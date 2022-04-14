Thursday COVID Roundup: 38 New SCV Cases Bring Local Total to 72,669

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 12 new deaths, 1,214 new positive cases countywide, with 38 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,839, county case totals to 2,849,185 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 72,669 since March of 2020. There are 239 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.
More than 11,772,000 individuals tested; 22% of people tested positive to date.
Data is by date reported by DPH, but does not necessarily represent the date of testing, hospitalization, or death.
* Number reflects an undercount due to a lag from weekend reporting.
A wide range of data and dashboards on COVID-19 from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health are available on the Public Health website at http://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.
To keep workplaces and schools open, residents and workers are asked to:
– Get tested to help reduce the spread, especially if you traveled for the holidays, have had a possible exposure, or have symptoms, or are gathering with people not in your household
– Adhere to masking requirements when indoors or at crowded outdoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status
– Residents are legally required to be isolated if they have a positive COVID test result and vaccinated close contacts with symptoms and unvaccinated close contacts need to be quarantined.
COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and are recommended for everyone 5 years old and older to help protect against COVID-19. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status. Appointments are not needed at all Public Health vaccination sites and many community sites where first, second, and third doses are available.
To find a vaccination site near you, or to make an appointment, please visit:
William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard
The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).
Santa Clarita Valley Thursday Update
As of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard did not report any new deaths in the Santa Clarita Valley. The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the SCV remains at 464.
The following is the community breakdown per L.A. County’s dashboard:
Santa Clarita: 379
Castaic: 28
Acton: 17
Stevenson Ranch: 15
Unincorporated Canyon Country: 9 (revised from 10)
Agua Dulce: 6
Val Verde: 3 (revised from 4)
Valencia: 2
Unincorporated Bouquet Canyon: 2
Elizabeth Lake: 1
Newhall: 1
unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country: 1
Lake Hughes: 0 (**revised from 1)
SCV Cases
Of the 72,669 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:
Santa Clarita: 53,988
Castaic: 7,130
Stevenson Ranch: 4,054
Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 2,597
Acton: 1,519
Val Verde: 839
Agua Dulce: 780
Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 674
Saugus (unincorporated portion): 311
Elizabeth Lake: 207
Bouquet Canyon: 149
Lake Hughes: 147
Saugus/Canyon Country: 90
Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 87
Sand Canyon: 48
San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 34
Placerita Canyon: 15
*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.
California Thursday
The California Department of Public Health now updates their numbers on Tuesday and Friday. Due to a data processing issue, CDPH held Tuesday’s regularly scheduled update on COVID-19 data and released the most recent update Wednesday, which is the data seen below.
Statewide COVID-19 Data
Vaccinations
– 73,669,038 total vaccines administered.
– 83.9% of the eligible population (5+) has been vaccinated with at least one dose.
– 55,964 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).
Cases
– California has 8,529,333 confirmed cases to date.
– Friday’s average case count is 2,330 (average daily case count over 7 days).
– Unvaccinated people are 3.6 times more likely to get COVID-19 than boosted individuals (March 14, 2022 – March 20, 2022).
Testing
– The testing positivity rate is 1.7% (average rate over 7 days).
Hospitalizations
– There are 1,040 hospitalizations statewide.
– here are 156 ICU patients statewide.
– Unvaccinated people are 6.5 times more likely to be hospitalized than boosted individuals (March 14, 2022 – March 20, 2022).
Deaths
– There have been 88,748 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
– COVID-19 claims the lives of 25 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).
– Unvaccinated people are 13.7 times more likely to die than boosted individuals (March 7, 2022 – March 13, 2022).
Health Care Workers
As of April 7, local health departments have reported 154,509 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 577 deaths statewide.
Testing Turnaround Time
The testing turnaround time dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. During the week of March 27 to April 2, the average time patients waited for test results was 0.7 day. During this same time period, 92% of patients received test results in one day and 98% received them within two days.
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)
As of April 12, there have been 922 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.
Additional Updates
Mask Guidance: Under California’s mask guidance, universal masking is required only in specified higher risk settings like hospitals, public transit and congregate living facilities. Unvaccinated persons are required to mask in all indoor public settings. Fully vaccinated individuals are recommended to continue indoor masking when the risk may be high. Workplaces will continue to follow the COVID-19 prevention standards set by CalOSHA. Local health jurisdictions may implement requirements that are stricter than state guidance.
Slow the Spread: Get Vaccinated and Boosted for COVID-19
The risk for COVID-19 exposure and infection continues as a number of Californians remain unvaccinated and unboosted.
Real-world evidence continues to show that the vaccine is preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Public health officials urge Californians to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible.
It is recommended that every vaccinated person 12 years or older should get a booster as long as they received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least five months ago or they received their Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.
Vaccination appointments can be made by visiting myturn.ca.gov or calling 1-833-422-4255. The consent of a parent or legal guardian may be needed for those under age 18 to receive a vaccination. Visit Vaccinate All 58 to learn more about the safe and effective vaccines available for all Californians 5+.
Consultant Connect, a consulting agency designed to bridge the gap between economic developers and site consultants, announces its 2022 list of North America’s Top 50 Economic Developers, which includes Santa Clarita Economic Development Corporation's Holly Schroeder.
In its ongoing mission “to empower creativity and leadership in indigenous arts and cultures through higher education, lifelong learning and outreach,” the Institute of American Indian Arts announced the formation of a new partnership with the California Institute of the Arts. The partnership will allow the schools to collaborate and influence each other through student and faculty exchanges.
College of the Canyons Golf returned to its traditional spot atop the field at the Rig City Invitational hosted by Bakersfield Field College on Monday, in an event which also served as a Western State Conference tourney.
(CN) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife recommended against adding the iconic Joshua tree to the state endangered species list, angering environmentalists who say a lack of protections will further imperil the vulnerable trees.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sanitation District is pleased to announce that the three remaining legal challenges to the agency’s state‐mandated Chloride Compliance Project and recycled water program have been resolved.
College of the Canyons engineering major Jammal Yarbrough is one of 14 students, and the only community college student, from across the nation to be selected for the inaugural class of TE Connectivity’s African Heritage Scholarship Program.
At the special meeting of the Santa Clarita City Council on April 12, 2022, the City Council approved a settlement agreement with the plaintiffs who filed suit against the city back on Dec. 29, 2021, claiming a violation of the California Voting Rights Act.
NASA has selected nine student teams, including one from College of the Canyons, to launch scientific payloads on a NASA heavy-lift balloon for the 16th High-Altitude Student Platform, HASP, mission flying during the fall 2022 campaign in Fort Sumner, N.M.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 13 new deaths, 795 new positive cases countywide, with 16 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,819, county case totals to 2,847,097 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 72,599 since March of 2020. There are 270 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.
The MAIN in Old Town Newhall will host a free international film screening on Thursday, April 28 at 7 p.m. The new documentary "Caravan" from Ukrainian filmmaker Iryna Prudkova will be featured. Attendees can participate in a special live, virtual talkback session with the director after the film.
