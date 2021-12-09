Thursday COVID Roundup: SCV Cases Total 39,624

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Thursday 15 new deaths and 1,718 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 39,624 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Public Health also released the latest data on COVID-19.
– Cases to date: 1,541,886
– Deaths to date: 27,288
– 667 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19
– More than 9,550,000 individuals tested; 15% of people tested positive
Data is by date reported by DPH, but does not necessarily represent the date of testing, hospitalization, or death.
* Number reflects an undercount due to a lag from weekend reporting.
Getting vaccinated or boosted is most important as we go into the holiday season where many will be traveling and gathering with others. The vaccines are effective against the Delta variant and earlier strains of the virus, which allows us to remain hopeful that the approved vaccines will also provide some protection against Omicron. Residents can walk-in to any Public Health vaccination site or make an appointment at the hundreds of additional sites across the county. For more information, visit VaccinateLACounty.com.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported zero tests pending, 15 patients in the hospital, and a total of 1,667 patients who have been treated and discharged since the pandemic began, and no additional deceased, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Privacy laws prohibit the hospital from releasing the community of residence for patients who die there; that info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, which generally lags 48 hours behind.
William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard
The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).
Santa Clarita Valley Thursday Update
As of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard remained the same as Wednesday, reporting 367 COVID-19 deaths to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The following is the community breakdown of the 367 SCV residents who have died, according to the L.A. County dashboard:
301 in Santa Clarita
22 in Castaic
13 in Acton
9 in Stevenson Ranch
7 in unincorporated Canyon Country
5 in Agua Dulce
3 in Val Verde
2 in Valencia
1 in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon
1 in Elizabeth Lake
1 in Newhall
1 in unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country
0 in Lake Hughes (**revised from 1)
SCV Cases
Of the 39,624 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:
City of Santa Clarita: 29,110
* Castaic: 4,666
Stevenson Ranch: 1,906
Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 1,246
Acton: 836
Val Verde: 456
Agua Dulce: 443
Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 317
Saugus (unincorporated portion): 181
Elizabeth Lake: 127
Bouquet Canyon: 82
Lake Hughes: 77
Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 70
Saugus/Canyon Country: 55
Sand Canyon: 24
San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 23
Placerita Canyon: 5
*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.
California Thursday
Cases
Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are largely occurring among unvaccinated populations. See the data for unvaccinated and vaccinated cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
– Unvaccinated people were 7.1 times more likely to get COVID-19 (data from Nov. 21, 2021 to Nov. 27, 2021).
– Unvaccinated people were 12.5 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 (data from Nov. 14, 2021 to Nov. 20, 2021).
– Unvaccinated people were 13.0 times more likely to die from COVID-19 (data from Nov. 7, 2021 to Nov. 13, 2021).
Vaccinations
– 60,486,328 total vaccines administered.
– 77.3% of the eligible population (5+) has been vaccinated with at least one dose.
– 219,532 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).
Cases
– California has 4,861,352 confirmed cases to date.
– Today’s average case count is 4,496 (average daily case count over 7 days).
Testing
– The testing positivity rate is 2.6% (average rate over 7 days).
Hospitalizations
– There are 3,763 hospitalizations statewide.
– There are 896 ICU patients statewide.
Deaths
– There have been 74,432 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
– COVID-19 claims the lives of 49 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).
The testing turnaround time dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. During the week of Nov.28 to Dec. 4, the average time patients waited for test results was 1.0 day. During this same time period, 75% of patients received test results in one day and 97% received them within two days.
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)
As of Dec. 6, there have been 731 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.
Keep California Healthy
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:
– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.
– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.
County Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional actions you can take to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.
L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.
What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Thursday that Paul De La Cerda, dean of East Los Angeles College, and former Saugus Union School District Board president, has been charged with overbilling his employer for trips he took.
The wait is over: After 21 months, the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center (PAC) is opening its doors to patrons for an exciting new season of live performances from internationally acclaimed artists and musicians.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues cautioning residents who are planning to visit the Los Angeles County beaches listed below to be careful of swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Children’s Bureau is now offering two virtual ways for individuals and or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
With the holiday season underway and people visiting family and friends, the California Department of Public Health is urging Californians to get the influenza vaccine to protect your health, and the health of others, during this flu season.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced that California community-based organizations will be able to apply for grants to address the social isolation experienced by students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with the Santa Clarita Sister Cities Program, invites local students to submit artwork, poetry, essays and creative writing, photographs or music for the 2022 Young Artists and Authors Showcase.
After more than a five-year grant application process, SCV Water secured a $3.93 million grant from the State Water Resources Control Board to construct a permanent water supply for Los Angeles Residential Community and Lily of the Valley Mobile Village.
In an unprecedented decision spurred by the state’s extreme drought conditions, the California Department of Water Resources announced a 0% initial allocation from the State Water Project for the upcoming year.
California State University, Northridge will launch programs in fall 2022 that will expedite the process for getting a credential for those who are interested in teaching history and social science in middle or high school.
