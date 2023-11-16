Tejon Outlets Announces 2023 Holiday Hours

The holiday season is the spirit of giving.

College of the Canyons student-athletes Kira Hooper (women's volleyball) and Malik Brooks (football) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Nov. 6-11.

The College of the Canyons Cougars picked the right time to have their best team performance of the year as the Cougars battled back to capture the 3C2A Women's Golf State Championships on Tuesday at Hunter Ranch Golf Course in Paso Robles.

The Master's University men's basketball team got their fourth win in a row Wednesday night, defeating the La Sierra Golden Eagles 74-46 in The MacArthur Center.

Being an animal lover from my earliest memories, one of my favorite childhood movies was Dr. Doolittle.

Bryanna Elias, a senior at Costa Mesa High School, has signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her education and play soccer at The Master's University.

Every year the Los Angeles Business Journal creates their list of fastest-growing private companies based in L.A. County.

The College of the Canyons Athletics Department invites community members of all ages to run, walk, or jog in the 15th annual Thanksgiving Day 'Turkey Trot' event benefiting the college's cross country and track & field programs.

The TK-12th founding school of the iLEAD Tuition-Free Public Charter School Network, SCVi, in Santa Clarita Valley, invites the public to its Family Literacy Night Friday, Dec. 1, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at its 28060 Hasley Canyon Road campus in Castaic.

The 38th Annual CSUN Powwow will take place Nov. 25, to celebrate American Indian communities of Los Angeles and throughout Southern California.

The Outlets at Tejon has released its 2023 Holiday Shopping Hours.

The Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra is pleased to announce their 2nd Annual Community Partnership Children’s Concert.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed the first reported influenza-associated death of the 2023-24 influenza season.

The Jazz on Main is returning with its speakeasy jazz concert at Hart & Main in Old Town Newhall.

It’s time to clean out closets for charity and support the Flair Cleaners 21st Annual Holiday Clothing and Shoe Drive from Nov. 24 through Dec. 31, 2023.

The Department of Public Social Services holiday Adopt-A-Family Program has launched, and donations of toys and books are needed to support thousands of low-income families receiving DPSS benefits in Los Angeles County.

Honor the hero in your life this holiday season and help support Child & Family Center with their Hearts for Heroes program.

CHP Receives Grant to Enhance Senior Driving Safety With the help of the $225,000 Keeping Everyone Safe (KEYS) grant, the California Highway Patrol will continue to empower the state’s senior community with a free specialized driving course designed with them in mind.

CSUN Director Named Appointee for Small Business Administration Tim Tiemann, managing director of California State University, Northridge’s Innovation Incubator, has been appointed to the United States Small Business Administration’s Invention, Innovation and Entrepreneurship Advisory Committee.

Nov. 18: Relay for Life Holiday Boutique Embrace the holiday spirit as you shop at the Annual Holiday Boutique benefitting the American Cancer Society/Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Dec. 8: Valencia Marketplace Tree Lighting Ceremony Valencia Marketplace is scheduled to host its annual Community Tree Lighting Ceremony from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8.