Valencia Acura Castaic Animal Center Host Pet Adoption Event

Valencia Acura in partnership with the L.A. County Castaic Animal Care Center are hosting a pet adoption event for the first time since the pandemic began.
The adoption event will be held at Valencia Acura located at 23955 Creekside RD, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“We are excited to have this adoption event at Valencia Acura and hoping for a great day of adoption and turn out,” said Marissa Chavez, Volunteer Programs Coordinator for the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control. Pulling from three care centers, several dozen animals are expected to be available for adoption.
Special pricing will be offered during the one-day event:
— Dog Adoption Fees: 5 years and older – $5 plus license fee
— Younger than 5 years old – $30 plus license fee
— Cat Adoption Fees – $5 plus license fee
— Other Animals: Hamster – $5; Guinea Pigs – $10
Bags filled with dog and cat goodies will be provided by Valencia Acura with every animal adopted.
In response to persistent, exceptional drought conditions throughout the Santa Clarita Valley and the state, SCV Water activated Stage 1 of its Water Shortage Contingency Plan and Water Conservation and Water Supply Shortage Ordinance this week.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond held a virtual press conference Nov. 17, to announce the integration of a host of programs and strategies to help transform education in California schools as well as student and family supports.
The College of the Canyons Registered Nursing (RN) Class of 2021 had a 95.24 percent National Council Licensure Examination (NLCEX) pass rate for the first quarter of 2021-22, which is the highest quarter result in the program’s history.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services announced it has employed a series of accessible "What Is?" informational videos designed to provide customers with an overview of programs and services in a more user-friendly way.
In last month’s blog I listed the many unusual animals DACC has impounded throughout the years. I challenged readers to guess which two species of animals that DACC has not impounded, promising to reveal the answer in this month’s blog.
The community is invited to join College of the Canyons Professor Shane Ramey and his students on a free virtual tour of the Don Takeda Science Center's microbiology laboratory at the Canyon Country Campus on Friday, Nov. 19 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
College of the Canyons has been named a 2021 Equity Champion of Higher Education by the Campaign for College Opportunity for its exemplary work in awarding Associate Degrees for Transfer to Latinx students.
A Santa Clarita Valley man was sentenced today to 51 months in federal prison for scheming to fraudulently obtain approximately $1.8 million in COVID-19 relief guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) through the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
The city of Santa Clarita is pleased to announce that the Vista Canyon Regional Transit Center was recently awarded Envision Verified for Sustainable Infrastructure by the Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure (ISI).
Bridge to Home has partnered with the ArtTree Community Arts Center to host the art show and sale – “Living in Color,” on Friday, Nov. 19, beginning 6:00 p.m., at the ArtTree Center, which is located at 22508 6th Street in Old Town Newhall.
The city of Santa Clarita welcomes residents to dispose of their unwanted household hazardous and electronic waste at the free Household Hazardous/E-Waste Collection Event on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
In partnership with VFW Post 6885, the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative will be distributing turkeys to veterans on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., at the VFW located at 16208 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, 91351.
