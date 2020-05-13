[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1825 - Town founder Henry Mayo Newhall born in Saugus, Mass. [read/watch]
Henry M. Newhall
Supes Vote to Block LASD Closures of 2 Stations
| Wednesday, May 13, 2020
lasd closures altadena station

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Tuesday to direct the Sheriff to immediately cease the closures of the Altadena and Marina del Rey stations, as recently announced by the Sheriff’s Department.

These closures were announced without any independent vetting or validation by the county’s Chief Executive Office or advance notice or input to impacted communities.

The motion by Supervisors Mark Ridley-Thomas and Kathryn Barger also directs the Sheriff, in consultation with the Chief Executive Officer and Auditor-Controller, to identify appropriate budget curtailments that are properly vetted and will have limited impact on public safety.

The motion follows the Sheriff’s abrupt and unilateral announcement on May 4, 2020, of plans to close the Altadena and Marina Del Rey stations. Questions remain about how and why the station closures were selected and what cost savings may be achieved.

“These station closures were announced without any vetting or advance notice, validation of cost savings, or assessment of impact on public safety. As a result, our communities are rightly concerned – as is this Board,” Ridley-Thomas said. “The Sheriff’s Department must achieve the necessary cost savings and budget curtailments needed to address the Department’s deficit and the County’s revenue shortfall in a more transparent, collaborative and democratic way without jeopardizing service to our communities.”

“The public safety and security of our communities is critically important, now more than ever, given the public health crisis created by COVID-19,” said Barger, who represents the county’s Fifth District, including the Santa Clarita Valley.

“I am hopeful that through today’s Board action, the Sheriff will work with the County Chief Executive Office to identify more appropriate budget measures that will not impact our local communities, including Altadena, an unincorporated region that has relied on their Sheriff’s station for years,” Barger said. “I remain committed to ensuring that the Sheriff’s Department maintains its core mission of public safety and meets the essential needs of residents and businesses throughout Los Angeles County.”

Since these announcements, a range of constituents and the Civilian Oversight Commission tasked with overseeing the Sheriff’s Department have expressed deep concern about the station closures and the negative impacts that they may have on community safety and service delivery.

“The loss of the Marina del Rey station would truly be a detriment to our community. This, not just for the policing and our public safety but also for the relationships we have worked to build over the years. We need our station and deputies in the close proximity to our community,” said Lorinee Jackson, lifetime resident of the unincorporated community View Park, located in the Second District. “Knowing we can count on the Marina del Rey station to be there for us when we need help completes our community.”

Well before the preparation of Fiscal Year 2020-21 budget curtailment scenarios that were necessitated by recent revenue shortfalls, the Department had been facing significant budget overruns primarily caused by overtime expenditures and under-realization of revenues.

Over the past several months, the Board has taken steps to proactively address the Department’s overspending. The Department overspent its FY 2018-29 budget by $63.4 million and is currently projected to overspend its FY 2019-20 budget $89 million.

In October, the Board asked the Department to work with the CEO and A-C to formulate a deficit mitigation plan. Additionally, in April, the Board requested a reduction of academy classes, intended to realize approximately $49 million in cost savings and substantially close the budget gap.

This motion seeks to avoid unnecessary and unanticipated negative impact to services and programs that enhance public safety as the Board works to finalize the county’s FY 2020-21 budget, as well as ensure that these decisions are made in a transparent, collaborative and democratic way.
U.S. Census Deadline Extended to October 2020

U.S. Census Deadline Extended to October 2020
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
As Los Angeles County residents stay inside to stop the spread of COVID-19, they now have the deadline extended until October of this year to complete the 2020 Census.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Kicks Off Emergency Rental Assistance Program

L.A. County Kicks Off Emergency Rental Assistance Program
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors authorized the Los Angeles County Development Authority to utilize Community Development Block Grant Program coronavirus response funds to create and administer the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Tuesday: 33,180 Cases; 795 in SCV

L.A. County Tuesday: 33,180 Cases; 795 in SCV
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Tuesday confirmed 961 new cases of COVID-19 and 45 new deaths, with 795 cases reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

County’s Lone All-Girls Probation Camp in Santa Clarita Temporarily Closed

County’s Lone All-Girls Probation Camp in Santa Clarita Temporarily Closed
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
The Los Angeles County Probation Department has temporarily closed Camp Joseph Scott in Santa Clarita, the only Probation facility exclusively housing girls, due to the declining population of youth assigned to probation camps in Los Angeles County.
FULL STORY...
Motion Picture Academy Names 2020 Grant Recipients
The Academy Foundation of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Tuesday the 96 grant recipients of its 2020 FilmCraft and FilmWatch programs, including recipients of the emergency grant funds announced last month in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
County Sees Spike in Dog Bites with Kids Home from School
With kids home from school due to pandemic-related closures, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has seen an alarming increase in the reporting of dog bites to children.
U.S. Census Deadline Extended to October 2020
As Los Angeles County residents stay inside to stop the spread of COVID-19, they now have the deadline extended until October of this year to complete the 2020 Census.
Supes Vote to Block LASD Closures of 2 Stations
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to direct the Sheriff to immediately cease the closures of the Altadena and Marina del Rey stations, as recently announced by the Sheriff’s Department.
L.A. County Kicks Off Emergency Rental Assistance Program
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors authorized the Los Angeles County Development Authority to utilize Community Development Block Grant Program coronavirus response funds to create and administer the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
GOP’s Garcia Wins Local House Race
Republican Mike Garcia has defeated Democrat Christy Smith in the special election for 25th Congressional District.
Update: County Clarifies Extension of Stay-at-Home Order
Barbara Ferrer, public health director for Los Angeles County and 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued statements Tuesday afternoon clarifying earlier remarks from the Board of Supervisors meeting regarding the extension of Stay-at-Home orders.
No More Scruffy | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Now that I wear scrubs and look like a healthcare professional in public, I get “thumbs up” and “thank you” all the time. Occasionally, someone will point at their skin and ask me how to treat their rash!
SCV Chamber’s Ivan Volschenk Appointed to Countywide Economic Resiliency Taskforce
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday Ivan Volschenk, managing partner for Evolve Business Strategies, which manages the SCV Chamber, has been appointed to the Small Business Working Group that will report to the Los Angeles Countywide Economic Resiliency Taskforce.
L.A. County Tuesday: 33,180 Cases; 795 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Tuesday confirmed 961 new cases of COVID-19 and 45 new deaths, with 795 cases reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
COC Summer Registration Underway
Running from June 8 - Aug. 13, College of the Canyons will be offering a robust summer schedule of four sessions to continue assisting students with reaching their goals during this unprecedented time.
Newsom Announces Increase in State’s Testing Capacity
SACRAMENTO – As a result of California scaling up its COVID-19 testing capacity in recent weeks, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday that more than 1 million diagnostic tests for the virus have been conducted statewide.
California Tuesday: 69,382 Cases, 2,847 Deaths
SACRAMENTO - California has had 69,382 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,847 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state’s Department of Public Health announced Tuesday.
COC Guard Zach Phipps Named to All-Academic Team
College of the Canyons men's basketball player Zach Phipps has been named to the California Community College Men's Basketball Coaches Association (CCCMBCA) All-Academic Team for the 2018-19 season.
County’s Lone All-Girls Probation Camp in Santa Clarita Temporarily Closed
The Los Angeles County Probation Department has temporarily closed Camp Joseph Scott in Santa Clarita, the only Probation facility exclusively housing girls, due to the declining population of youth assigned to probation camps in Los Angeles County.
California Community Colleges Sue Betsy DeVos Over Federal Emergency Financial Aid
(CN) — U.S. Department of Education restrictions on community college pandemic aid violate the Constitution and would block help to more than half of California’s 1.5 million students, including many who need assistance the most, several community college districts said in a federal lawsuit Monday.
SCV Water Virtual Open House Now Available Online
Even though we’re all staying safer at home, and unable to gather in-person this year, SCV Water is still celebrating California Water Awareness Month with a Virtual Open House.
SCV Businesses Discuss Their New Normal
As some businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley are wrapping up their first weekend open in nearly two months, others are reflecting on what has become their new normal.
DMV Creates More Digital Options for Essential Transactions
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Motor Vehicles is expanding the DMV Virtual Field Office at virtual.dmv.ca.gov to create more digital options for transactions that previously required an in-person office visit.
Animal Care & Control Offering Tips on Keeping Kids, Pets Safer at Home
School closures due to the novel coronavirus pandemic have significantly changed home life for both families and their pets.
May 13: Free ‘New Heights’ Home Recording Workshop
The city of Santa Clarita's "New Heights" artist development series will virtually present a free home recording workshop on Wednesday, May 13 at 7 p.m.
L.A. County Sneek Peek: Phase I of Planned Beach Re-Opening
The first phase of planned beach re-openings in Los Angeles County could begin as soon as this Wednesday, May 13, county officials said Monday.
