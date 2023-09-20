Sept 28: City Hosts “Fake or Fatal: The Truth about Fentanyl” Symposium

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, six out of 10 fake prescription pills contain a potentially fatal dose of fentanyl.

In order to take a proactive approach to educating the community and youth in Santa Clarita about the ongoing opioid crisis, the city is proud to present the 2023 Parent Resource Symposium titled “Fake or Fatal: The Truth about Fentanyl.”

Parents, guardians, teachers and youth are invited to attend the free event on Thursday, Sept. 28, at the Canyon Country Community Center.

The event will commence with a Resource Fair at 5:30 p.m. in the lobby, followed by a presentation at 6:15 p.m. in the Grand Room. Additionally, the Symposium will be live-streamed on the city of Santa Clarita’s Facebook page.

The 2023 Parent Resource Symposium will be moderated by Santa Clarita Mayor Jason Gibbs. During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to listen to the lethal impact that fentanyl has had on our community from Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Captain Justin Diez.

Teens will listen to a heartfelt account from a fellow peer, recounting the tragic loss of his best friend due to an overdose. At the end of the presentation, there will be a panel of experts from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Insight Treatment Center and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital who will provide crucial information about drugs that have been laced with fentanyl, the realistic consequences of drug use and what parents can do to protect their children and teens.

“Last year, the City of Santa Clarita saw 31 deaths due to drug overdoses,” said Mayor Jason Gibbs. “There have already been five this year, which is five too many. This is a must-attend event for parents and teens. Join us to understand the deadly repercussions of prescription pills and discover ways to safeguard yourself and those dear to you.”

For more information about the upcoming Parent Resource Symposium, please visit Dfy in SCV website or contact School Programs Supervisor Cynthia Muir at cmuir@santa-clarita.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...