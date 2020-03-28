UCLA Health Launches #TeamLA to Help Tackle Virus

As COVID-19 continues to spread around the world and in Los Angeles, many people are feeling fearful, anxious and isolated. But even in these uncertain times, there’s an opportunity for people to come together and publicly show support for all who are doing their part to stay healthy, stay safe and stay home.

This opportunity is #TeamLA, a new movement launched by UCLA Health designed to empower everyone – from influencers and celebrities to the general public – to show our collective support of social distancing and to express gratitude for all of the workers who are on the front lines.

This support can come in many forms – a donation of supplies, a heartfelt recognition to our health care workers, or even a selfie taken at home to demonstrate the power of solidarity and social distancing in beating this virus.

The use of the hashtag #TeamLA will add to this momentum and encourage more energy around this movement, which has already received support from Elon Musk, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and organizations such as the Dodgers, Lakers and UCLA Athletics.

People are encouraged to show support by posting a video, picture or an uplifting message on their Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn channels using the hashtag #TeamLA and be sure to tag @UCLAHealth in your post. Help us spread news of this unique opportunity to fight this virus, as a team.