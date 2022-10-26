header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
October 26
1970 - Permanent COC Valencia campus dedicated [story]
COC dedication ceremony program
Supervisor Barger Calls for Solidarity and Support in Wake of Attacks on Jewish Community
| Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022
Water drop


Recent antisemitic comments, demonstrations and fliers distributed in some portions of Los Angeles County have spurred action by Supervisor Kathryn Barger in partnership with the L.A. County Commission on Human Relations’ LA vs Hate initiative, a countywide anti-hate program that offers free resources and uses art to strengthen safety, inclusion, and healing.

“Now is the time for our communities to be unified to counter prejudice and discrimination,” Supervisor Kathryn Barger said. “The dangerous rhetoric targeting the Jewish community, which comes on the heels of an increase in crimes against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, is a reminder to us all that hate exists in our own backyards. One of the best ways to combat hate is to show solidarity with those being attacked. Together, we are truly stronger.”

Supervisor Barger will soon unveil a collaged fabric tapestry entitled “Solidarity,”  created by artist Diane Williams, at the Lancaster Library on November 18 at 11:00 a.m. during LA vs. Hate’s United Against Hate Week.

“This Solidarity tapestry is a symbol of reflection, unity, and hope – all essential to stop hate,” continued Supervisor Barger. “I want to remind my constituents that the County offers free educational tools, bystander training and the option to call 2-1-1 as a way to confidentially report hate crimes. Stopping hate means empowering everyone to do their part.”

In 2019, Los Angeles County initiated LA vs. Hate, an innovative project to address the increase in hate violence and bias-motivated bullying by providing an easy way to report and get help.

“In response to the horrific hate acts this week targeting the Jewish community,  the LA vs. Hate program will unveil this fabric tapestry in the shape of Los Angeles County called ‘Solidarity’ as part of the effort to build awareness of the hate directed towards Jews this past week, as well as other vulnerable communities’ experience in Los Angeles County,” said Robin Toma, Executive Director of the Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations.

In addition to using art as a way to spearhead discussions about reporting hate violence and expressing solidarity, LA vs. Hate also provides a network of trusted community agencies to assist victims of hate. A variety of school-based LA vs. Hate programs address the ongoing targeting of Jewish communities, Asian American and Pacific Islanders, and other historically targeted communities of color.

The art installation was made possible by a collaboration of partners and was sponsored in part by L.A. Care.

“Inclusion and equity are vital to building healthy, resilient communities,” said Marina Acosta, L.A. Care Manager of Health Equity. “As a health plan that serves one out of every four people in this County, L.A. Care is committed to advancing health equity. We are a proud sponsor of this LA vs. Hate art installation, which was created with the help of diverse communities and illustrates that we are stronger together.”
The LA County Sheriff’s Department Reminds Drivers to Beware and Be Alert for Trick-or-Treaters on Halloween Night
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022
The LA County Sheriff’s Department Reminds Drivers to Beware and Be Alert for Trick-or-Treaters on Halloween Night
As Halloween creeps closer, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department encourages everyone on the road to be extra careful as more children are out walking the neighborhood haunting for treats.
FULL STORY...
Deputies Ask for Public’s Help to Find Missing At-Risk Person
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022
Deputies Ask for Public’s Help to Find Missing At-Risk Person
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are seeking assistance in locating the above at-risk missing person. At-risk missing person, Evelyn Andrea Sumner, a resident of Los Angeles County, was last seen on Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:06 a.m, on the 23800 block of McBean Parkway in the city of Valencia.
FULL STORY...
