Supes Scheduled to Discuss Reopening Process in Closed Session

While considering a motion Tuesday that asks the state to allow cities and/or regions to determine their own reopening process, Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas asked for the motion to be tabled so the subject could be taken up in closed session.
The motion being considered would urge the state to allow cities, such as Santa Clarita, Palmdale and Lancaster, who represent the northern L.A. County region, to determine if they should reopen earlier than the established July 4 reopening date.
During the meeting, Supervisor Kathryn Barger asked that the county transition from “Safer at Home” to “Safer at Work and Safer in Our Communities.”
“This is an opportunity for us to listen to our communities,” said Barger.
Supervisor Sheila Kuehl opposed the motion, saying that the supervisors should not fracture the county in the way the motion desires.
“I think it is an ungovernable patchwork quilt,” Kuehl said, adding that the varying regulations might cause inequity between cities.
The motion, openly opposed by Kuehl and Supervisor Hilda Soliz, was tabled at the request of Ridley-Thomas and is set to be discussed in closed session. Closed session is expected to take place immediately following the closure of open session.
If the motion is approved by county supervisors and the state signs off, the county will ask cities to prove they’ve met the state’s variance criteria, which include: a low number of cases per capita, a stable hospitalization rate; testing at 1.5 per 1,000 residents per day; 75% testing availability for residents; and adequate levels of personal protective equipment for frontline health care workers, among a few other requirements.
If the variance model is approved by the state, cities would need to send their request to the county CEO and public health officer, according to the motion proposed by Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn.
When announcing that she would be introducing the motion last Friday, Barger noted the northern area of L.A. County, which includes Santa Clarita, Palmdale and Lancaster, as well as the unincorporated communities, make up a low number of the total number of cases within the county. However, the economic impact of the “Safer at Home” order has been significant. according to officials.
Santa Clarita is facing a projected $10 million revenue loss and increasing unemployment rate brought forth by the closure of many workplaces and orders for residents to stay home in an effort to help limit the spread of COVID-19 amid an ongoing pandemic.
The Santa Clarita Valley has, as of Monday, 1,111 confirmed cases among the 46,018 confirmed countywide cases, or 2.4% of the confirmed cases.
The motion instructs county Public Health Officer Barbara Ferrer to work with county CEO Sachi Hamai and county counsel to urge the state on obtaining a variance model for interested cities and/or regions.
Additionally, it asks for the county to pursue a variance model on behalf of Los Angeles County as a whole.
Los Angeles County gave the green light Tuesday to the immediate reopening of retail establishments countywide, as well as in-person worship. Additionally, the county will petition Gov. Gavin Newsom Wednesday to approve the reopening of in-person dining and beauty salons.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 1,843 new cases of COVID-19 and 27 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 1,135 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
Los Angeles County gave the green light Tuesday to the immediate reopening of retail establishments countywide, as well as in-person worship. Additionally, the county will petition Gov. Gavin Newsom Wednesday to approve the reopening of in-person dining and beauty salons.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 1,843 new cases of COVID-19 and 27 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 1,135 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
While no scheduled reopening date for Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor in Valencia has been announced, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world’s largest regional theme park company, and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, recently announced the launch of an innovative, new guest reservation system.
While considering a motion Tuesday that asks the state to allow cities and/or regions to determine their own reopening process, Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas asked for the motion to be tabled so the subject could be taken up in closed session.
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health announced Tuesday that counties that have attested to meeting the criteria for accelerated re-opening may re-open hair salons and barbershops with modifications such as mandatory face coverings for both barbers or stylists and clients.
Acting on a motion by Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas and Board Chair Kathryn Barger, the Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to appoint – for the first time – an Inspector General to oversee skilled nursing facilities, which account for more than half of all deaths from COVID-19 in Los Angeles County.
Eclipse Theatre is a new nonprofit to Santa Clarita that has brought local actors and creators together virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic to entertain the community with Greek-themed parodies and sketches.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 1,047 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with 33 new cases and a total of 1,114 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
At its next meeting Tuesday, May 26, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will take action on a motion asking the county to begin planning immediately to prepare for the transition of youth who would have been committed to the state youth prison system, to instead be in the county’s care.
The largest study so far on using hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 was published Friday in the Lancet: It found that patients showed no benefit and, worse, were more likely to die or develop an irregular heartbeat.
%d bloggers like this:
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.