Tuesday COVID Roundup: 17 New Deaths in L.A. County, 3,227 New Cases

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 17 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 3,227 new cases countywide and 84 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,763, county case totals to 3,309,285 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 86,831, with 488 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.

There are 1,242 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized. Testing results are available for more than 12,349,250 individuals, with 24% of people testing positive.

Of the 17 new deaths reported today, two people were between the ages of 50-64, seven people were between the ages of 65-79, and eight people were aged 80 years or older. Of the 17 newly reported deaths, 16 had underlying health conditions.

Today’s positivity rate is 13.9%.

Data is by date reported by DPH, but does not necessarily represent the date of testing, hospitalization, or death.

COVID-19 Metrics Improve in L.A. County, Residents Are Asked to Continue Precautions

Although Los Angeles County COVID-19 cases and hospitalization numbers are improving, transmission remains high, with increased risk for the elderly, the unvaccinated, people with serious health conditions and workers in close contact with others.

Over the last seven days, the average number of daily new cases was 5,332, an 11% decrease from one week ago when the average number of daily new cases reported was 6,014. The test positivity rate has fallen slightly from 15.1% one week ago to 13.9% today.

Hospitalizations have also slightly decreased. Over the last seven days, the average number of COVID-positive patients per day in L.A. County hospitals was 1,225, a small decrease from one week ago when the average number of COVID-positive patients per day was 1,262. Additionally, using county hospital data with a one-day lag, the daily hospital admission rate remains below 10 new admissions at 9.7 new admissions per 100,000 people; if the hospital admission rate remains below 10 new daily admissions through Thursday, L.A. County will be moved from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention High Community Level to the Medium Community Level.

Deaths, which typically lag hospitalizations by several weeks remain stable, with an average of 16 deaths reported per day this past week, compared to an average of 15 deaths one week ago.

Although transmission is declining, residents at elevated risk for severe illness should they become infected and those who care for them, should wear well-fitting, high filtration masks or respirators in indoor settings. Because those who test positive can easily infect others in their homes, at work, and in the community, and some of those they infect may go on to experience moderate or severe illness, isolating away from others when positive, even if experiencing mild illness, is very important.

Anyone testing positive is required to remain isolated from others for a minimum of five days; if symptoms are resolving and a test taken on day five or later is negative, the person can exit isolation. Those exiting isolation after day five should continue to wear a well-fitting mask whenever around others. With many testing at home and results not reported to Public Health, those who test positive should notify anyone they were in close contact with in the 48 hours prior to their positive test result or COVID symptoms, whichever was first. Close contacts should monitor themselves for symptoms and wear a well-fitting mask for 10 days from their last exposure to the confirmed case.

“I send my deepest sympathies and wishes of peace and comfort to the many families who have lost a loved one from COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “As we continue to see improvements in our metrics, we still must do all we can to protect those who are most vulnerable, including the elderly, immunocompromised, and our essential workers. By following practical safety measures, we can slow spread and prevent disruptions in our homes, worksites and schools, and most importantly, prevent unnecessary severe illness and deaths among our most vulnerable. It still makes sense to both assess your own risk and the risk to those around you when you decide which safety measures are appropriate. Given that transmission remains high, and the variant currently circulating is responsible for many reinfections, we encourage everyone to be cautious and layer in protections including testing before gathering, isolating away from others when infected or sick, and masking indoors.”

A wide range of data and dashboards on COVID-19 from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health are available on the Public Health website at http://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

To keep workplaces and schools open, residents and workers are asked to:

– Get tested to help reduce the spread, especially if you traveled for the holidays, have had a possible exposure, or have symptoms, or are gathering with people not in your household

– Adhere to masking requirements when indoors or at crowded outdoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status

– Residents are legally required to be isolated if they have a positive COVID test result and vaccinated close contacts with symptoms and unvaccinated close contacts need to be quarantined.

For information on where you can get tested, please visit www.covid19.lacounty.gov/testing/.

For updated isolation and quarantine guidance, please visit www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and are recommended for everyone 5 years old and older to help protect against COVID-19. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status. Appointments are not needed at all Public Health vaccination sites and many community sites where first, second, and third doses are available.

To find a vaccination site near you, or to make an appointment, please visit:

www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) or

www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish).

William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard

The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).

Note: To see the communication process in the event of a positive COVID-19 case, visit https://www.hartdistrict.org/apps/pages/covid-19dashboard.

Schools Community Dashboard



Student Dashboard

Staff Dashboard

Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday Update

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard reported no additional deaths in the city of Santa Clarita, leaving the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the SCV at 488.

The following is the community breakdown per L.A. County’s dashboard:

Santa Clarita: 398

Castaic: 31

Acton: 17

Stevenson Ranch: 15

Unincorporated Canyon Country: 9 (revised from 10)

Agua Dulce: 6

Val Verde: 3 (revised from 4)

Valencia: 2

Unincorporated Bouquet Canyon: 2

Elizabeth Lake: 2

Newhall: 1

unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

Lake Hughes: 1

SCV Cases

Of the 86,831 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

Santa Clarita: 64,077

Castaic: 8,757

Stevenson Ranch: 5,131

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 3,159

Acton: 1,732

Val Verde: 961

Agua Dulce: 891

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 832

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 383

Elizabeth Lake: 238

Bouquet Canyon: 179

Lake Hughes: 180

Saugus/Canyon Country: 105

Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 93

Sand Canyon: 55

San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 40

Placerita Canyon: 18

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

California Tuesday

The California Department of Public Health now updates their numbers on Tuesday and Friday. The information below is from the most recent data released Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Vaccinations

– 78,762,612 total vaccines administered.

– 79.8% of the eligible population (5+) has been vaccinated with at least one dose.

– 39,986 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).

Cases

– California has 9,983,370 confirmed cases to date.

– Tuesday’s average case count is 16,323 (average daily case count over 7 days).

– Unvaccinated people are 6.3 times more likely to get COVID-19 than boosted individuals (June 27, 2022 – July 3, 2022).

Testing

– The testing positivity rate is 14.5% (average rate over 7 days).

Hospitalizations

– There are 4,654 hospitalizations statewide.

– There are 535 ICU patients statewide.

– Unvaccinated people are 9.7 times more likely to be hospitalized than boosted individuals (July 4, 2022 – July 10, 2022).

Deaths

– There have been 92,889 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

– COVID-19 claims the lives of 30 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).

– Unvaccinated people are 9.4 times more likely to die than boosted individuals (June 27, 2022 – July 3, 2022).

Health Care Workers

As of July 21, local health departments have reported 172,748 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 583 deaths statewide.

Testing Turnaround Time

The testing turnaround time dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. During the week of July 17 to July 23, the average time patients waited for test results was 0.9 day. During this same time period, 86% of patients received test results in one day and 97% received them within two days.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

As of Aug. 2, there have been 1010 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.

Preparing for a Healthy 2022-23 School Year

The Safe Schools for All Hub consolidates key resources and information related to COVID-19 and schools.

Learn more about the COVID-19 mitigation strategies to keep students, staff, and communities safe in the 2022-23 K-12 Schools Guidance.

Get more information on changes to COVID-19 testing strategies for the 2022-23 school year in the 2022-23 K-12 Schools Testing Framework.

The CDPH Testing Taskforce School Testing team has released a 2022-2023 K-12 Schools Testing Framework Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ).

Additional Updates

Mask Guidance: Under California’s mask guidance, universal masking is required only in specified higher risk settings like hospitals, public transit and congregate living facilities. Unvaccinated persons are required to mask in all indoor public settings. Fully vaccinated individuals are recommended to continue indoor masking when the risk may be high. Workplaces will continue to follow the COVID-19 prevention standards set by CalOSHA. Local health jurisdictions may implement requirements that are stricter than state guidance.

Slow the Spread: Get Vaccinated and Boosted for COVID-19

The risk for COVID-19 exposure and infection continues as a number of Californians remain unvaccinated and unboosted.

Real-world evidence continues to show that the vaccine is preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Public health officials urge Californians to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible.

It is recommended that every vaccinated person 12 years or older should get a booster as long as they received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least five months ago or they received their Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

Vaccination appointments can be made by visiting myturn.ca.gov or calling 1-833-422-4255. The consent of a parent or legal guardian may be needed for those under age 18 to receive a vaccination. Visit Vaccinate All 58 to learn more about the safe and effective vaccines available for all Californians 5+.

