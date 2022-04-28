Thursday COVID Roundup: No Additional Local Deaths; 76 New SCV Cases

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed eight new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,335 new cases countywide, with 76 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,959, county case totals to 2,869,785 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 73,718, with 470 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020. There are 249 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.
More than 11,841,000 individuals tested; 22% of people tested positive to date.
Data is by date reported by DPH, but does not necessarily represent the date of testing, hospitalization, or death.
* Number reflects an undercount due to a lag from weekend reporting.
A wide range of data and dashboards on COVID-19 from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health are available on the Public Health website at http://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.
To keep workplaces and schools open, residents and workers are asked to:
– Get tested to help reduce the spread, especially if you traveled for the holidays, have had a possible exposure, or have symptoms, or are gathering with people not in your household
– Adhere to masking requirements when indoors or at crowded outdoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status
– Residents are legally required to be isolated if they have a positive COVID test result and vaccinated close contacts with symptoms and unvaccinated close contacts need to be quarantined.
COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and are recommended for everyone 5 years old and older to help protect against COVID-19. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status. Appointments are not needed at all Public Health vaccination sites and many community sites where first, second, and third doses are available.
To find a vaccination site near you, or to make an appointment, please visit:
William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard
The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).
Santa Clarita Valley Thursday Update
As of 4 p.m. Thursday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard remains unchanged from Monday, with 470 total deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The following is the community breakdown per L.A. County’s dashboard:
Santa Clarita: 382
Castaic: 30
Acton: 17
Stevenson Ranch: 15
Unincorporated Canyon Country: 9 (revised from 10)
Agua Dulce: 6
Val Verde: 3 (revised from 4)
Valencia: 2
Unincorporated Bouquet Canyon: 2
Elizabeth Lake: 1
Newhall: 1
unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country: 1
Lake Hughes: 1
SCV Cases
Of the 73,718 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:
Santa Clarita: 54,477
Castaic: 7,566
Stevenson Ranch: 4,103
Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 2,630
Acton: 1,525
Val Verde: 853
Agua Dulce: 785
Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 681
Saugus (unincorporated portion): 317
Elizabeth Lake: 208
Bouquet Canyon: 149
Lake Hughes: 149
Saugus/Canyon Country: 90
Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 87
Sand Canyon: 49
San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 34
Placerita Canyon: 15
*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.
California Thursday
The California Department of Public Health now updates their numbers on Tuesday and Friday. The information below is from the most recent data released Tuesday, April 26.
Vaccinations
– 74,815,999 total vaccines administered.
– 84.2% of the eligible population (5+) has been vaccinated with at least one dose.
– 51,757 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).
Cases
– California has 8,587,792 confirmed cases to date.
– Monday’s average case count is 3,286 (average daily case count over 7 days).
– Unvaccinated people are 5.5 times more likely to get COVID-19 than boosted individuals (March 28, 2022 – April 3, 2022).
Testing
– The testing positivity rate is 2.7% (average rate over 7 days).
Hospitalizations
– There are 950 hospitalizations statewide.
– There are 112 ICU patients statewide.
– Unvaccinated people are 12.5 times more likely to be hospitalized than boosted individuals (March 28, 2022 – April 3, 2022).
Deaths
– There have been 89,391 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
– COVID-19 claims the lives of 15 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).
– Unvaccinated people are 8.8 times more likely to die than boosted individuals (March 21, 2022 – March 27, 2022).
Health Care Workers
As of April 21, local health departments have reported 155,464 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 578 deaths statewide.
Testing Turnaround Time
The testing turnaround time dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. During the week of April 10 to April 16, the average time patients waited for test results was 0.7 day. During this same time period, 90% of patients received test results in one day and 98% received them within two days.
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)
As of April 25, there have been 960 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.
Additional Updates
Mask Guidance: Under California’s mask guidance, universal masking is required only in specified higher risk settings like hospitals, public transit and congregate living facilities. Unvaccinated persons are required to mask in all indoor public settings. Fully vaccinated individuals are recommended to continue indoor masking when the risk may be high. Workplaces will continue to follow the COVID-19 prevention standards set by CalOSHA. Local health jurisdictions may implement requirements that are stricter than state guidance.
Slow the Spread: Get Vaccinated and Boosted for COVID-19
The risk for COVID-19 exposure and infection continues as a number of Californians remain unvaccinated and unboosted.
Real-world evidence continues to show that the vaccine is preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Public health officials urge Californians to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible.
It is recommended that every vaccinated person 12 years or older should get a booster as long as they received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least five months ago or they received their Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.
Vaccination appointments can be made by visiting myturn.ca.gov or calling 1-833-422-4255. The consent of a parent or legal guardian may be needed for those under age 18 to receive a vaccination. Visit Vaccinate All 58 to learn more about the safe and effective vaccines available for all Californians 5+.
Your Actions Save Lives
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:
– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.
What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.
