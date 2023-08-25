header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
August 24
1974 - Covering a section of the 1933 Ridge Route Alternate (US 99), Pyramid Lake opens to the public [story]
Pyramid Lake
Two Matadors Named Big West Scholar-Athletes of the Year
| Thursday, Aug 24, 2023
Dorottya Telek (left) and Jakob Simons were named Big West Scholar-Athletes of the Year, the league office announced Tuesday.


California State University, Northridge’s Dorottya Telek and Jakob Simons were named Big West Scholar-Athletes of the Year, the league office announced Tuesday.

The Big West Academic Honors returns for a third year on ESPN+ to herald exceptional scholar-athletes and their contributions to academics, athletics and community service. The 2023 Big West Scholar-Athletes of the Year will be featured on ESPN+, Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 1 p.m. Twenty-two student-athletes were bestowed the honors as two student-athletes from each institution – one male and one female – were distinguished by their schools and The Big West. Host Erin Coscarelli will be joined by Commissioner Dan Butterly to highlight the achievements of these exceptional student-athletes in a 30-minute show filmed on the campus of UC Riverside.

Telek, a current senior on the women’s water polo team, has received two ACWPC All-America Honorable Mention accolades and two All-Big West selections in her career. This past season, Telek shattered CSUN’s single-season goal record, compiling 101 total goals. She previously broke the school’s freshman single-season goal record with 77 during the 2022 season.

In the community, Telek has been active by volunteering at a local dog shelter and elementary school in Northridge while she has distributed food to homeless and donated blood in her native country of Hungary. In the classroom, Telek has earned CSUN dean’s list honors each semester. Telek is majoring in Business Administration with an emphasis in Financial Analysis. After she graduates, Telek hopes to become a financial planner.

Simons, a current graduate student on the baseball team, became the first Matador in 21 seasons to be named Big West Field Player of the Year this past season. He finished the campaign leading The Big West in OPS (1.115) while ranking second in slugging percentage (.665), third in home runs (14) and fourth in batting average (.356). Simons would also collect All-Big West First Team accolades for the first time in his career.

Simons has earned dean’s list honors every semester and served as a SAAC representative where he has helped organize Red Rally games in an effort to improve student support at athletic competitions on campus. He has also facilitated the Black Student-Athlete and Women in Sports panels. The Pleasanton, Calif. product hopes to pursue a career in professional baseball and become a firefighter or paramedic after leaving CSUN.

The Big West Scholar-Athletes of the Year represent nearly 2,300 Big West student-athletes that made the Commissioners Honor Roll, which requires a 3.0 GPA or higher. Nearly half of those on the Honor Roll had higher than a 3.5 GPA.

PREVIOUS CSUN BIG WEST SCHOLAR-ATHLETES OF THE YEAR

2022: Giovanni Aguilar (MSOC) & Ekaterina Repina (WTN)
2021: Sean Skelly (BSB) & Brandy Williams (WTR)
2020: Danny Trejo (MSOC) & Tori Wilson (WWP)
2019: Andrew Rizeq (MSOC) & Lindsay Kutscher (WSOC)
2018: Felix Mory (MGO) & Monique Griffiths (WTR)
2017: Andre McBride (MTR) & Nicole Thompson (WSOC)
2016: Shane Steffes (MSOC) & Maylynn Mitchell (SB)
2015: Jordan Taylor (MTR) & Marisa Young (WWP)
2014: Yarden Azulay (MSOC) & Casey Hinger (WVB)
2013: Joe Franco (MSOC) & Chloe McDaniel (WSOC)
2012: Joe Franco (MSOC) & Jennifer Sher (WTN)
2011: Nick Delio (MGF) & Jillian Stapf (WWP)
2010: Moises Gomez (MSOC) & Kristin McLaughlin (WWP)
2009: Ryan Pineda (BSB) & Jaclyn Rymer (SB)
2008: Kevin Guppy (MSOC) & Susie Mischenko (WSOC)
2007: Terrell Jones (MBB) & Megan Ching (WBB)
2006: Brian Waite (MVB) & Megan Ching (WBB)
2005: Jason Romero (MTF) & Jennifer Dishner (SB)
2004: Doug English (MVB) & Comfort Agara (WTF)
2003: Yossi Raz (MSOC) & Sondra Milchiker (SB)
2002: Eckhard Walter (MVB) & Laura Walter (WVB)
