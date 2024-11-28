UPDATED: Public Health Warns Against Consuming Recalled Raw Milk – H5 Bird Flu Detected in Raw Milk Sold in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is advising people to avoid consuming raw milk the has been voluntarily recalled by Raw Farm, LLC due to a detection of H5 bird flu virus in a sample of milk sold in retail stores in Los Angeles County.

People may have already purchased the raw milk that may be contaminated with H5 bird flu virus from retailers in Los Angeles prior to the recall.

The Raw Farm, LLC issued a voluntary recall, at the request of the state, of the affected cream top, whole raw milk with lot code 20241109 and Best By date of 11/27/2024 printed on the packaging.​ Customers should immediately return any remaining product to the retail point of purchase, the place from which they bought it.

Retailers where the product was sold in LA County include:

**Denotes a new location. Additional retailers may be confirmed as the investigation continues.

-Back Door Bakery, 8349 Foothill Blvd., Sunland, CA, 91040

-**Bristol Farms, 7880 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90046

-Eataly, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90067

-Erewhon Market, 475 S. Lake Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101

-Erewhon Market, 26767 Agoura Rd., Calabasas, CA 91302

-Erewhon Market, 4121 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90029

-Erewhon Market, 7660 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036

-**Lassen’s Natural Foods, 1631 W. Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90026

-**Lassen’s Natural Foods, 2080 Hillhurst Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90027

-**Lassen’s Natural Foods, 710 S. La Brea AVE., Los Angeles, CA 90036

-Lazy Acres, 1841 N. Western Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90027

-**Lazy Acres, 2510 Pacific Coast Highway, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

-**Mothers Market & Kitchen, 6677 W. Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90038

-**Mothers Market & Kitchen, 2475 Cherry Ave., Signal Hill, CA 90755

-**Sprouts Farmers Market, 1302 S. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles CA 90019

-**Sprouts Farmers Market, 1751 Westwood Blvd., Los Angeles CA 90024

-**Sprouts Farmers Market, 8985 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles CA 90034

-**Sprouts Farmers Market, 915 N. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90038

-**Sprouts Farmers Market, 2245 Yosemite Dr., Eagle Rock, 90041

-**Sprouts Farmers Market, 7925 Atlantic Ave., Cudahy CA, 90201

-**Sprouts Farmers Market, 5660 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City CA, 90230

-**Sprouts Farmers Market, 12060 Lakewood Blvd., Downey, CA 90242

-**Sprouts Farmers Market, 14411 Hawthorne Blvd., Lawndale, CA 90260

-**Sprouts Farmers Market, 1515 Hawthorne Blvd., Redondo Beach, CA 90278

-**Sprouts Farmers Market, 4230 Pacific Coast Hwy., Torrance CA, 90505

-**Sprouts Farmers Market, 15801 Whittier Blvd., Whittier, CA 90603

-**Sprouts Farmers Market, 11522 Alondra Blvd., Norwalk, CA 90650

-**Sprouts Farmers Market, 11900 South St., Cerritos, CA 90703

-**Sprouts Farmers Market, 4253 Woodruff Ave., Lakewood, CA 90713

-**Sprouts Farmers Market, 820 N. Western Ave., San Pedro, CA 90732

-**Sprouts Farmers Market, 4600 E. Pacific Coast Hwy., Long Beach, CA 90804

-**Sprouts Farmers Market, 920 Foothill Blvd., La Canada Flintridge, CA 91011

-**Sprouts Farmers Market, 400 W. Huntington Dr., Monrovia, CA 91016

-**Sprouts Farmers Market, 39 N. Rosemead Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107

-**Sprouts Farmers Market, 6607 Fallbrook Ave., West Hills, CA 91307

-**Sprouts Farmers Market, 10821 N. Zelzah Ave., Granada Hills, CA 91344

-**Sprouts Farmers Market, 24285 Magic Mountain Pkwy., Valencia, CA 91355

-**Sprouts Farmers Market, 21821 Ventura Blvd., Woodland Hills, CA 91364

-**Sprouts Farmers Market, 1011 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank, CA 91504

-**Sprouts Farmers Market, 11315 Ventura Blvd., Studio City, CA 91604

-**Sprouts Farmers Market, 835 W. Foothill Blvd., Claremont, CA 91711

-**Sprouts Farmers Market, 655 S Grand Ave., Glendora, CA 91740

-**Sprouts Farmers Market, 1375 Foothill Blvd., La Verne, CA 91750

-**Sprouts Farmers Market, 239 S. Diamond Bar Blvd., Diamond Bar, CA 91765

-**Sprouts Farmers Market, 2630 E. Workman Ave., West Covina, CA 91791

-**Sprouts Farmers Market, 150 E Main St., Alhambra, CA 91801

-Vitamin City LB, 6247 E. Spring St., Long Beach, CA 90808

-Vitamin City, 642 W. Arrow Hwy., San Dimas, CA 91773

-The Whole Wheatery, 44264 10th W, Lancaster, CA 93534

No illnesses associated with this lot of raw milk have been reported in LA County. Out of an abundance of caution, and due to the ongoing spread of H5 bird flu in dairy cows, poultry, and sporadic human cases, consumers should not consume any of the affected raw milk. The California Department of Public Health is also continuing to notify retailers to remove the affected raw milk from their shelves.​​ Health inspectors in LA County will be visiting retail establishments where this product was sold to ensure that it is no longer available for purchase.

About Raw Milk

Raw milk is milk that has not been pasteurized to kill harmful bacteria. Raw milk—and products made from it such as queso fresco—can carry harmful germs, such as listeria, salmonella, Campylobacter, E. coli, viruses and parasites. These germs can present serious health risks to you and your family.

Pasteurization is the process of heating milk to a high enough temperature for enough time to kill harmful germs, which can cause serious illness. This process does not eliminate milk’s nutritional value.

Raw milk, even from healthy cows, may be contaminated with harmful germs that can make you very sick. In fact, raw milk is one of the riskiest foods to consume. People who get sick from raw milk might have many days of diarrhea, stomach cramping, and vomiting. Some people might develop severe or even life-threatening diseases, including pregnancy loss; blood infection; hemolytic uremic syndrome, which can result in kidney failure, stroke, and even death; Guillain-Barré syndrome, which can cause paralysis and even death.

Anyone can become sick from drinking raw milk or consuming raw milk products. The people at the highest risk for severe illness include people who are pregnant, adults 65 years and older, children younger than 5 years, and people with weakened immune systems. People in these groups should not consume raw milk or products made with it.

Drinking or accidentally inhaling raw milk containing bird flu virus may lead to illness. In addition, touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands after touching raw milk with bird flu virus may also lead to infection. Symptoms of bird flu infection in humans include eye redness or discharge, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, diarrhea, vomiting, muscle or body aches, headaches, fatigue, trouble breathing and fever.

Anyone who has consumed these specific products and is experiencing these symptoms should immediately contact their health care provider or local health department.

For more information, visit:

H5 Bird Flu in Humans: ph.lacounty.gov/acd/diseases/ h5n1.htm

H5 Bird Flu in Animals: ph.lacounty.gov/vet/HPAI.htm

For questions, residents can call the Public Health InfoLine at 833-540-0473. Open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

