SCV Man and Woman of the Year Nominations Now Open

Nominations for the 2025 Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year awards are now open, and will be accepted until Jan. 31. The awards dinner will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 2, at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.

The purpose of the Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year recognition is to honor men and women who have given outstanding volunteer service to the Santa Clarita Valley area.

Award Nomination Criteria

Individual volunteer services must be given to a group or organization that is a designated 501(c)(3), community service organization.

Volunteer service is defined by long-time community commitment (not work related).

Volunteer service includes, but is not limited to, the years of volunteer service, the type of service and the impact of the service that was provided to multiple local organizations.

The committee of previous honorees will select the Man and Woman of the Year from the nominees submitted.

A registered 501 (c)(3) nonprofit may nominate up to two (2) volunteers, one man and/or one woman, and nominating nonprofit organization will be featured on the Man & Woman of the Year website.

Judging

The criteria used by the committee are as follows:

Volunteer effort (sweat equity), 40 points.

Years of service, 20 points.

Impact and commitment to nominating organization, 20 points.

Number of 501(c)(3) organizations this individual has served, 20 points.

A recognition cocktail party will be held on Wednesday, March 5 at 5:30 p.m. at the Canyon Theatre Guild to recognize and honor the nominees and their organizations. The nominees, their significant others and the executive directors of the nominating organizations will be invited.

Nomination applications are due by Jan. 31 at 5 p.m. All nominations will be acknowledged.

For a nomination form visit Nomination Form.

For more information visit www.scvmanwomanoftheyear.org.

