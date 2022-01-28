Val-O-Grams Fundraiser to Benefit Carousel Ranch

Carousel Ranch will be offering a special “Val-o-grams” Valentine’s Day-themed fundraiser to benefit the programs at the therapeutic riding ranch.

Anyone looking for a delicious and simple way to show appreciation to clients, staff, teachers or friends can order a sweet surprise from Nothing Bundt Cakes.

Each Val-o-gram comes wrapped in cellophane with a red ribbon and includes a “Happy Valentine’s Day” tag.

Choose between two flavors, red velvet or confetti.

Each Val-o-grams costs $10 each with proceeds to benefit the programs of Carousel Ranch.

Orders are due by Feb. 4. Delivery or pick up is available Feb. 10-13.

A minimum order of 10 Val-o-grams is required for delivery. Orders under 10 must be picked up at Carousel Ranch.

Order Val-o-grams here.

Carousel Ranch is a therapeutic riding ranch dedicated to improving the lives of children and young adults with special needs through equestrian therapy and vocational training programs.

Carousel Ranch, 34289 Rocking Horse Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91390. For information visit Carousel Ranch.

