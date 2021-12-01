Take A Seasonal Journey On the Holiday Light Tour

|
[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail
|
|
Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 3
1887 - Prohibitionist Henry Needham purchases land in Newhall, attempts to establish "dry" colony [story]
|
Comment On This Story
|
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
Friday, Dec 3, 2021
Wednesday, Dec 1, 2021
Wednesday, Dec 1, 2021
Wednesday, Dec 1, 2021
Wednesday, Dec 1, 2021
Keep Up With Our Facebook
|
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.