Take A Seasonal Journey On the Holiday Light Tour

The holidays are here and Santa Clarita Transit is welcoming residents and visitors to join them on a Holiday Light Tour.

Come see some of the brightest and awe-inspiring displays of holiday cheer in Santa Clarita onboard the Hometown Trolle­y or local Dial-A-Ride vehicles. Trips will be offered from Thursday, Dec. 16, through Saturday, Dec. 18, from 6 to 9 p.m. each day.

Holiday Light Tour trips depart every approximately every 30 minutes between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tickets are first-come, first-served, and can be purchased upon boarding for $3 per person or free with the donation of canned food or other essential items for the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry.

Santa Clarita Transit’s Holiday Light Tour is a wonderful way to enjoy the holiday season with friends, family, and loved ones. For more information about Santa Clarita Transit’s Holiday Light Tour and tour updates, contact Santa Clarita Transit at (661) 294-1BUS (1287) or visit SantaClaritaTransit.com.

