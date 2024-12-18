Through Jan. 16: LA County Library Winter Reading Club Challenge

Continuing through Jan. 16, 2025, join the LA County Library Winter Reading Club challenge to earn prizes and help reach the communal reading goal of 1 million minutes. Simply log at least 400 minutes of reading to complete the challenge.

Sign up as an individual or as a family, with accounts for each of the readers in your household.

Kids and teens will earn a free book for completing the challenge and adults will be entered into weekly prize drawings. Readers of all ages will be entered into a grand prize drawing to win a Kindle Fire, generously sponsored by LA County Library Foundation.

Get cozy with some great books and join the fun.

For more information and to sign up visit https://lacountylibrary.beanstack.com/reader365.

