SUSD Governing Board Seeks Applicants to Fill Board Vacancy

The Saugus Union School District Governing Board is seeking applicants to fill the seat of board member Cassandra Love who is resigning her seat as Trustee Area 1 as of Oct. 2.

The trustee vacancy will be filled by board appointment. The board will be accepting applications to fill this position. Applicantions for the vacant board seat will be accepted from Friday, Sept. 22 to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13. Aoplications recieved after 4 p.m. on Oct. 13 will not be considered.

To apply applicants must:

— Be 18 years of age.

— Residents of Trustee Area 1 in the Saugus Union School District.

— A registered voter.

— A citzien of California.

— Not legally disqualified from holding civil office.

After the application period closes the governing board will meet on Oct. 23 or Oct. 24 in an open session public meeting at 5:30 p.m. at 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355, to review all applications and to interview the applicants. Applicants should make themselves available for this meeting. The board’s appointment of the applicant to fill this position will take place at this meeting after discussion.

The SUSD superintendent is required to hold an orientation for all eligible candidates to share information regarding school programs, district operations and board member responsibilities. The candidate orientation is scheduled for Oct. 18, at 6 p.m. in the Saugus Union School District Board Room at 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita CA 91355.

Applications will be accepted electronically. To apply visit Saugus School District Board Application Trustee Area 1.

Applicants can also visit the SUSD website at www.saugususd.org.

For questions or concerns please feel free to contact Dr. Colleen Hawkins, Superintendent at (661) 294-5300.

