September 20
1954 - C-46 cargo plane crashes at Saugus Drunk Farm; Civil Air Patrol chaplains parachute to safety [story]
chaplains
Sept 28: City Hosts “Fake or Fatal: The Truth about Fentanyl” Symposium
| Wednesday, Sep 20, 2023
Water drop


According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, six out of 10 fake prescription pills contain a potentially fatal dose of fentanyl.

In order to take a proactive approach to educating the community and youth in Santa Clarita about the ongoing opioid crisis, the city is proud to present the 2023 Parent Resource Symposium titled “Fake or Fatal: The Truth about Fentanyl.”

Parents, guardians, teachers and youth are invited to attend the free event on Thursday, Sept. 28, at the Canyon Country Community Center.

The event will commence with a Resource Fair at 5:30 p.m. in the lobby, followed by a presentation at 6:15 p.m. in the Grand Room. Additionally, the Symposium will be live-streamed on the city of Santa Clarita’s Facebook page.

The 2023 Parent Resource Symposium will be moderated by Santa Clarita Mayor Jason Gibbs. During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to listen to the lethal impact that fentanyl has had on our community from Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Captain Justin Diez.

Teens will listen to a heartfelt account from a fellow peer, recounting the tragic loss of his best friend due to an overdose. At the end of the presentation, there will be a panel of experts from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Insight Treatment Center and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital who will provide crucial information about drugs that have been laced with fentanyl, the realistic consequences of drug use and what parents can do to protect their children and teens.

“Last year, the City of Santa Clarita saw 31 deaths due to drug overdoses,” said Mayor Jason Gibbs. “There have already been five this year, which is five too many. This is a must-attend event for parents and teens. Join us to understand the deadly repercussions of prescription pills and discover ways to safeguard yourself and those dear to you.”

For more information about the upcoming Parent Resource Symposium, please visit Dfy in SCV website or contact School Programs Supervisor Cynthia Muir at cmuir@santa-clarita.com.
Five Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita

Five Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita
Monday, Sep 18, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the five productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 18 - Sunday, Sept. 24.
FULL STORY...

Sept 20: Info Meeting for Santa Clarita Community Services, Arts Grants

Sept 20: Info Meeting for Santa Clarita Community Services, Arts Grants
Friday, Sep 15, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita invites non-profit organizations interested in learning more about the 2024 grant cycle of the Community Services and Arts Grants Program to attend a webinar via Zoom on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 10:30 a.m.
FULL STORY...

Get Ready to Read 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten

Get Ready to Read 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten
Friday, Sep 15, 2023
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
County Arts Advancement Grant to Help iLEAD Charter School Network
The iLEAD Charter School Network has received a $23,800 Arts Ed. Collective Advancement Grant from the L.A. County Department of Arts.
County Arts Advancement Grant to Help iLEAD Charter School Network
County Office of Immigrant Affairs Offering Grants for Immigrant-Focused Community-Based Organizations
The Los Angeles County Office of Immigrant Affairs  in the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs is expanding the Capacity-Strengthening for Immigrant-Focused Community-Based Organizations  grant program funded by Los Angeles County’s American Rescue Plan allocation.
County Office of Immigrant Affairs Offering Grants for Immigrant-Focused Community-Based Organizations
Sail with Two Specially Themed Pacific Coast Wine & Food Experience Cruises
Princess Cruises is uncorking two specially themed Pacific Coast Wine & Food Experience cruises onboard Discovery Princess departing Oct. 1, and Sapphire Princess sailing Oct. 8.
Sail with Two Specially Themed Pacific Coast Wine & Food Experience Cruises
CSUN Men’s Soccer Travels to No. 5 Portland, Santa Clara to Conclude Non-Conference Play
CSUN concludes the non-conference slate this week as the Matadors face two more West Coast Conference opponents.
CSUN Men’s Soccer Travels to No. 5 Portland, Santa Clara to Conclude Non-Conference Play
Sept. 23: Grab Some Hiking Boots for the 2023 Hiking Challenge
It’s almost fall, which means the Hiking Challenge is back. Going into its second year, the city of Santa Clarita is excited to invite the community onto the trails and into the open spaces.
Sept. 23: Grab Some Hiking Boots for the 2023 Hiking Challenge
Sept 26: CSUN to Host Aspiring Filmmakers from the Roybal Film and Television Production Magnet
Nearly 50 students from the Roybal Film and Television Production Magnet will learn how to turn their Hollywood dreams into reality when they visit California State University, Northridge’s film program on Tuesday, Sept 26.
Sept 26: CSUN to Host Aspiring Filmmakers from the Roybal Film and Television Production Magnet
CTG Comedy ‘Over the River, Through the Woods’ Opens Sept. 23
Celebrating the end of summer, the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall presents the comedy Joe DiPietro’s "Over the River and Through the Woods" opening Sept. 23 and running through Oct. 28.
CTG Comedy ‘Over the River, Through the Woods’ Opens Sept. 23
Sept. 30: The Martha Graham Dance Company Turns 100
The nation’s oldest dance company, the Martha Graham Dance Company, turns 100 and launches its three-year centennial celebration at The Soraya, on the campus of California State University, Northridge on Saturday, Sept. 30, a celebration that will subsequently travel to theaters around the nation and be celebrated worldwide.
Sept. 30: The Martha Graham Dance Company Turns 100
Oct. 6-8: ‘Dylan Brody’s Thinking Allowed’ at The MAIN
The MAIN Theater in Old Town Newhall will host "Dylan Brody's Thinking Allowed" Oct. 6, 7 and 8. The first all-storytelling show ever to be booked at The Improv in Hollywood, it enjoyed a six-month run before moving on to the Fake Gallery for an additional 18 months of performances.
Oct. 6-8: ‘Dylan Brody’s Thinking Allowed’ at The MAIN
ALADS Donations Benefit Clinkunbroomer Family
The Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs, ALADS, has set up a donation page for Santa Clarita resident Los Angeles County Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer’s family. All proceeds go directly to the Clinkunbroomer family.
ALADS Donations Benefit Clinkunbroomer Family
iLEAD Charter School Network Recieves Art Grant from L.A. County
The iLEAD Charter School Network has received a $23,800 Arts Ed Collective Advancement Grant from the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture.
iLEAD Charter School Network Recieves Art Grant from L.A. County
Love to Resign Seat From Saugus Union School District Governing Board
A special meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 5:30 p.m. to accept the resignation of board member Cassandra Love.
Love to Resign Seat From Saugus Union School District Governing Board
CalArts Mourns Death of Longtime Film/Video Faculty Bérénice Reynaud
California Institute of the Arts mourns the death of longtime School of Film/Video faculty Bérénice Reynaud on Sunday, Sept. 17 after a multiyear battle with cancer.
CalArts Mourns Death of Longtime Film/Video Faculty Bérénice Reynaud
Animal Control Warns Parvo Cases Increase in AV
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has seen an increase in cases of Canine Parvovirus among dogs and puppies admitted to its animal care centers. DACC urges pet owners to take preventive measures to protect their canine family members in the Antelope Valley.
Animal Control Warns Parvo Cases Increase in AV
Hart District Students Earn Academic Honors
Eighty-four students in the William S. Hart Union High School District earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. These programs celebrate students’ hard work in high school and showcase their strong academic performance.
Hart District Students Earn Academic Honors
The 13th Annual Salute to Patriots Seeks Nominations
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, will host the 13th annual Salute to Patriots event Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 4 p.m. at the SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida. Salute to Patriots is a celebration of United States veterans as the business community comes together to salute veterans for their leadership in the business community and dedicated service to America.
The 13th Annual Salute to Patriots Seeks Nominations
Today in SCV History (Sept. 19)
1863 - Gen. Edward F. Beale loans money to A.A. Hudson and Oliver P. Robbins to erect toll house in Newhall Pass [story]
toll house
TMU Brings Home 5-2 Road Win Against Westmont
The Master's University men's soccer team traveled to Santa Barbara to take on a familiar rival, coming away with a 5-2 win over the Westmont Warriors Saturday.
TMU Brings Home 5-2 Road Win Against Westmont
Cougars Best Palomar in 17-7 Defensive Victory
College of the Canyons claimed a 17-7 defensive-minded victory over No. 21 Palomar College on Saturday, bouncing back in a big way to ensure it exited Cougar Stadium with a victory. 
Cougars Best Palomar in 17-7 Defensive Victory
Slugs Down Lady Mustangs 2-0
Two goals in the first 17 minutes of the game proved to be the difference as The Master's University women's soccer team lost on the road to the UC Santa Cruz Banana Slugs 2-0 Saturday.
Slugs Down Lady Mustangs 2-0
Oct. 22: Second Annual Painted Turtle Pickleball Tournament
The Painted Turtle Pickleball Tournament was such a smashing success last year, the Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit is bringing it back again in 2023!
Oct. 22: Second Annual Painted Turtle Pickleball Tournament
Sept. 19: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Sept. 19, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 19: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
