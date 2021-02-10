header image

February 10
2013 - Motion picture helicopter provider David Gibbs of Valencia and two others are killed in crash at Acton movie ranch; Hollywood's deadliest on-set incident since triple-fatal "Twilight Zone Movie" helicopter crash in Valencia in 1982 [report]
NTSB
Supes OK COVID-Related, SCV Motions
Wednesday, Feb 10, 2021
disposable food-ware
Plastic food-ware utensils are displayed by Manager Alex Perez at La Cocina Grill in Saugus on January 21, 2021. | Photo: Dan Watson / The Signal.

 

Santa Clarita Valley restaurants and other food-service providers will soon be required to ask residents if they’d like disposable food-ware with their orders after the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion during Tuesday’s regular meeting aimed at reducing waste.

After considering feedback from relevant business representatives and advocates for the environment, the motion called for ordinance language to be drafted requiring restaurants to furnish disposable food-ware only upon request, while also requiring third-party, app-based delivery companies to include an option to affirmatively request plates and utensils.

County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the SCV, expressed her support for the disposable food-ware motion during the meeting, adding that not only do disposable utensils create waste, but they also create an additional overhead cost for restaurants, who are “barely able to make ends meet during these times.”

The Board of Supervisors also unanimously approved a motion to allow L.A. County to be ready for its share of funds when the Federal Emergency Management Agency reimburses $2 billion in COVID-19-related funeral expenses for families, per the most recent $900 billion stimulus bill, with funding expected to become available for costs incurred through Dec. 31, 2020, according to the legislation.

While FEMA has yet to clarify program guidelines, this move puts into motion plans for county officials to assess the feasibility of implementing the FEMA burial cost program, focusing on how it will be implemented in California to provide reimbursement of burial costs for county residents.

Another motion passed unanimously is set to allow county officials to coordinate with local and regional transit operators, authorities, and companies to allow residents transportation and direct access to the various COVID-19 vaccination sites.

SCV-related matters

The Board of Supervisors also continued to work toward mitigating Southern California Edison’s Public Safety Power Shutoffs, or PSPS, an ongoing concern for SCV residents who have been affected for the past couple of years.

The board unanimously approved a motion to allow relevant county departments, led by the Office of Emergency Management, to look at options for an accountability framework to lessen the negative outcomes of PSPS events for Edison’s customers.

In addition, the board approved the transfer of funds to the L.A. County Development Authority on behalf of the Tesoro Del Valle project, which was approved in June 2020 to develop an additional 1,279 acres of vacant property in the community.

The project is set to develop a new residential community, including nearly 700 detached single-family residences and more than 100 condominium units for families and seniors, totaling 820 dwelling units, as well as community amenities, such as a senior recreation center, a linear park and open space, north of the current Tesoro Del Valle community.

The motion is expected to allow the developer, BLC Tesoro LLC, to deposit a $1.64-million payment as part of the new phase of the project, to the LACDA to serve homeless families and individuals, with the allocation of these funds prioritized first to the city of Santa Clarita, then within the SCV, and then within the 5th District, which includes the SCV.

Two more motions for projects in the unincorporated communities of Acton and Val Verde were also unanimously approved by the supervisors.

The first revises the budget for safety improvements to Fire Camp 11, also known as the Acton Conservation Camp, located on the 8800 block of Soledad Canyon Road. The budget for the improvements to the camp, which houses some of the inmate camp crews, is to be reduced from $6.2 million to $3.4 million.

The second motion was to approve a water main on Del Valle Road in Val Verde at an estimated construction cost of $2.1-$3.1 million.
Wednesday, Feb 10, 2021
The Valley Industry Association's next Virtual Series presentation will feature Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda via Zoom on Tuesday, February 16, starting at 11 a.m.
Wednesday, Feb 10, 2021
The 2021 Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival due to be held at William S. Hart Park in April was postponed on Wednesday by city of Santa Clarita officials due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Wednesday, Feb 10, 2021
Santa Clarita Valley restaurants and other food-service providers will soon be required to ask residents if they’d like disposable food-ware with their orders after the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion during Tuesday’s regular meeting aimed at reducing waste.
Tuesday, Feb 9, 2021
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting virtually, Thursday, Feb. 11, at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb 9, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita is encouraging residents to support locally-owned restaurants throughout its community.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
The Valley Industry Association's next Virtual Series presentation will feature Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda via Zoom on Tuesday, February 16, starting at 11 a.m.
The 2021 Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival due to be held at William S. Hart Park in April was postponed on Wednesday by city of Santa Clarita officials due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Santa Clarita Valley restaurants and other food-service providers will soon be required to ask residents if they’d like disposable food-ware with their orders after the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion during Tuesday’s regular meeting aimed at reducing waste.
The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board discussed the history of Hart High’s Indian mascot — and whether it should be changed — during a virtual meeting Tuesday.
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting virtually, Thursday, Feb. 11, at 6:30 p.m.
The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present a public artist talk with Kumasi J. Barnett to accompany his solo virtual exhibition “Kumasi J. Barnett: The Amazing Black-Man and Other American Stories,” at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25.
The city of Santa Clarita is encouraging residents to support locally-owned restaurants throughout its community.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a video/teleconferencing Special Board Study Session (Brown Act), from 3:00 p.m. - 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, followed immediately by its regular business meeting at 5:00 p.m.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 227 new deaths, including two additional deaths at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, and 3,353 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 24,901 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The Latino Business Alliance invites you to a virtual Coffee & Pan Dulce with Santa Clarita's first Latino Mayor, Bill Miranda, Thursday, Feb. 11, from 8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.
The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board discussed the history of Hart High’s Indian mascot — and whether it should be changed — during a virtual meeting Tuesday.
The Los Angeles County Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services (WDACS) released an in-depth report Tuesday on the economic impacts of COVID-19 and the most viable pathways for recovery for the County’s industries, workers, and communities. 
Two people were extricated from a vehicle after a traffic collision in Valencia on Tuesday morning.
In honor of Black History Month, the Multicultural Center at College of the Canyons will be hosting a series of virtual events throughout February that highlight and celebrate Black culture.
California State University, Northridge is accepting applications for a scholarships available to any student interested in studying or working with the Armenian community through advocacy, humanitarian, cultural or philanthropic work.
Santa Clarita City Council members are expected Tuesday to look into a traffic study that proposes to implement a freeway toll program for drivers during peak hours in Los Angeles County.
1971, 6:01 a.m. - Sylmar/San Fernando Earthquake centered in Iron Canyon/Sand Canyon [WATCH FILM]
film
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 93 new deaths and 2,741 new cases of COVID-19 countywide as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported three new deaths since Friday.
Former College of the Canyons defensive lineman Jason Pierre-Paul, who played with the Cougars in 2007, is now a two-time Super Bowl Champion after helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs by a 31-9 score on Sunday at Super Bowl LV.
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its next regular meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 9, starting at 6 p.m.
Jessica Delazari, a recent College of the Canyons graduate and one of many local single mothers, found herself crying on the floor, sick with COVID-19 knowing she could not take care of her two young daughters as best as she could.
The William S. Hart Union High School District has convened a committee of district leaders to discuss a set of graduation activities around any potential COVID-19 guidelines from Los Angeles County.
A Los Angeles County judge issued Monday a preliminary injunction against District Attorney George Gasón in a lawsuit brought forth by the union for county prosecutors, preventing him from abandoning California’s “Three Strikes” law.
