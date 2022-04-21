Thursday COVID Roundup: Masks Still Required in All Public Transit, Indoor Hubs

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 13 new deaths, 2,123 new positive cases countywide, with 62 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,913, county case totals to 2,857,772 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 72,949 since March of 2020. There are 224 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.
More than 11,804,000 individuals tested; 22% of people tested positive to date
Data on the chart below is by date reported by DPH, but does not necessarily represent the date of testing, hospitalization, or death.
* Number reflects an undercount due to a lag from weekend reporting.
Masking in all L.A. County Public Transit and Indoor Transportation Hubs
Public Health is issuing Health Officer Order to note that masking in all public transit within L.A. County and in L.A. County indoor transportation hubs continues to be required.
Per the revised Order, masking continues to be required to be worn by everyone, 2 years of age and older, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status, on public transit within the County. This includes wearing masks on commuter trains, subways, buses, taxis, and ride-shares. Masking continues to be also required in indoor transportation hubs including airport and bus terminals, train and subway stations, seaport or other indoor port terminals, or any other indoor area that serves as a transportation hub.
Public Health will reassess the indoor masking requirement when COVID-19 community transmission in Los Angeles County drops to the Moderate level, OR the CDC’s assessment is that an order requiring masking in the transportation corridor is no longer necessary for protection of the public’s health, OR within 30 days of this Order, whichever occurs first.
A wide range of data and dashboards on COVID-19 from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health are available on the Public Health website at http://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.
To keep workplaces and schools open, residents and workers are asked to:
– Get tested to help reduce the spread, especially if you traveled for the holidays, have had a possible exposure, or have symptoms, or are gathering with people not in your household
– Adhere to masking requirements when indoors or at crowded outdoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status
– Residents are legally required to be isolated if they have a positive COVID test result and vaccinated close contacts with symptoms and unvaccinated close contacts need to be quarantined.
COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and are recommended for everyone 5 years old and older to help protect against COVID-19. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status. Appointments are not needed at all Public Health vaccination sites and many community sites where first, second, and third doses are available.
To find a vaccination site near you, or to make an appointment, please visit:
William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard
The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).
Santa Clarita Valley Thursday Update
As of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard reported two additional deaths in the city of Santa Clarita, bringing the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the SCV since the onset of the pandemic to 467.
The following is the community breakdown per L.A. County’s dashboard:
Santa Clarita: 382
Castaic: 28
Acton: 17
Stevenson Ranch: 15
Unincorporated Canyon Country: 9 (revised from 10)
Agua Dulce: 6
Val Verde: 3 (revised from 4)
Valencia: 2
Unincorporated Bouquet Canyon: 2
Elizabeth Lake: 1
Newhall: 1
unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country: 1
Lake Hughes: 0 (**revised from 1)
SCV Cases
Of the 72,949 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:
Santa Clarita: 54,213
Castaic: 7,142
Stevenson Ranch: 4,076
Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 2,607
Acton: 1,521
Val Verde: 844
Agua Dulce: 781
Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 674
Saugus (unincorporated portion): 314
Elizabeth Lake: 207
Bouquet Canyon: 149
Lake Hughes: 147
Saugus/Canyon Country: 90
Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 87
Sand Canyon: 48
San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 34
Placerita Canyon: 15
*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.
California Thursday
The California Department of Public Health now updates their numbers on Tuesday and Friday. The information below is from the Public Health press release on Tuesday, April 19.
Statewide COVID-19 Data
Vaccinations
– 74,361,797 total vaccines administered.
– 84.1% of the eligible population (5+) has been vaccinated with at least one dose.
– 60,533 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).
Cases
– California has 8,550,657 confirmed cases to date.
– Friday’s average case count is 2,753 (average daily case count over 7 days).
– Unvaccinated people are 4.6 times more likely to get COVID-19 than boosted individuals (March 22, 2022 – March 28, 2022).
Testing
– The testing positivity rate is 2.6% (average rate over 7 days).
Hospitalizations
– There are 964 hospitalizations statewide.
– There are 141 ICU patients statewide.
– Unvaccinated people are 9.6 times more likely to be hospitalized than boosted individuals (March 22, 2022 – March 28, 2022).
Deaths
– There have been 89,054 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
– COVID-19 claims the lives of 20 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).
– Unvaccinated people are 10.6 times more likely to die than boosted individuals (March 15, 2022 – March 21, 2022).
Health Care Workers
As of April 14, local health departments have reported 154,968 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 578 deaths statewide.
Testing Turnaround Time
The testing turnaround time dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. During the week of April 3 to April 9, the average time patients waited for test results was 0.7 day. During this same time period, 94% of patients received test results in one day and 99% received them within two days.
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)
As of April 18, there have been 944 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.
Additional Updates
Mask Guidance: Under California’s mask guidance, universal masking is required only in specified higher risk settings like hospitals, public transit and congregate living facilities. Unvaccinated persons are required to mask in all indoor public settings. Fully vaccinated individuals are recommended to continue indoor masking when the risk may be high. Workplaces will continue to follow the COVID-19 prevention standards set by CalOSHA. Local health jurisdictions may implement requirements that are stricter than state guidance.
Slow the Spread: Get Vaccinated and Boosted for COVID-19
The risk for COVID-19 exposure and infection continues as a number of Californians remain unvaccinated and unboosted.
Real-world evidence continues to show that the vaccine is preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Public health officials urge Californians to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible.
It is recommended that every vaccinated person 12 years or older should get a booster as long as they received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least five months ago or they received their Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.
Vaccination appointments can be made by visiting myturn.ca.gov or calling 1-833-422-4255. The consent of a parent or legal guardian may be needed for those under age 18 to receive a vaccination. Visit Vaccinate All 58 to learn more about the safe and effective vaccines available for all Californians 5+.
Your Actions Save Lives
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:
Keep California Healthy
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:
– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.
– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.
What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.
SACRAMENTO, (CN) — A range of firearm bills hit the California Assembly and Senate on Tuesday, just over two weeks after a mass shooting blocks from the state Capitol left six dead and another 12 injured.
The Friends of Castaic Lake and the County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation would like to extend an invitation to you and your family to come and have fun at the Fishin' & Fun for Kids Day at Castaic Lake on Saturday, May 7, from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation is encouraging literacy by starting early. Designed to encourage reading, Bag of Books allows Kindergarten students to “own” a different set of books each week to read on their own or with their families.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced a new effort to support and improve a systemwide approach to addressing the challenges of declining student enrollment in the state of California with the creation of a new task force.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 15 new deaths over the weekend countywide with 1,146 new positive cases for Wednesday countrywide 25 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Supervisor Kathryn Barger and the Board of Supervisors commemorated the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide by proclaiming April 24, 2022 as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, in recognition of one of the darkest chapters in human history.
For one day only, on Saturday, April 23, from noon to 10 p.m., Party on the Pointe will transform the Santa Clarita Sports Complex into a free community celebration featuring fun and entertainment, musical performances, food trucks, activities for the whole family and more.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 12 new deaths with 867 new positive cases and 28 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,884, county case totals to 2,854,567 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 72,862 since March of 2020. There are 226 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.
The California Department of Transportation announces a long-term closure of the westbound State Route 118 (SR-118) Reseda Boulevard off-ramp in the Los Angeles community of Northridge for drainage work.
