Valencia Acura Castaic Animal Center Host Pet Adoption Event

Valencia Acura in partnership with the L.A. County Castaic Animal Care Center are hosting a pet adoption event for the first time since the pandemic began.

The adoption event will be held at Valencia Acura located at 23955 Creekside RD, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We are excited to have this adoption event at Valencia Acura and hoping for a great day of adoption and turn out,” said Marissa Chavez, Volunteer Programs Coordinator for the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control. Pulling from three care centers, several dozen animals are expected to be available for adoption.

Special pricing will be offered during the one-day event:

— Dog Adoption Fees: 5 years and older – $5 plus license fee

— Younger than 5 years old – $30 plus license fee

— Cat Adoption Fees – $5 plus license fee

— Other Animals: Hamster – $5; Guinea Pigs – $10

Bags filled with dog and cat goodies will be provided by Valencia Acura with every animal adopted.

