Supervisor Barger Honors Artists During Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger hosted an intimate reception honoring several artists affiliated with Tierra del Sol, a non-profit organization based in Sunland that helps individuals with developmental disabilities hone their skills in the arts and discover career opportunities.

The celebratory event was held this month in recognition of March as National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. The reception was at the County’s Hall of Administration, located in downtown Los Angeles, where the artists’ work is displayed in the hallways of its top floor.

“I’m proud of my partnership with the Tierra del Sol Foundation because it empowers individuals to pursue their passion by providing formal training and support for a career in the arts,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “For more than 30 years, their art gallery has shined a light on the talent of their artists and reminded us that creativity and careers in art are for everyone.”

The artists beamed with pride as they each took turns presenting their respective paintings. Each artist also received a certificate of recognition from Supervisor Barger.

“Tierra del Sol is so appreciative of Supervisor Barger’s office, not only for the opportunities they have shown our artists by exhibiting their artwork, but also the ongoing support of our organization,” said Rebecca Lienhard, Chief Executive Officer of Tierra del Sol. “After all these years, Kathryn has been such a champion for Tierra. I know that when she says she supports people with disabilities, she believes that with all her heart.”

Artwork created by the artists is featured in their gallery and is available for sale. The funds go to the artists and to further Tierra del Sol’s resources, studio space, and career programs.

Click here to view pictures of the event.

