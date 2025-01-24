Los Angeles Emergency Preparedness Foundation Seeks Donations

Since the unprecedented Los Angeles County wildfire siege began on Tuesday, Jan. 7, the heartfelt generosity from the community has been inspirational.

Countless residents, organizations and entities have reached out wanting to provide financial assistance to County of Los Angeles Fire Department (LACoFD) firefighters, who safely evacuated over 215,000 residents as they battled the Eaton and Palisades community conflagrations and now, the Hughes wildfire.

As the Los Angeles Emergency Preparedness Foundation continues to make a positive impact in the community and advance the county fire department’s mission of protecting life, property and the environment, those who would like to make a tax-deductible donation to support L.A. County firefighters may visit the https://fire.lacounty.gov/donations/?utm_content=&utm_medium=email&utm_name=&utm_source=govdelivery&utm_term= or see below for ways to give:

Via Credit Card or Debit Card: Please click here to make an online tax-deductible donation via the Los Angeles Emergency Preparedness Foundation (LAEPF). The Los Angeles Emergency Preparedness Foundation continues to be a valued partner of the LACoFD for community outreach, engagement, and education in preparing local communities for major disasters.

By Mail: Please make checks payable to the “Los Angeles County Fire Department” and send to:

Los Angeles County Fire Department

ATTN: Financial Management Division

P.O. Box 910901

Commerce, CA 90091-0901

In-Kind Donation Form: To donate goods and services such as tools and equipment, gym equipment, etc. to the County of Los Angeles Fire Department, please click here to complete an In-Kind Donation Form for review/consideration.

“Our heartfelt condolences and prayers are with all the families who have lost loved ones and with all those who have been displaced, lost homes, and businesses due to the devastating wildfires that have ravaged our Los Angeles County communities,” said Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone. “We stand alongside our residents and communities and offer our strength and continued support during this difficult time.”

Donations support tools and equipment for emergency response operations, community risk reduction efforts, important youth and public educations programs and more.

The Los Angeles Emergency Preparedness Foundation (EIN: 26-3378460) serves as the only third-party fiscal agent for the Fire Department to receive tax-deductible charitable donations.

Visit https://fire.lacounty.gov/donations/.

If you have any questions, please contact the Fire Department’s Compliance Section at (323) 881-2377.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...