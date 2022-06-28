Tuesday COVID Roundup: Safety Precautions Encouraged Ahead of Holiday Weekend

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday a total of nine new deaths and 3,671 new cases countywide, with 103 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to32,316, county case totals to 3,105,867 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 81,120 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 total 480.

Of the nine new deaths reported Tuesday, one person was between the ages of 30-49, one person was between the ages of 50-64, two people were between the ages of 65-79, and four people were aged 80 years or older. For information on the one death reported by the city of Long Beach, visit longbeach.gov. Of the nine newly reported deaths, seven had underlying health conditions.

Tuesday’s positivity rate is 12.2%.

There are 807 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized. Testing results are available for more than 12,167,390 individuals, with 23% of people testing positive.

Public Health Encourages Critical Safety Precautions for Upcoming July 4th Celebrations

With cases remaining high, and hospitalizations and the test positivity rate increasing over the past two weeks, Public Health encourages residents and businesses to use critical safety precautions in order to slow potential spread at Fourth of July weekend gatherings, which have an increased risk due to the highly infectious variants in L.A. County.

Omicron continues to be the dominant variant, accounting for 100% of the sequenced specimens this week and in recent past weeks. To date, we have detected a total of 167 positive, sequenced specimens of these two subvariants – 86 of BA.4 and 81 of BA.5. For the week ending June 4, these two subvariants combined accounted for 9.1 % of positive specimens, an increase over the 6.5% from the week prior, and 4.6% from the week before that.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that across the country, for the week of June 18, the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of Omicron combined accounted for just under 35% of specimens, a large increase from under 5% from a month ago. BA.4 and BA.5 continue to appear to be able to outcompete the BA.2 subvariant and its sublineages.

These BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of Omicron are of special concern because of their apparent ability to cause re-infections in people who were infected with other Omicron subvariants.

The number of daily new cases remains high but has stabilized. Over the last seven days, the average number of daily new cases reported was 4,960, a small increase from two weeks ago when the average number of daily new cases reported was 4,788. Additionally, the 7-day average daily case rate has also stabilized over the last two weeks with 48 new cases per 100,000 people.

Despite these metrics stabilizing, the test positivity rate has now increased to 12.2%, nearly double from two weeks ago when the test positivity rate was 6.5%. This increase likely reflects the decrease in the volume of routine screening testing now that the school year has ended, meaning that a greater proportion of testing is among individuals with symptoms and/or exposures.

After weeks of high case numbers fueled by the highly infectious variants and sublineages, the number of people severely ill and needing to be hospitalized is increasing. Over the last seven days, the average number of COVID-positive patients per day in LA County hospitals was 741, a 27% increase from two weeks ago when the average number of COVID-positive patients per day was 583.

Deaths, which typically lag hospitalizations by several weeks are remaining low and stable with an average of eight deaths reported per day this past week.

COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and are recommended for everyone 5 years old and older to help protect against COVID-19. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status. Appointments are not needed at all Public Health vaccination sites and many community sites where first, second, and third doses are available.

To find a vaccination site near you, or to make an appointment, please visit:

www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) or

www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish).

William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard

The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).

Note: To see the communication process in the event of a positive COVID-19 case, visit

https://www.hartdistrict.org/apps/pages/covid-19dashboard.

Schools Community Dashboard

Student Dashboard

Staff Dashboard

Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday Update

As of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard reported an additional death in the city of Santa Clarita, bringing the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the SCV to 480.

The following is the community breakdown per L.A. County’s dashboard:

Santa Clarita: 391

Castaic: 31

Acton: 17

Stevenson Ranch: 15

Unincorporated Canyon Country: 9 (revised from 10)

Agua Dulce: 6

Val Verde: 3 (revised from 4)

Valencia: 2

Unincorporated Bouquet Canyon: 2

Elizabeth Lake: 1

Newhall: 1

unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

Lake Hughes: 1

SCV Cases

Of the 81,120 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

Santa Clarita: 59,811

Castaic: 8,285

Stevenson Ranch: 4,735

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 2,920

Acton: 1,634

Val Verde: 911

Agua Dulce: 837

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 771

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 361

Elizabeth Lake: 228

Lake Hughes: 168

Bouquet Canyon: 161

Saugus/Canyon Country: 101

Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 92

Sand Canyon: 52

San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 37

Placerita Canyon: 16

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

California Tuesday

The California Department of Public Health now updates their numbers on Tuesday and Friday. The information below is from the most recent data released Tuesday, June 28.

Statewide COVID-19 Data

Rates of cases, hospitalizations and deaths are highest among unvaccinated individuals and lowest among boosted individuals. This is true for all age groups. See additional data for unvaccinated and vaccinated cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

Vaccinations

– 77,484,870 total vaccines administered.

– 83.9% of the population (5+) has been vaccinated with at least one dose.

– 34,203 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).

Cases

– California has 9,378,193 confirmed cases to date.

– Tuesday’s average case count is 13,847 (average daily case count over 7 days).

– Unvaccinated people are 5.2 times more likely to get COVID-19 than boosted individuals (May 30, 2022 – June 5, 2022).

Testing

The testing positivity rate is 13.2% (average rate over 7 days).

Hospitalizations

– There are 3,405 hospitalizations statewide.

– There are 339 ICU patients statewide.

– Unvaccinated people are 8.3 times more likely to be hospitalized than boosted individuals (May 30, 2022 – June 5, 2022).

Deaths

– There have been 91,516 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

– COVID-19 claims the lives of 15 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).

– Unvaccinated people are 8.3 times more likely to die than boosted individuals (May 23, 2022 – May 29, 2022).

Health Care Workers

As of June 23, local health departments have reported 166,625 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 583 deaths statewide.

Testing Turnaround Time

The testing turnaround time dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. During the week of June 12 to June 18, the average time patients waited for test results was 0.8 day. During this same time period, 87% of patients received test results in one day and 97% received them within two days.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

As of June 27, there have been 1004 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.

Mask Guidance: Under California’s mask guidance, universal masking is required only in specified higher risk settings like hospitals, public transit and congregate living facilities. Unvaccinated persons are required to mask in all indoor public settings. Fully vaccinated individuals are recommended to continue indoor masking when the risk may be high. Workplaces will continue to follow the COVID-19 prevention standards set by CalOSHA. Local health jurisdictions may implement requirements that are stricter than state guidance.

Slow the Spread: Get Vaccinated and Boosted for COVID-19

The risk for COVID-19 exposure and infection continues as a number of Californians remain unvaccinated and unboosted.

Real-world evidence continues to show that the vaccine is preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Public health officials urge Californians to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible.

It is recommended that every vaccinated person 12 years or older should get a booster as long as they received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least five months ago or they received their Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

Vaccination appointments can be made by visiting myturn.ca.gov or calling 1-833-422-4255. The consent of a parent or legal guardian may be needed for those under age 18 to receive a vaccination. Visit Vaccinate All 58 to learn more about the safe and effective vaccines available for all Californians 5+.

Your Actions Save Lives

Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:

Keep California Healthy

Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:

– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.

– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.

– If you believe you have been exposed, get tested. Free, confidential testing is available statewide.

– Keep gatherings small and outdoors and follow state and local public health guidance.

– Wear a mask and get the most out of masking – an effective mask has both good fit and good filtration.

– Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

– Delay non-essential travel outside of California until you are fully vaccinated. Follow California’s travel advisory.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home from work and school if you feel ill.

– Add your phone to the fight by signing up for COVID-19 exposure notifications from CA Notify.

– Answer the call or text if a contact tracer from the CA COVID Team or your local health department tries to connect.

Additional data and udpates:

Tracking COVID-19 in California

State Dashboard – Daily COVID-19 data

County Map – Local data, including tier status and ICU capacity

Data and Tools – Models and dashboards for researchers, scientists, and the public

Blueprint for a Safer Economy– Data for establishing tier status

COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data – Weekly updated Race & Ethnicity data

Cases and Deaths by Age Group – Weekly updated Deaths by Age Group data

Health Equity Dashboard – See how COVID-19 highlights existing inequities in health

Tracking Variants – Data on the variants California is currently monitoring

Safe Schools for All Hub – Information about safe in-person instruction

School Districts Reopening Map – data on public schools and reported outbreaks

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

– Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

– California Department of Public Health

– Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

– Spanish

– World Health Organization

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick

Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.

For more information about what Californians can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit Coronavirus (COVID-19) in California.

California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.

