAsset, a financial research arm of SmartAdvisor, has ranked the top 50 happiest cities in America, with Santa Clarita breaking the top 10.
SmartAsset: Santa Clarita Ranks 9th Happiest in Nation
Jan. 3: Cal Competes Tax Credit Second Application Period Begins
The second application period for the Cal Competes Tax Credit will begin on Jan. 3rd, 2023.
Jan. 3: Cal Competes Tax Credit Second Application Period Begins
The Painted Turtle Announces 2023 Camp Calendar
The Painted Turtle is looking ahead and is happy to share the 2023 Camp Calendar and that Spring Volunteer, Summer Volunteer, and Summer Staff applications are now open.
The Painted Turtle Announces 2023 Camp Calendar
19 Year Old Santa Clarita Girl Shines at US Africa Summit in Washington DC
Against the backdrop of the US - Africa Summit initiated by the Biden Administration, President George Weah of Liberia met on the summits first day with the young Californian global envoy, Zuriel Oduwole in Washington DC, to hear first-hand her ideas on the areas of gender development and the climate issue.
19 Year Old Santa Clarita Girl Shines at US Africa Summit in Washington DC
Registration Open for COC’s Spring 2023 Semester
Students interested in upgrading their skills or transferring to a four-year university still have time to register for the College of the Canyons Spring 2023 semester, which begins Monday, Feb. 6.
Registration Open for COC’s Spring 2023 Semester
Today in SCV History (Dec. 14)
1931 - Season's first major storm deposits 9 inches of snow in Newhall, 10 in Saugus [story]
1931 snowfall
Urgent Need for Blood Donors, Give the Gift of Life
In partnership with the American Red Cross, the city of Santa Clarita has held nine blood drives in 2022, collecting 333 units of blood, which is enough blood to potentially save 999 lives! While that number is impressive, there is still an ongoing, critical shortage and the city encourages residents to make a life-saving appointment today. Luckily, there will be two more chances to contribute before the end of the year.
Urgent Need for Blood Donors, Give the Gift of Life
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 18 New Deaths in L.A. County, No Deaths in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 18 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,934 new cases countywide and 68 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 18 New Deaths in L.A. County, No Deaths in SCV
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: