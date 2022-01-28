header image

1850 - Death Valley '49er William Robinson dies in Soledad Canyon from drinking too much cool water [story]
Leaving Death Valley
Val-O-Grams Fundraiser to Benefit Carousel Ranch
| Friday, Jan 28, 2022

Carousel Ranch will be offering a special “Val-o-grams” Valentine’s Day-themed fundraiser to benefit the programs at the therapeutic riding ranch.

Anyone looking for a delicious and simple way to show appreciation to clients, staff, teachers or friends can order a sweet surprise from Nothing Bundt Cakes.

Each Val-o-gram comes wrapped in cellophane with a red ribbon and includes a “Happy Valentine’s Day” tag.

Choose between two flavors, red velvet or confetti.

Each Val-o-grams costs $10 each with proceeds to benefit the programs of Carousel Ranch.

Orders are due by Feb. 4. Delivery or pick up is available Feb. 10-13.

A minimum order of 10 Val-o-grams is required for delivery. Orders under 10 must be picked up at Carousel Ranch.

Order Val-o-grams here.

Carousel Ranch is a therapeutic riding ranch dedicated to improving the lives of children and young adults with special needs through equestrian therapy and vocational training programs.

Carousel Ranch, 34289 Rocking Horse Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91390. For information visit Carousel Ranch.

SCAA Hosting ‘Fantastical Flora’ Art Reception

SCAA Hosting ‘Fantastical Flora’ Art Reception
Thursday, Jan 27, 2022
The public is invited to an opening reception at the Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery on Friday, Feb. 18, from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 5: Zonta Club of SCV Hosts Virtual Empower Hour on Child Marriage

Feb. 5: Zonta Club of SCV Hosts Virtual Empower Hour on Child Marriage
Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley’s Empower Hour will be held virtually at noon, Saturday, Feb. 5 on Zoom.
FULL STORY...

Zonta Club of SCV Holds Online Sees Candies ‘Yum-Raiser’

Zonta Club of SCV Holds Online Sees Candies ‘Yum-Raiser’
Friday, Jan 21, 2022
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita is holding a "Yum-Raiser" for Valentine’s Day. Safely and easily send boxes of chocolate for delivery to your friends and family from See’s Candies.
FULL STORY...

Evelyn Ku Named Henry Mayo’s VP, Chief Nursing Officer

Evelyn Ku Named Henry Mayo’s VP, Chief Nursing Officer
Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
Evelyn Ku, MSN, RN, has been named Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
FULL STORY...
