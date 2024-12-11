CDPH Urges Consumers Not to Eat Yu Shang Food, Inc. Ready-to-Eat Meat and Poultry Products

The California Department of Public Health is warning people not to eat, serve or sell Yu Shang Food, Inc. ready-to-eat meat and poultry products.

These products are the suspected cause of a multi-state outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections, which can cause serious illness, hospitalization and death. All Yu Shang Food, Inc. brand ready-to-eat meat and poultry products made before October 28, 2024 have been recalled.

As of December 5, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has identified 19 people from 8 states (10 from California) as part of this outbreak of Listeria; 2 newborn infants died. All 19 are Asian; at least half are Chinese. Investigation by state and local public health officials have linked these Listeria infections to the consumption of Yu Shang Food, Inc. ready-to-eat meat and poultry products, mostly purchased from Asian grocery stores or online. The latest on CDC’s investigation can be found on its Investigation Update webpage.

“The consumption of these food products can result in devastating consequences, and our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the infants who passed away,” said CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer, Dr. Tomás J. Aragón. “We continue to work with our local, state, and federal partners on this investigation and are doing all we can to educate consumers and retailers to further prevent any harm.”

What Californians Can Do

Do not eat, serve or sell Yu Shang, Inc. ready-to-eat meat and poultry products made by Yu Shang Food, Inc. before October 28, 2024, as they could be contaminated with Listeria and have been recalled. Check refrigerators and freezers for these foods, which have a long shelf life (8-12 months). Products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase, even if they aren’t expired. All surfaces that may have touched the recalled foods should be sanitized. Listeria can survive in the refrigerator and freezer and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces.

Consumers experiencing any ill effects after consuming these products should consult their health care provider. Symptoms of Listeria infection may include fever, headache, and neck stiffness. Adults over age 65, pregnant persons and their newborns, and those who are immunocompromised are at the highest risk for severe infections and complications due to Listeria infections. Listeria infection during pregnancy can lead to miscarriage or stillbirth, premature delivery, or infection of the newborn baby.

Anyone finding these products for sale should call the CDPH Complaint Hotline at (800) 495-3232 or submit an electronic report to the CDPH Food and Drug Branch.

Restaurants, businesses, and grocers who have sold or served recalled Yu Shang brand food products should contact their local health department.

Additional Details on Recalled Products

Please note: This warning applies to all products listed in the links below regardless of lot numbers or date information on packaging.

For a full list of Yu Shang Food, Inc. ready-to-eat meat and poultry products, images and retailers, please visit the USDA’s Recall Alert webpage.

For more information about Listeria, its symptoms, and more, please visit CDPH’s Listeriosis webpage.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...