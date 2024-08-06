Temporary Nightime Lane Closures Scheduled for McBean Parkway

The city of Santa Clarita warns residents of temporary nighttime lane closures on McBean Parkway between Creekside Road to Del Monte Drive from Aug. 5-23.

Tho lane closures will occur from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Construction work on the paseo bridges will be ongoing through Aug. 23 resulting in the nighttime lane closures.

City officials request SCV residents traveling along the McBean Parkway route to please drive slowly and follow the detour signs.

