Valencia High Freshman Volleyball Team Wins Sylmar JV Championship

The Valencia High School Freshman girls volleyball team recently showcased their talent and determination as the team claimed the championship title at the 2024 Sylmar Junior Varsity Volleyball Tournament. The tournament, held on Saturday, September 28, 2024 at Sylmar High School, was a significant milestone for the team as they went undefeated with an impressive 7-0 record, outplaying every JV opponent they faced.

Throughout the tournament, each player on the team contributed to the success, with every athlete proving to be an essential part of the team’s overall performance.

“Any one of these players could have been named MVP,” said Head Coach Jared Ambrose.

Two standout players, Faith Hilton and Dylan Geckler, were recognized for their exceptional contributions and were selected to the all-tournament team. Hilton was also selected as the tournament MVP.

In the finals, the Valencia Freshman team faced off against the Junior Varsity squad from Wiseman Da Vinci High School, located in El Segundo. The match ended with a dominant 25-14 victory for Valencia, sealing the championship title and earning the team the distinction of being the 2024 Sylmar JV Tournament champions.

The coaching staff is led by Ambrose and Assistant Coach Tom Hilton. This victory, coupled with the team’s current 8-0 record in the Foothill League, sets the stage for a possible league championship later in the season.

For more information about the Valencia High School volleyball program Ambrose can be reached at jpambrose@hartdistrict.org.

